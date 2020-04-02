Canyon Updates the 2020 Neuron AL and Adds Young Hero Version

Apr 2, 2020
by Dan Roberts  

The Neuron is aimed at being a versatile and well-balanced bike capable of handling almost all trail riding eventualities. There's 130mm of travel front and rear and the new 2020 aluminium version is now an exact mirror of the carbon fibre version already available. However, there are some addition to the sizes and small features added to the aluminium version when compared to the previous version.




Frame Details

Immediately apparent is the layout change of the bike, which now follows the top tube mounted shock position of the CF version.

The 130mm of travel is handled by a Horst pivot design with an extender driving the shock actuated by a small linkage. Compared to the previous aluminium version, anti-squat has been increased and also designed around the now commonplace 1x systems, rather than the front derailleur optimised system of the old version.

2020 Canyon Neuron AL amp Neuron AL Young Hero Product Imagery
A horst pivot design with a shock extender bridging the gap around the seat tube from the rear triangle. Pivots have additional sealing.
2020 Canyon Neuron AL amp Neuron AL Young Hero Product Imagery
Now designed around a 1x only drivetrain with internal cable routing in the main frame and external on the chainstays.

The Neuron range uses 27.5" wheels for frame sizes 2XS, XS and S and moves to 29" wheels for the M, L and XL sizes. The smaller frame sizes also benefit from slightly tweaked suspension kinematics and an adjusted shock tune to help out the lighter riders and allow them a good adjustment window on their suspension settings, rather than being pushed into a corner as a result of using one kinematic and shock tune for all sizes and weights of riders.

There's internal cable routing on the main frame with the cables running externally along the chainstays. The main pivot grew as a result of ditching the front derailleur compatibility and the pivots should gain some durability from the use of additional sealing.

There's clearance for the advised tyre widths of 2.3" to 2.4" tyres but if you do fancy fitting meatier rubber you should check that you've got enough clearance before sending it.

2020 Canyon Neuron AL amp Neuron AL Young Hero Product Imagery
Canyon have their own version of a quick release through axle.

Canyon have their own version of a quick release through axle on all bikes and there's room for 750ml water bottles if you use a side-entry cage.

The aluminium frame weighs 3.13kg in size M without the shock. Which is around 750g heavier than the CF version but shouldn't lighten your wallet quite as much.




Geometry & Sizing

2020 Canyon Neuron AL Geometry

The aluminium Neuron gains an additional 2XS size compared to the CF version. All frames benefit from a lower standover compared to the older aluminium version.

Again, sizes 2XS, XS and S use 27.5 wheels and sizes M, L, XL use 29 wheels, but all bikes use a 29er fork. Different bar widths and crank lengths are used for the two size groups too.




Young Hero Version

2020 Canyon Neuron AL amp Neuron AL Young Hero Product Imagery

The additional 2XS size not only opens up the Neuron to smaller riders but also kids. The Young Hero version is for riders 1.4mm to 1.65m. It has 27.5" wheels and uses the same adjusted kinematics and lighter shock tune.

It comes with a not too shabby spec and nice touches like 165mm cranks and a 12-speed SRAM SX drivetrain with a 30-tooth chainring. Full bike weight is 13.6kg.

2020 Canyon Neuron AL amp Neuron AL Young Hero Action Imagery




Specs, Pricing & Availability

2020 Canyon Neuron AL Specs
Full spec, pricing and weight overview.

The Neuron AL comes in 6.0 and 7.0 specs. With Canyon, the higher the number, the better the spec.

Neuron AL 7.0 and WMN 7.0 bikes come in at 2,199 Euros or 2,049 GBP. Neuron AL 6.0 and WMN 6.0 bikes come in at 1,799 Euros or 1,699 GBP. Young Hero version is 1,499 Euros or 1,399 GBP.

Each spec level is also available in a women’s, denoted WMN, a version with some subtle spec changes and alternate colours.

The bike is available today, April 2nd.

US riders can purchase the AL 7.0 and AL 7.0 WMN 7.0 for $2,399 starting in June.


2020 Canyon Neuron AL amp Neuron AL Young Hero Product Imagery
Neuron AL 7.0 in Stealth
2020 Canyon Neuron AL amp Neuron AL Young Hero Product Imagery
Neuron AL 7.0 WMN in Dark Tide

2020 Canyon Neuron AL amp Neuron AL Young Hero Product Imagery
Neuron AL 6.0 in Flash Blue
2020 Canyon Neuron AL amp Neuron AL Young Hero Product Imagery
Neuron AL 6.0 WMN in Storm Pearl


For more information: Canyon Bikes




2020 Canyon Neuron AL amp Neuron AL Young Hero Action Imagery
The Neuron AL out in the Val Müstair region of Switzerland.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Canyon Canyon Neuron


16 Comments

  • 12 2
 480 Seattube on a large in 2020... lol
  • 8 0
 When seat tube is longer than reach the geometry cannot be considered to be “modern”.
  • 3 0
 It's a shame, they seem to have gone backwards. Canyon had more progressive geo not so long ago - they Strive had 470 reach on a 460 seat tube four years ago
  • 1 0
 Not to mention the angle.
  • 1 0
 yup, how cool is that you cant use longer than 150mm dropper posts and have to move whole dropper down if going to bikeparks, moving cables of that dropper and stuff, very cool
  • 1 0
 The CF model (this new one has identical geometry) was already conservative when it came out, but now it's just dated. It's a shame because you get incredible value with the components.
  • 1 0
 @samimerilohi:
That's because PB audience is not Canyon's main market segment...
  • 1 0
 I have a 460 and still cannot slam a 170 dropper to the end, because seat tube is bent. So It simply make no sense to make it shorter when you cannot use it. If 480 is too long for you, Large is simply not your size.
  • 7 0
 Kids 1.4mm to 1.65m is a pretty big range.
  • 1 0
 Possibly the biggest range.
  • 1 0
 Wanted tot comment exactly that.
  • 4 0
 Interesting drivetrain spec: the cheaper models have Shimano XT/SLX 1x12 and the more expensive ones have Sram NX/GX Eagle. So you get a worse drivetrain by paying more.
  • 1 0
 „The Young Hero version is for riders 1.4mm to 1.65m.“
I didn’t know there was a market for 1,4 Millimeter tall people.
  • 1 0
 I guess someone should flip the calendar on Canyon desks... today it´s 2nd of April.. April fools was yesterday..
  • 1 0
 165mm cranks are pretty long for kids
  • 1 0
 According to the chart is 170 which is ridiculous. I think 155 mm cranks are available, so why not use that? It would be a no brainer.

