Canyon Updates its Stitched Dirt Jump Bikes for 2022

Canyon has launched its 2022 Stitched range with two hardtails and a full-suspension dirt jump bike.
For 2022 Canyon is offering three options for dirt jumps riders with the Stitched 360, Pro and 720 bikes. Each bike in the range uses an aluminum frame with an oversized BB junction for increased strength. The Stitched frame is given the same frame classification as Canyon's DH bikes.
The lower end 360 model is fitted with a Manitou Circus Sport fork, SRAM Level T brakes, and Race Face Aeffect cranks. Canyon's 360 Pro model sees a big bump in spec as it features a Marzocchi fork, DT Swiss 533 D wheels and Maxxis tires. For 2022 the 360 Pro comes in a Thomas Genon Replica Grey.
Riders looking for some rear suspension have the option of the top of the range Stitched with the 720. Designed for bigger hits and slopestyle events, the Stitched 720 comes with 100mm of rear travel. Sitting at the top of the price range, the 720 comes with a RockShox Pike DJ fork, Monarch RT shock and DT Swiss 533 D wheels.
The updated Stitched range is available now, with the 360 costing €1099, 360 Pro €1499 and the full-suspension 720 coming in at €1999. You can find out more here
