Canyon's Custom World Champs Bikes Support World Bike Relief

Aug 25, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Phoebe Gale's Sender. Credit: Boris Beyer.

Rather than provide its athletes with custom, national colours paint jobs at the upcoming World Championships or Audi Nines, Canyon has instead designed blacked-out frames that raise awareness and money for World Bicycle Relief.

The bikes will have the phrase "One World" painted on the downtube to signify that, "we’re all here on this planet together, and we’re all part of the same awesome global cycling community. Especially in our modern world, unity and solidarity are more important than ever."

Both Canyon downhill teams will run the World Bicycle Relief frames. Credit: Boris Beyer.

World Bicycle Relief is a charity that uses bikes to reduce poverty around the world. The bicycles they donate remove barriers to attending school, receiving healthcare, and delivering goods to market. The charity has so far delivered 572,000 bikes and impacted more than 3.4 million people.

Laurie Arsenault's Canyon Lux. Credit: Andy Vathis.

bigquotesTogether we are part of One World, and part of one Collective. Trail, XC, downhill or dirt jump – it doesn’t matter what you ride. All styles and all riders add something special to the mountain biking landscape, every day. And everyone can be part of our unique MTB community: a community based on friendship, support, inspiration and mutual respect. We are all together.Canyon

Canyon is also asking fans to make a donation on a fundraising page to support its message. Every donation made will include an entry to win a one-of-a-kind Canyon Spectral CF 29 with the same One World artwork as the pros' bikes.


bigquotesWe are delighted by this innovative activation by Canyon. The donations we receive will allow us to fund the delivery of many Buffalo Bicycles to mobilise communities and to enable access to education across rural areas of the world. This is a significant opportunity for raising awareness of our mission and the Power of Bicycles.Allison Dufosee, CEO of World Bicycle Relief UK

More information on the project and donating can be found, here or check out the phenomenal work being done by World Bicycle Relief here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Press Releases Canyon


9 Comments

  • 10 0
 "Rather than provide its athletes with custom, national colours paint jobs at the upcoming World Championships or Audi Nines, Canyon has instead designed blacked-out frames that raise awareness and money for World Bicycle Relief"

Except of course, that black and white are the national colours of Cornwall.
  • 8 0
 If canyon cared enough they would just donate a bunch of money but they really want to market their product and show us how awesome they are as a caring company instead so they do this. Bike companies have made so much money in the past two years that there is no excuse for not just coughing up some bikes or money for the less fortunate. You may be able to dangle carrots and get away with it anywhere else but this is the mtb community. We are proud of what little brains we have left.
  • 2 1
 I think it is cool. They spread the message on their bikes (that most likely are going to be photographed, filmed etc). So it shows the message instead of their brand name. And they tell us audience that it is better to spend our money on a good cause instead of on their bikes (while we already have a perfectly fine one). I approve!
  • 5 0
 Again in summary a large cash injected bike company shows their caring nature by making a few special bikes for their pros and asks you to donate?
  • 1 0
 It's a reflection of how stupid the buying public is.
  • 1 0
 "To enter the draw for free without pledging, please send a postcard with your name, address and contact telephone number to: Canyon Bicycles UK Ltd, Unit 72 Barwell Business Park, Chessington, KT9 2NY."
Strange that this is part of the Terms and conditions
  • 1 0
 Prize draws and fundraisers do have some weird t's and c's, so they are not mistaken for gambling or lottery comps.
  • 3 1
 So does this mean that there will be price corrections and bicycles will stop costing as much as cars?
  • 1 0
 Covid is picking up speed in china, so buckle up for hyperinflation

