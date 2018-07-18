Video: Retired Freerider Wins the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Who remembers Carlin Dunne? "Doing tricks helped the sport evolve, helped the sport move forward, but there's still a place for going big,'' Dunne said in New World Disorder 5 while describing his battles with a monster-sized huck in the Utah desert. He crashed twice attempting the move, only to come back a month later and stomp it for the intro to his part in the movie. But we didn't see a whole lot of Dunne after that, with the American focusing on his motorized exploits instead.He's been pretty successful at it, too, winning his class at the legendary Pikes Peak International Hill Climb twice. His latest victory was on a Ducati, which you can check out below. How's that for some interesting cross-over?