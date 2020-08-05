Carbon Neutral Brand Pembree Launches UK Made R1V Flat Pedals

This particular pedal is aimed at e-bikers with a decent sized platform and ten pins on both sides. Its concave platform measures 100 x 110 x 20mm and it runs on sealed ball and needle bearings in the hope of keeping out the worst of the British winter muck, something that's backed up by a 5 year warranty. Law is apparently also working on a second pedal already that will be targeted on the performance enduro and slopestyle markets that will be more lightweight but apparently just as durable.



Details



Dimensions: 100mm x 110mm x 20mm

Pins: 10 on both sides

Inner Bearings: Sealed SKF Needle

Outer Bearings: Sealed SKF Ball Bearings

Weight: 624 grams (pair)

Price: £199 (≈ $260USD)

Warranty: 5 years

More info: pembree.com

100mm x 110mm x 20mm10 on both sidesSealed SKF NeedleSealed SKF Ball Bearings624 grams (pair)£199 (≈ $260USD)5 years