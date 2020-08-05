Carbon Neutral Brand Pembree Launches UK Made R1V Flat Pedals

A flat pedal is a flat pedal is a flat pedal, right? Well, yes and no. Pembree founder Phil Law isn't reinventing the wheel with his new platform, but it's what's going on behind this pedal that's more interesting.
Pembree is a UK based components company that is entering the game with some big words. Phil says, "It’s our intention to lead the way in the cycling industry with both innovative products and green solutions to ensure we do our part in making cycling a truly low impact sport on and off the bike."
This particular pedal is aimed at e-bikers with a decent sized platform and ten pins on both sides. Its concave platform measures 100 x 110 x 20mm and it runs on sealed ball and needle bearings in the hope of keeping out the worst of the British winter muck, something that's backed up by a 5 year warranty. Law is apparently also working on a second pedal already that will be targeted on the performance enduro and slopestyle markets that will be more lightweight but apparently just as durable.
DetailsDimensions:
100mm x 110mm x 20mmPins:
10 on both sidesInner Bearings:
Sealed SKF NeedleOuter Bearings:
Sealed SKF Ball BearingsWeight:
624 grams (pair)Price:
£199 (≈ $260USD)Warranty:
5 yearsMore info: pembree.com
More impressive than his pedals though, are Phil's commitments to creating an ethical and sustainable product. He manufactures his products in a factory powered solely by renewable energy from solar and wind and produces his pedals from 100% recyclable material, the same is true of the packaging, which is also plastic free. He even recycles the swarf produced in the manufacturing process.
Phil also works with Temwa, a charity that plants trees to carbon balance companies. Temwa calculated that each pair of Pembree pedals generates 92kg of CO2 and will plant 10 trees for every tonne of CO2 the brand produces. The full calculation can be found, here
. Finally, Phil has launched a Pedals4Pedals scheme. If you send in your old pedals, of any brand, Phil will recycle them and give you 10% off a pair of Pembree pedals.
Pembree pedals are on sale now. More info can be found, here
.
10 Comments
Post a Comment