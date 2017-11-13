PRESS RELEASES

Race Face Introduces Carbon Wheel Guarantee

Nov 13, 2017
by Race Face  
There's a wealth of carbon wheels currently on the market, which means that it often comes down to the little details when deciding what to buy. For that reason, we're seeing more companies offering impressive guarantees and warranties that make it a little easier to justify ponying up for a set of fancy carbon hoops.

Race Face are no exception, and they recently announced a two year guarantee for their carbon wheels that covers damage of any kind, including moments of user error, like backing over your wheel as you drive away from the trails. Read on for more details from Race Face, as well as a visual representation of exactly what that guarantee covers.





It’s clear that people love to abuse their bikes. And coming up on 25 years of building industry leading bicycle components, we’ve seen just about every story of JRA imaginable. From botched gaps to bikes on roof racks meeting garage entrances, the tragic stories of components lost before their time get shared amongst riders like folklore. And while these can be fun for wrenches filling in some #bikeshopbingo, we want to ensure our customers are getting the full lifetime of their product, especially when it comes to an investment in ride quality like Next R carbon wheels.

Race Face

Race Face

Race Face believes that our carbon wheels are top of their class; they are so durable we are offering the following 2 year, no fault, guarantee to the original retail purchaser with proof of purchase. At the discretion of Race Face we will, within 2 years of your original purchase, repair or replace your carbon wheel regardless of how the damage occurred or what the damage is. This guarantee covers your complete carbon wheel, including the rim, spokes, and hub with bearings to ensure you have a fully functioning, ride-ready wheel.

Race Face


You won’t. But if you do, we’ll cover it.

Find our guarantee and all the legalese that goes with it at www.raceface.com/guarantee

11 Comments

  • + 8
 "At the discretion of Race Face..."

That's quite the asterisk.
  • + 1
 I believe they are referring to "repair OR replace", not whether they would accept the claim.
  • + 3
 Run it over with a car? RaceFace is holding true to their promise of quality parts and service, Good on them! I'm waiting for someone to abuse this....
  • + 5
 that color pallete on the Santa Cruz tho
  • + 1
 Yeah right. Who’s next in lifetime warranty business? Pile of bollocks. How about this program covers RF carbon cranksets? They can even cover a particular part of them, the pedal insert. Aeffect Atlas and Turbine lines are great, so are chester pedals and the clothing. 30mm spindles are still a miss and I’d never touch a carbon thing from RF
  • + 4
 Which just means that the cost of replaxemt is built into the MSRP.
  • + 1
 But if your friend drives over your wheel he pays for it. no guarantees required
  • + 2
 This should be two years everything, then lifetime for fair wear and tear.
  • + 1
 so if I want new wheels, I shall buy a truck 1st?
  • + 1
 I'd go for the rims, but don't want the hubs etc...
  • + 1
 We r one is...5years..

