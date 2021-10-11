Trek Finds Carbon Frames Produce Nearly 3 Times the CO2 of Alloy in its First Sustainability Report

Oct 11, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Trek has become one of the first major bike brands to release an in-depth study into its environmental impact and ways it can improve sustainability in the future.

The Sustainability Report covers everything from the carbon emissions created by different models in its ranges, to recycled plastic usage, and different shipping options. We have taken a look through Trek's report to find some of the more interesting takeaways.


1. Carbon frames produce three times carbon emissions than alloy


The most interesting part of Trek's new report is a study completed on the carbon emissions created by the raw materials, manufacturing and transporting its bikes. Trek decided to investigate the carbon emissions for four of its most popular models (Madone, Marlin, Rail and Fuel EX), then broke each down by the different spec options. The biggest takeaway from this study is the significant impact carbon fibre can have on emissions, with carbon frames appearing to produce around three times higher emissions than their aluminium counterparts*.

To take the Fuel EX range as an example, the highest level alloy framed bike appears to produce ≈120 kg C02e on Trek's chart, way below the average in this test of 174 kg C02e. However, the base-level carbon Ful EX creates just above the average emissions level at ≈175 kg C02e. At the very top of the Fuel EX range, on a bike that contains a lot of carbon components alongside a carbon frame, the emissions rise even further to an estimated ≈225 kg C02e for the 9.9 X01 and XTR models. Incredibly, just the Fuel EX carbon frameset sits at around ≈80 kg C02e, meaning a carbon frame alone is not far off the emissions of a complete alloy Fuel EX 8 (≈120kg).

Of course, emissions aren't everything when it comes to the environmental impact of a bike and, as RC covered back in 2018, there is a lot more nuance to the debate of which material is more environmentally friendly. However, the new data from Trek does paint a picture that in terms of emissions, an alloy bike could be the better choice for the environment.

The numbers in the report appear to cover the raw materials, transportation and manufacturing emissions needed to create a bike, but the study doesn't include potential costs to recycle or dispose of the frames and components after use. In the report, Trek does recognise that depending on the use of the bike the carbon emissions cost can be mitigated or entirely offset and through its carbon emissions testing Trek has now found ways to potentially improve its manufacturing and supply chain processes.

*We reached the three times emissions figure by measuring the pixels on the chart supplied by Trek in the report. We found that the Fuel alloy frame is 74 pixels with 211 pixels for the carbon version. A very similar result can be found for the Rail eMTB with 61 pixels for the alloy frame and 221 for the carbon offering. We don't have the exact figures from Trek, which would provide more accurate results, but it is still interesting to see a ballpark figure of around a three times emissions increase for carbon frames.


2. eMTBs Come with a Big Emissions Impact


In news that will come as a surprise to no one, choosing an eMTB has a sizeable increase in the emissions of a bike.

Trek's Rail model was included in the study and the average emissions for this bike sit at 229 kg C02e. Once again, the frame material can play a big part in this total as the lower end alloy Rail 5 falls around the average of 174 for its emission but flying past this point is the top of the range Rail 9.9, which is the biggest carbon emitter from the dataset with a total of well over 300 kg C02e.

In the breakdown of parts, forks are the largest contributor at 16%, with batteries totaling 15% of the emissions and the frame assembly responsible for 11% of the Rail's carbon emissions.


3. A Full-Suspension Frame Doesn't Necessarily Mean More Emissions


While suspension can add a significant cost to a bike, with an almost $2000 gap between the lower end Marlin and Fuel EX bikes tested in this study, there does not seem to be that much emissions difference in adding suspension to a bike.

Trek's entry-level hardtail the Marlin was found to have average carbon emissions of 116 kg C02e, with the largest source being the frame assembly at 17%, whereas the Fuel EX has average carbon emissions of 153 kg C02e across the different models. Similar to the Marlin, the largest source is the frame assembly at 18%.

While this figure suggests an additional environmental cost of a full-suspension frame, the increase in the average figure mostly comes from the split between carbon and alloy frames. Looking at the emissions chart featured above, you can see that the alloy Fuel EX models do sit at or below some of the emissions levels of the alloy Marlin hardtails. It's worth saying that the comparison between these bikes is not a like for like in spec, but it's interesting to see a well-specced alloy full suspension bike can have the same carbon emissions as an entry-level hardtail.


4. Air Freight has 84 times the carbon footprint of Ocean Freight

No matter what the frame material or design of your bike, there's one factor that blows it all out of the water - shipping. Transporting bikes around the world is the largest contributor to Trek's global emissions but the brand does have plans to reduce its footprint in this area.

There are two main ways to ship bikes, air freight and ocean freight, and in this contest, there's a clear environmental winner as ocean freight produces 84 times fewer emissions than air freight. In the report, Trek does note that while ocean freight is more efficient, cheaper and environmentally friendly it is far slower than using air to get products around the globe. To combat the massive negative effect of sending things by air, Trek has stated it wants to reduce air freight by 75% of pre-2020 levels by 2024. To achieve this lofty goal it has come up with the idea of reducing the number of trips needed by predicting which products will be in highest demand throughout the year.

Part of Trek's plan to reduce emissions from transportation also includes furthering its idea of consolidated shipping. Trek's sole distributor in Europe, located in the Netherlands, has put in place a weekly shipping window for retailers to combine multiple orders into a single shipment to reduce the impact of transporting the products. The new plan also means holding warranty, individual orders and inventory orders throughout the week to ship on one designated day in batch shipments.


5. 433,600 lbs of plastic packaging removed since 2020

Although we have already covered Trek's massive efforts to reduce its plastic packaging, the new report does reveal some interesting stats in the breakdown of the 433,600 lbs of plastic already removed. The number that stood out to us most was that Trek has removed 95% of landfill waste in the packaging of the Rail eMTB.




6. Trek is the only major bike manufacturer to release a sustainability report

While we have covered plenty of schemes and pledges in the past Trek's sustainability report is the first of its kind from one of the major bike manufactures. Alongside the report's coverage of each bike's carbon emissions and the impact of its business Trek also covered environmental goals for the future. The 10 areas Trek is focusing on improving are:

- Reducing the use of air freight
- Consolidate shipments to retailers
- Increase reliance on renewable energy
- Reduce corporate travel
- Increase reliance on alternative materials
- Create zero-landfill manufacturing facilities
- Establish and protect new trails
- Remove plastic waste from packaging
- Increase access to bike share
- Shift cycling mode share

Yes, it's going to be easy to pick apart individual practices and stats in this report, but you have to commend Trek for being so open and forthcoming with the data and being one of the brands at the forefront of cleaning up the bike industry. We commend Trek on its pledges and hope that it inspires other brands to follow its lead.

Posted In:
Industry News Environmental Initiatives Trek


Must Read This Week
Review: RockShox' New Flight Attendant Suspension System
99916 views
Tinker Juarez Announces Split with Cannondale in Now Deleted Social Media Post
75889 views
Video: Flight Attendant - RockShox's Self-Adjusting Computer-Controlled Suspension
59376 views
Spotted: New Grim Donut Prototype?
56552 views
Commencal Launches Mixed-Wheel 2022 Meta SX
55965 views
First Look: 2022 Santa Cruz Chameleon & Five Unique Builds
51063 views
First Look: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - A Classic Reimagined
50000 views
Spotted: A New 165mm Travel Enduro Race Bike From Deviate
44875 views

38 Comments

  • 34 1
 According to the internet Trek's ebike here emits the same Co2 as a Scoot flight from Singapore to Bankok, a 200ml glass of milk a day for a year, 585 road miles, heating a home for around a month, or the hot air in a single comment section on an Outside+ ebike article.
  • 3 0
 You've clearly never seen the flames coming out of an Outside+ ebike article
  • 11 1
 It all started well by using SI units in the report then, all of the sudden, boom !! F@cktard/freedom/merica units out of nowhere! How can I trust a report without any consistency in the units used ??

Lol no I am joking, it's a really interesting insight ! Would be great to have other big boys from the industry doing the same thing. It would help confirm (or maybe not) some of the trends suggested by Trek.
  • 4 17
flag CXCsleeper (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 A good science education and CO2 alarmism rarely go hand-in-hand.
  • 1 0
 Nothing wrong with using different unit systems as long as you know what you're working with. Cannondale gives geometry numbers in cm, most other brands in mm. Both are SI and the conversion is simple but people could mess those up too. In Pinkbike articles pressures are typically mentioned in psi, tire carcasses are mentioned in tpi, they still mention the mid-size wheel diameter as 27.5" even though one could talk about 650b too. Yet most other measures are indeed mentioned in SI units (or both SI and imperial). Doesn't seem like it confuses anyone. And any half decent engineer should be able to work with different unit systems too. Especially as we have all these simple calculators/spreadsheets etc at our fingertips.
  • 8 2
 So basically do what we knew right, make fames from metals (steel also), keep them a long time and then when you're ready to upgrade do something sustainable with your old frame, like sell it or recycle it etc. Oh and forgot to mention, ebikes are bad, but then so are tyres, and every other material on the bike (including the rider) and the means of transport either getting you to the trail head or shuttling you up the hill
  • 6 0
 I guess if the E-bike helps you avoid to use your car to get to places (i.e. trailhead) you'd quickly break even with a mtb.
  • 2 0
 @ESKato: while I agree with your statement, I wonder if Trek is measuring the production of the batteries and components for their report, not the electricity used. With the constant need to replace batteries in order to keep an ebike running long term, I don't think that break even will come as soon as many think. Lithium batteries are a toxic mess to produce and even worse to dispose of at their end of life. And as pointed out by RC in one of the podcasts, will people replace the batteries or take the consumerism option, pass it on and replace with new. Both options create a larger impact on the environment than the usage alone. I love the idea of ebikes replacing shuttles, but I wonder if it's just trading one evil for another.
  • 1 0
 If your E bike saves you 1000 car miles over its life it is carbon neutral or better (Average car according to a google search produces 411g of CO2 per mile), that is pretty likely given the number fewer trips in the car that an E mtb might allow such as riding to and from the trailhead rather than driving there, not getting the uplift but instead riding up, riding to the shops or other short journeys which would otherwise not be done on a bike.

I think the real takeaway here is that in only 1000 miles of driving a car makes as much CO2 as building an entire carbon framed E bike. The average person in the USA drives 14000 miles, making as much CO2 as 14 whole ass carbon E bikes, more than one every month.

Doing better and reducing emissions of bicycle production is important and I applaud Trek for doing this but it is not the first place to look for carbon emissions savings.
  • 1 0
 I own a steel hardtail as my main bike but am considering an e-bike sometime in the future, and would hope to substitute it for some car use.
The main thing that needs sorting (in the UK at least) is the road/cycle lane infrastructure and having adequate separation from vehicles. When that starts to happen, it will hopefully lead to the mass use and normalisation of bikes generally. Cyclists are widely hated on our roads at present, which is an attitude that must change.
  • 5 0
 props to trek for publishing these number as first big brand. too bad shipping is not included in the per bike figures, since it is the biggest share.

and, secondly, the better you can REPAIR a bike, the lower the footprint. so, come in and offer us more carbon repair options

last: please offer recycling options for my old rig and parts, so take them in as return and dispose them in a circular way.

but: we're heading the right direction, so way to goo!
  • 5 2
 In the words of the great Doug Stanhope "you dont have the baby, you can drive an entire fleet of hummers to and from work every day hanging your ass out the window farting tyrofoam packing peanuts into the atmosphere & still not cause a fraction of the damage one stupid baby causes to this planet."
  • 6 1
 More alloy options please!
  • 4 2
 If Trek goes full Eco…..they won’t be making bikes, but turning all their factories into permaculture blocks.

“Taste this session Apple, homegrown right where our poster of Brandon Semenuk used to be”
  • 1 0
 It's nice to see such a comprehensive report. The internal bike calculations are nice, but bike impacts to CO2 (and other resources) shouldn't be lost on the overall benefit of all varieties of cycling when compared to other transportation segments.

As browner points out, the average bike's CO2 is still less than 585 miles of (average) vehicle transportation. Put that in your 3-row SUV when you drive to your favorite lift-assisted riding area.
  • 1 0
 I'm so impressed at Trek for doing this - as a bike manufacturer it would be easy enough to argue you're on the right side of history anyways, but thorough analysis like this takes time and clearly they are making improvements.
  • 1 0
 For everyone asking for other brands to do the same, remember it will only be of any real value if they use the exact same methodology. Would be interesting to know if Trek bikes would be up for sharing their method, @edspratt
  • 1 0
 Nobody realy gives a damb about climate change, or you wouldn't be belly aching on you cobalt mine child slave labour mobile phone, with your kambodian lithium mined levo in the double electric garage door doing fuck all, looking at how you might be able to afford a tesla on the shitter in an air-conditioned office toilet.
  • 4 3
 So ebikes are bad for the planet, bad for trails, bad for annoying other trail users, bad for tyres, bad for your wallet and bad for your back when you try and lift one… remind me what they’re good for?
  • 3 1
 riding with my elderly dad, my wife, my friend who's just turned 70, doing self shuttle at bike parks, people that don't ride too often - and no I don't own one
  • 1 0
 good for nothing!!!!
  • 2 1
 Removing a car from a journey, if you choose an e-bike instead of a car journey or shuttle vehicle you are net zero once you have removed a few hundred miles of vehicle use from your life and after that its better. I have done thousands of miles of commuting and short trips on mine instead of taking the car. This is what they are good for, getting people out of cars for the commute and out of shuttle vehicles off-road.
  • 2 0
 @ddmonkey: wouldn't actually pedaling a bike be net zero!!!! manufacturing e-bike..with batteries that destroy the Earth and charging an e-bike... still uses coal nat gas or nuclear depends on the area you live in we all don't live in sunny California where you can pretend to charge off the sun!!!!are not net zero it's basic math and you fail that obviously
  • 1 0
 @kawin20: I was talking vs a car journey. And yes of course you can use a normal bike too. Just don't tell me e-bikes are only bad, because vs a car they are WAY better. And they get more people on bikes who would not choose a bike otherwise. I see it every day on my commute, people who are only using a bike to commute because its an e-bike. They could enable huge change to the way people get around in cities. Add in the health benefits and it could be massive.
  • 1 0
 It's awesome that Trek did this and I hope other brands follow suit. If "transportation represents the largest percentage of Trek's carbon emissions", maybe people should put more focus on buying locally manufactured bikes?
  • 2 0
 Not sure about trek claiming to be one of the first... Commencal ditched carbon years ago.
  • 4 2
 But Commencal didn’t commission a slick report to pat themselves on the back about it. It’s 2021 and seeming is more important than being.
  • 1 1
 @SangamonTaylor: well said
  • 2 0
 As with all consumer goods, the real answer is to buy less, is buy quality, and keep it longer.
  • 1 0
 Who cares. I would be more interested in the carbon footprint of the marketing department including all sponsored events and racing
  • 1 0
 Ok so what is the emission hit from freight? Those figures seem to be (conveniently?) left out.
  • 1 0
 Errr...no it wasn't? Point 4.
  • 1 0
 @Will762: it just says 84x, but what are the actual figures? they provide the kg for points 1-3
  • 1 0
 Can't wait for Trek's first Bamboo bike!
  • 1 1
 so this is why a trek slash 8 is now $6500
  • 1 1
 How is this news to anyone?
  • 1 0
 never go carbon alu
  • 1 3
 CO2 is plant food. I like plants.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.010346
Mobile Version of Website