Video: Raw Landscapes in Cape Verde With Tito Tomasi

Empire of volcanic rock, land of natural sculptures. Trail of the brave.

Rough. So rough it's hard to translate it on the video.

Our tires never touched the dirt in a week!

That trail to the lighthouse.

Portuguese paved trail from above. The countless switchbacks.

Entering Figueiras, one of many isolated village. This mention sounds quite fun when you think of how remote and isolated Cape Verde is! But we had a good time in the village. It's not very often that you can spend time in a town where people don't have electricity or road or even running water. Everything is locally sourced and donkeys are in charge of supplies.

Trail side fun with the local in Figueiras village.

At the end of every rough trail there is a fish restaurant.

Coast villages charm.

Sugar cane trail.

Up. Sometimes easier than going down.

Do you even shuttle?

View from the ridge in Paul

Classic cliff trail.

Coast trails with view.

It's surf time. Even in the water Cape Verde is intense and raw, with shallow waters, sharp rocks and strong winds.

Wind and 1990 board make a nice combo!

Embark for this beautiful journey in Santa Antao island Cape Verde with Louis and myself - we explored the island and came back with incredible footage from this fascinating place. Santa Antao is the larger island of the archipelago, located far from Senegal's coast in the Atlantic ocean. Rich in tradition, this place is also a challenging playground for mountain biking and adventure. We explored the coast and the different summit areas to make a complete loop, but it wouldn't be a true Cape Verde adventure with all the meetings and time spent with locals. Cape Verde's quote is "Cape Verde No Stress"!! Well if you don't stress out in the crazy stairways it's all good ....Huge thanks to @louiscitadelle for the tremendous work behind the lens, his riding and patience. This was no joke.Thanks to the main sponsor of this 2023 project @konabikes3353Also sponsored the video: @gorewear @evocsports Tito's partners @raceface @Maxxis Julbo eyewear, Effeto Mariposa.Thanks to Theo from Nobaï, Alain from Casa Espongeïra and Cyril from @guilebike for the infos.VIVELAVIEshot in march 2023