Video: Raw Landscapes in Cape Verde With Tito Tomasi

Words: Tito Tomasi



Empire of volcanic rock, land of natural sculptures. Trail of the brave.

Rough. So rough it's hard to translate it on the video.

Our tires never touched the dirt in a week!

That trail to the lighthouse.

Portuguese paved trail from above. The countless switchbacks.

For the gram.

Entering Figueiras, one of many isolated village. This mention sounds quite fun when you think of how remote and isolated Cape Verde is! But we had a good time in the village. It's not very often that you can spend time in a town where people don't have electricity or road or even running water. Everything is locally sourced and donkeys are in charge of supplies.

Trail side fun with the local in Figueiras village.

At the end of every rough trail there is a fish restaurant.

Coast villages charm.

Sugar cane trail.

Up. Sometimes easier than going down.

Do you even shuttle?

View from the ridge in Paul

Classic cliff trail.

Coast trails with view.

It's surf time. Even in the water Cape Verde is intense and raw, with shallow waters, sharp rocks and strong winds.

Wind and 1990 board make a nice combo!