Carbon Air Aims to Make Air Suspension More Like Coil - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 9, 2021
by Seb Stott  

When a press release entered my inbox for a product made from coconut shells and sawdust, which slots into your air spring but somehow has the effect of increasing its volume, I assumed it was a late April Fool's submission. But Carbon Air is the real deal. They've been making products for the air suspension in Audi's A6 and A7 cars since 2017. Now, they're developing their product for mountain bikes.

What is it?

First off it's worth refreshing how conventional volume spacers work and their limitations. Adding spacers increases progressiveness, making it harder to bottom-out for a given amount of sag. But in some applications, it can be hard to use all the travel even with all the volume spacers removed. This is particularly true of long-travel single-crown forks, because the longer the travel, the closer the piston gets towards the top-cap at bottom-out, so the higher the compression ratio. Air spring upgrades which increase the size of the negative chamber - such as RockShox's MegNeg or Vorsprung's Luftkappe, make it harder still to bottom-out because they soften the beginning-stroke far more than the end-stroke, and require more pressure to achieve the same sag.


Put simply, Carbon Air's product does the opposite of a volume spacer. It's made of activated carbon, which is produced by exposing carbon-rich material like sawdust, coconut husks or coal to steam and chemicals, and is used in many industrial applications like hydrogen gas storage (hydrogen likes to leak out of steel tanks) and air filtration. You can think of it like a super-fine foam, with lots of tiny pores within pores in a fractal structure, giving it a surface area of well over a thousand square meters per gram. (For American readers, that's about twenty football fields per quarter-pound).

This enormous surface area allows it to adsorb (yes, adsorb with a "d") more gas molecules than would normally occupy that volume at a given pressure, because they "stick" (adsorb) to the material's surface through something called van der Waals forces. And the higher the pressure, the more air the material adsorbs. According to Carbon Air, this allows one cubic centimeter of their material to take up as much air as two cubic centimeters of empty space. So, counter-intuitively, the more volume of an air spring you fill with activated carbon, the bigger apparent volume it has.


What does it do?

So Carbon Air can make air suspension less progressive. This could be useful for those who struggle to use all the travel while maintaining appropriate sag. We could stop there, but there's much more to it than that.

While air springs are progressive in the last part of the travel (and this is a good thing, within limits), they are digressive in the first part of the travel. In other words, they have a stiffer spring rate (that's the change in spring force per unit travel) at the start of the travel than the middle. In fact, air springs are often more than three times stiffer off the top than in the middle (older air springs could be over ten times stiffer). It's as if you had a coil spring suited to a 150Kg rider at the start of the travel, then swapped to a spring for a 50Kg rider once you got to the middle. This is what causes air suspension to lack suppleness and traction at the beginning of the travel, while also lacking mid-stroke support.

The RockShox MegNeg significantly reduces the initial spring-rate, but increases bottom-out force.

One solution is to increase the volume of the negative air chamber, which reduces the initial spring rate relative to the mid-travel. But larger negative chambers make it harder to use full travel for a given sag. To ensure most riders can use all the travel with a reasonable amount of sag, mainstream manufacturers want to keep the ratio of positive to negative volume constant. In an ideal world, the positive and negative chambers would be so large the spring curve would be basically linear (but could still be made progressive with volume spacers if desired). The main problem is space. In a single-crown, long-travel fork there basically isn't enough room to do this. The same goes for an air shock which must fit into multiple frames and around water bottles. Apparently, space is a primary constraint in car suspension too, which is why Audi worked with Carbon Air.

This is where activated carbon could be very useful. Whether used in the positive chamber to reduce the bottom-out force when combined with a large negative chamber (e.g. MegNeg or Luftkappe), or in both chambers of a regular air spring.

Activated carbon could be used in both positive and negative chambers to give a more coil-like spring curve.

There's one more potential advantage to Carbon Air's product, but to explain that we'll have to cover a little physics. In an air spring, the stiffness depends on speed. This is because when a gas is compressed it generates heat, and when it expands it takes in heat - this is why your hand pump gets hot when compressing air and your CO2 canister gets cold as the gas expands. This heat generated during compression causes an additional increase in pressure over and above what you'd expect if the gas was at a constant temperature. This causes an increase in the force required to compress the gas quickly (adiabatically) compared to slowly (isothermally), where the heat has time to escape.

This heat dissipates very quickly (with a half-life of about 0.1s, according to Steve Mathews of Vorsprung suspension), so it's most significant in very fast suspension movements. But essentially, air springs are softer in slow compression like cornering and braking, when compared to very high-speed compression like a hard landing. Whether that's a bad thing is debatable, as it can be offset with reduced high-speed damping, but this is another reason why air suspension can lack support under slow movements like braking and cornering, but can be reluctant to use all of its travel on a big impact.

According to Carbon Air, their product absorbs the heat generated during compression and releases it during rebound, keeping the temperature of the gas very consistent. The high surface area and high thermal mass (compared to the gram or so of air in an air spring) of the activated carbon makes it a great heat sink. So, according to its manufacturers, it virtually eliminates the speed-sensitivity of air springs, making them perform even more like a coil while still preserving the lightness and tune-ability of air.

Tobias Ackroyd, Product Development Engineer Carbon Air, also mentioned the possibility of using their product in conjunction with a volume spacer if you wanted to maintain the same progressiveness but still offer the benefit of reduced speed-sensitivity.

I did wonder if the material takes time to adsorb air during compression, which could introduce another speed-sensitive effect as the insert would act like a volume spacer until the air had time to "soak in" to the material. I asked John Coakley, CTO of Carbon Air, "Can it adsorb air fast enough to keep up with the fastest suspension movements, which are somewhere in the region of 10Hz [ten cycles per second]?" Apparently, activated carbon can store and release air so fast it's effectively instantaneous as far as suspension is concerned: "It's used in loudspeakers where you can see adsorption and desorbtion [the reverse of adsorbtion] in these materials up to 400Hz," John told me, "so for this application, you're not going to see any speed-sensitive effects."

The future

Carbon Air is discussing with suspension manufacturers the possibility of integrating their product into future air spring designs. For obvious reasons, they were not keen to share any more details on that. As for whether it will be available aftermarket to effectively increase the positive and/or negative volume of existing air springs, that may depend on the result of those discussions.

Personally, I'm a a big fan of negative volume upgrades like the RockShox MegNeg and Vorsprung Luftkappe, but in some applications (frames with progressive leverage curves and long travel forks, respectively) they can make the spring too progressive. An aftermarket option which makes it possible to make use of these upgrades without excessive end-stroke force could be a step forward for air suspension.





65 Comments

  • 62 1
 Damn, people are being negative already. This is really fucking cool!!!
  • 28 1
 I agree. Seems like one of those relatively simple idea that makes you wonder why it hadn't been tried before. It looks like Audi had an exclusivity contract on it that's now expired, which is why they're working on branching out into other areas, like mountain biking.
  • 1 1
 @mikekazimer: I thought this had been done before, could have sworn we saw something from an italian company (formula ?) a year or two ago.
  • 3 0
 @DGWW: formula was more like « soft » token I believe
  • 2 0
 Just look at the Force and Stiffness charts for the carbon inserts... Those charts are linear scale not log(x), so if true, you could actually feel the difference.
  • 1 0
 Agree, this is pretty neat. A volume spacer that does the opposite of a volume spacer. The anti-volume spacer? Science!
  • 49 8
 After Trump, I don’t trust anything that wants to put carbon in the air and make things less progressive.
  • 34 1
 I'd don't really understand it, and therefore I hate it, but I still want it, even though I probably don't really need it.
  • 1 0
 I'm with you on this.
  • 2 0
 This is possibly the most brilliant post I've ever read.
  • 16 1
 Can I take this out and use it to filter the pond water for a mid-ride drink? I ride a Capra, no water bottle :shrug: ...or maybe it could clean the air as the suspension cycles. Wink
  • 2 0
 the suspension is the pump the insert is the filter
  • 9 0
 .... Guess it's Springtime
  • 1 0
 Yeah, coil spring time.
  • 1 0
 Hear that spring rattle?
  • 9 0
 Carbon Air. Seems Legit. How do I inject it into my tires?
  • 2 0
 lighter than regular air! get some today for 12 monthly payments of 15.99$ !
  • 1 0
 Actually, tires are doing similar actions as shocks, so why why couldn't the inside of a tire be coated with this, would it provide similar benefits?
  • 4 0
 To the commenters doubting these claims: It is 100% legit tech. Porsche and Audi have been using something thats similar in function for years in their air shocks. Apparently it works just fine even under heavy usage and very dynamic applications.
  • 7 2
 This is one of those things that costs them like 25 cents to make, and then they'll charge like 100 bucks for it cause it says 'carbon' in the name.
  • 14 0
 Right because the only costs involved in a product is making it. There aren't any other ones.
  • 6 0
 they better ramp up production on these things...
  • 5 3
 Instead of going to great lengths to make an air spring feel like a coil, why would you not just buy a coil fork/conversion? Once this is added in then the small increase in weight is even smaller, plus you don't have all the seals and stiction associated with an air spring. Seems like someone trying really hard to justify their time at university....
  • 2 0
 Because they dont make springs stiff (lbs/in) enough for my big ass Frown

Totally get your point though. Why go through such great lengths to get a coil like feel when a coil exist.

An airspring will always allow for fine tuning that just isnt possible with coil.
  • 1 0
 I just wish there were at least a few companies where they were making their flagship/ all the tech models with a coil.
  • 3 0
 Most coil models are 350-450 grams heavier than stock. I have one on my bike and love it but I understand why people don't want a 36.5 pound bike (with light tires and carbon frame).
  • 1 0
 Hows about carbon coil springs and shock bodies?
  • 5 0
 That is pretty darn cool. Hope it still retains it's properties in an oil rich environment.
  • 4 0
 this is truly interesting. As a habitual suspension tinkerer I really hope they do come out with an aftermarket option...that's reasonably priced.
  • 12 8
 Unless it somehow removes the extra seals required for an air spring, it will not match the small bump sensitivity of coil.
  • 15 2
 Possibly, but it's also not going to weigh nearly as much as a steel spring.
  • 5 10
 @mikekazimer: the other big benefit of coil is never having to check your pressure.
  • 20 1
 @adrennan, and the negative is that you can't fine tune the spring rate nearly as easily as you can with air. There are pros and cons to both designs.
  • 4 0
 @adrennan: They're talking about the spring curve. They didn't claim to do any of these things.
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: but it sucks when you riding weight fluctuate.
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: I no doubt acknowledge pros and cons; I am more just salty that more companies arent making a coil fork that is amazing. (and I am bored at work on a friday)
  • 2 0
 What about lube oil coating/soaking the carbon- will that negate the effectiveness?

These are going to live inside a lightly oiled environment- tokens are always oily when removing them after use.
  • 3 0
 I used to design Vacuum Swing Adsobtion Oxygen Generators for commercial and military use. This is really trick technology and a great application for it.
  • 2 0
 This is awesome. I can't wait till Steve from vorsprung gets his hands on one. I would love to hear him talk about it. Does anyone know his pinkbike handle?
  • 1 0
 Looks like this:
www.deaneasy.it/en/shop-deaneasy/abs-fork-tune-comfort-and-grip
I think I've seen other versions as well.
I'm interested in trying it, but I'm a kook.
  • 1 0
 Those are just a soft version of a volume spacer. this product literally does the exact opposite of that.
  • 2 0
 Very cool product for lighter people like myself. Also great explanation of the physics behind this stuff by Seb. Keep it up.
  • 1 0
 What a good idea, had no clue that this is already being used in automotive! Love technical articles like this. There is waaaay too much snake-oil and half-legit claims about mechanics and physics in mountainbike world.
  • 3 0
 How much is that gonna cost?
  • 3 0
 It's been a while since some cool product came out for suspensions
  • 2 0
 RS should start from getting rid of this stupid digressive compression tunes from their shocks.
  • 1 1
 like anyone here remembers the difference. it's more like... "Grandpa, can you tell us the story about coil forks and shocks again?"
  • 2 0
 OOOOH SCIIEEENCCEEEE!!! In my fork! Science in my fork!
  • 2 1
 Does Formula have anything to say about this? maybe neopos??
  • 1 0
 They do completely opposite things. One increases the size of a given air chamber; the other decreases it. It's explained in the article.
  • 1 0
 All I hear is heavy breathing from the Luffkappe guy...
  • 1 0
 Is anyone not aiming to make air suspension like coil these days?
  • 1 0
 Ok, but how do you put 20 football fields inside one stancion?
  • 1 0
 This could be great for smaller riders!
  • 1 0
 And what if we filled the fork with helium too?
  • 1 0
 my coil feels just like a coil !
  • 2 1
 does it absorve Covid?
  • 1 0
 FLipping Awesome Concept
  • 1 3
 Lol put the word "Carbon" on anything and claim it has magical properties. It works because the Carbon does the thing.
