Canyon's New Exceed Hardtail Frame Uses 'Unicorn Hair' Carbon Fiber & Weighs 835 Grams

There's an arms race going on in XC racing at the moment with brands constantly trying to one-up each other and produce the lightest hardtail frame possible. Unno and Specialized are currently leading the charge, but Canyon has now entered the ring with an update of its Exceed hardtail.



This hardtail, which we assume Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Mathieu Van Der Poel would have considered riding at the Tokyo Olympics, weighs a claimed 835 grams in size medium. Breaking that down, the carbon frame weighs 740 grams, the paint on the top model a further 39 and then the chain suck plate, chainstay protector, SRAM UDH and integrated seat clamp make up the remaining 48 grams. You don't need a math degree to realized that those numbers don't quite add up, but Canyon overstates the weight to allow for variances in the production method.



Details



Intended use: XC racing

Frame Weight: CFR - 835 grams, CF SLX - 1015 grams, CF - 1,312 grams

Bike Weight: 8.9kg / 19.6 lb (CFR LTD, no pedals)

Wheelsize: 29"

Travel: 100mm fork recommended

Head Angle: 69°

Price: €1,699 - €6,499

More info: canyon.com

