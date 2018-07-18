VIDEOS

Video: Retired Freerider Wins the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Jul 18, 2018
by Mike Levy  


Who remembers Carlin Dunne? "Doing tricks helped the sport evolve, helped the sport move forward, but there's still a place for going big,'' Dunne said in New World Disorder 5 while describing his battles with a monster-sized huck in the Utah desert. He crashed twice attempting the move, only to come back a month later and stomp it for the intro to his part in the movie. But we didn't see a whole lot of Dunne after that, with the American focusing on his motorized exploits instead.

He's been pretty successful at it, too, winning his class at the legendary Pikes Peak International Hill Climb twice. His latest victory was on a Ducati, which you can check out below. How's that for some interesting cross-over?




11 Comments

  • + 14
 There’s just not enough Ronnie James Dio in bike movies these days.
  • + 5
 But thankfully no more Rise Against.
  • + 1
 @NoahColorado: Frown
  • + 2
 @NoahColorado: but, buut, I like them!
  • + 7
 Cool post thanks @mikelevy
  • + 4
 Ducati should have used the same Dio song
  • + 1
 Woah, I had no idea Carlin was a freerider! Figures. Guy shreds on two wheels. Thanks for posting.
  • + 1
 Amazing the bikes they were hitting that stuff with.
  • + 1
 Kona stab deelux for the win
  • + 1
 This is an awesome throwback. Carlin is a really talented dude.
  • + 1
 26 not dead

