Canyon Updates the 2020 Neuron AL and Adds Young Hero Version

The Neuron is aimed at being a versatile and well-balanced bike capable of handling almost all trail riding eventualities. There's 130mm of travel front and rear and the new 2020 aluminium version is now an exact mirror of the carbon fibre version already available. However, there are some addition to the sizes and small features added to the aluminium version when compared to the previous version.
Frame Details
Immediately apparent is the layout change of the bike, which now follows the top tube mounted shock position of the CF version.
The 130mm of travel is handled by a Horst pivot design with an extender driving the shock actuated by a small linkage. Compared to the previous aluminium version, anti-squat has been increased and also designed around the now commonplace 1x systems, rather than the front derailleur optimised system of the old version.
The Neuron range uses 27.5" wheels for frame sizes 2XS, XS and S and moves to 29" wheels for the M, L and XL sizes. The smaller frame sizes also benefit from slightly tweaked suspension kinematics and an adjusted shock tune to help out the lighter riders and allow them a good adjustment window on their suspension settings, rather than being pushed into a corner as a result of using one kinematic and shock tune for all sizes and weights of riders.
There's internal cable routing on the main frame with the cables running externally along the chainstays. The main pivot grew as a result of ditching the front derailleur compatibility and the pivots should gain some durability from the use of additional sealing.
There's clearance for the advised tyre widths of 2.3" to 2.4" tyres but if you do fancy fitting meatier rubber you should check that you've got enough clearance before sending it.
Canyon have their own version of a quick release through axle on all bikes and there's room for 750ml water bottles if you use a side-entry cage.
The aluminium frame weighs 3.13kg in size M without the shock. Which is around 750g heavier than the CF version but shouldn't lighten your wallet quite as much.
Geometry & Sizing
The aluminium Neuron gains an additional 2XS size compared to the CF version. All frames benefit from a lower standover compared to the older aluminium version.
Again, sizes 2XS, XS and S use 27.5 wheels and sizes M, L, XL use 29 wheels, but all bikes use a 29er fork. Different bar widths and crank lengths are used for the two size groups too.
Young Hero Version
The additional 2XS size not only opens up the Neuron to smaller riders but also kids. The Young Hero version is for riders 1.4mm to 1.65m. It has 27.5" wheels and uses the same adjusted kinematics and lighter shock tune.
It comes with a not too shabby spec and nice touches like 165mm cranks and a 12-speed SRAM SX drivetrain with a 30-tooth chainring. Full bike weight is 13.6kg.
Specs, Pricing & Availability
The Neuron AL comes in 6.0 and 7.0 specs. With Canyon, the higher the number, the better the spec.
Neuron AL 7.0 and WMN 7.0 bikes come in at 2,199 Euros or 2,049 GBP. Neuron AL 6.0 and WMN 6.0 bikes come in at 1,799 Euros or 1,699 GBP. Young Hero version is 1,499 Euros or 1,399 GBP.
Each spec level is also available in a women’s, denoted WMN, a version with some subtle spec changes and alternate colours.
The bike is available today, April 2nd.
US riders can purchase the AL 7.0 and AL 7.0 WMN 7.0 for $2,399 starting in June.
For more information: Canyon Bikes
