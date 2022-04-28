Canyon's Sustainable 3D Printed Prototype Mountain Bike

Apr 28, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Photo: bike-magazine.de

First shown off in public at last weekend's Cycle Show in London is a 3D printed sustainable concept mountain bike from Canyon.

The wild-looking frame and fork were built as part of a project initiated by BIKE Magazine Germany for its 'Ride Green' story with Canyon being asked to build the Cradle 2 Cradle frame. The rest of the build was supplied by brands that partnered in the project with an aim to try and design a bike that could be as sustainable as possible with all components being fully recyclable and materials reusable without risking quality.

Photo: bike-magazine.de
Photo: bike-magazine.de

While investigating how you could produce a more sustainable bicycle, the project went beyond just looking at materials and ensured that reducing waste was included as part of the lofty goal. In the pursuit of reducing waste, 3D printing and aluminum were chosen to create the frame and German 3D printing company Materialise used selective laser melting in the production process. This method of manufacturing involves lasers to melt aluminum powder and allows the creation of unique shapes that can be seen on the concept bike.

To ensure the frame meets the needs of the project, only recyclable materials were used with 3D printing being the ideal manufacturing technique as it allows regional production, short lead times and potential for lower pricing. To create the incredible looking frame the design uses a skeleton to form a load-bearing structure with a shell providing more protection and better surface properties.

Photo: bike-magazine.de
Photo: bike-magazine.de

Photo: bike-magazine.de
Photo: bike-magazine.de

Each of the three frame pieces of the design takes around six hours to make and the claimed weight for the frame and fork at 2kg. There are no current plans for this to become a production bike for Canyon but it will be interesting to see how the project potentially influences future Canyon bikes and designs.

10 Comments

  • 12 0
 Jesus....all you whiney twats in the comments just suck. This is cool! Its awesome to see the industry experimenting, bring in new tech and do cool shit regardless of if it becomes mainstream. Bet you would have made the same comments when carbon was first getting used in frames.
  • 3 4
 If you want a really sustainable bike, use a well-made steel one. Steel can be fully resistant to fatigue breaks, while aluminium will always crack after enough cycles of a certain force
  • 1 0
 What is happening with that little slot on the stem (next to the handlebar)? Looks like some kind of function or switch?
  • 1 0
 Oooh, they had the opportunity to mount at least 7 bottle cages and yet not 1.
  • 2 0
 Price: 10 k USD.
  • 1 0
 It will be labeled as the budget version Wink
  • 2 1
 3-D printed and sustainable… when does the NFT drop?
  • 1 3
 So its an aluminum bike that was 3d printed?…. Wow mind blown lol not sure how this is any better than 99% of the welded aluminum bikes.
  • 1 0
 Nice gravel bike
  • 1 1
 I guess suspension forks and dropper posts are unsustainable?





