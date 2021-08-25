Canyon's Custom World Champs Bikes Support World Bike Relief

Rather than provide its athletes with custom, national colours paint jobs at the upcoming World Championships or Audi Nines, Canyon has instead designed blacked-out frames that raise awareness and money for World Bicycle Relief.
The bikes will have the phrase "One World" painted on the downtube to signify that, "we’re all here on this planet together, and we’re all part of the same awesome global cycling community. Especially in our modern world, unity and solidarity are more important than ever."
World Bicycle Relief is a charity that uses bikes to reduce poverty around the world. The bicycles they donate remove barriers to attending school, receiving healthcare, and delivering goods to market. The charity has so far delivered 572,000 bikes and impacted more than 3.4 million people.
Laurie Arsenault's Canyon Lux. Credit: Andy Vathis.
|Together we are part of One World, and part of one Collective. Trail, XC, downhill or dirt jump – it doesn’t matter what you ride. All styles and all riders add something special to the mountain biking landscape, every day. And everyone can be part of our unique MTB community: a community based on friendship, support, inspiration and mutual respect. We are all together.—Canyon
Canyon is also asking fans to make a donation on a fundraising page to support its message. Every donation made will include an entry to win a one-of-a-kind Canyon Spectral CF 29 with the same One World artwork as the pros' bikes.
More information on the project and donating can be found, here
|We are delighted by this innovative activation by Canyon. The donations we receive will allow us to fund the delivery of many Buffalo Bicycles to mobilise communities and to enable access to education across rural areas of the world. This is a significant opportunity for raising awareness of our mission and the Power of Bicycles.—Allison Dufosee, CEO of World Bicycle Relief UK
or check out the phenomenal work being done by World Bicycle Relief here
.
Except of course, that black and white are the national colours of Cornwall.
Strange that this is part of the Terms and conditions
