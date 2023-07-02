Video: Raw Landscapes in Cape Verde With Tito Tomasi

Words: Tito Tomasi
Embark for this beautiful journey in Santa Antao island Cape Verde with Louis and myself - we explored the island and came back with incredible footage from this fascinating place. Santa Antao is the larger island of the archipelago, located far from Senegal's coast in the Atlantic ocean. Rich in tradition, this place is also a challenging playground for mountain biking and adventure. We explored the coast and the different summit areas to make a complete loop, but it wouldn't be a true Cape Verde adventure with all the meetings and time spent with locals. Cape Verde's quote is "Cape Verde No Stress"!! Well if you don't stress out in the crazy stairways it's all good ....
shot in march 2023