Carlos Coloma's New Mondraker Revealed - Mont Sainte Anne XC World Cup 2017

Carlos Coloma's Mondraker dual-suspension prototype was camouflaged during early practice sessions.





Carlos Coloma recently earned a bronze medal at the Olympic XC in Brazil and is the current Spanish National Champion. The highly decorated Spaniard appeared at the MSA World Cup aboard a dual-suspension Mondraker wrapped in anti-recognition camouflage. We were in the pits when the new machine was exposed in its pre-production colors and graphics. Dubbed the Volume FS, the new design is radical by cross-country standards, with a Mondraker-length top tube, slack-for-cross-country geometry, and a rear suspension system that duplicates the wild-looking configuration of their latest, 150-millimeter-travel Foxy AM/trail bike. Carlos says we may see a production version by October 2017.







Carlos Coloma shows off his new ride for Mont Sainte Anne - sans wrap.



The new bike has a SRAM drivetrain, powered by a Q-ring-equipped Rotor Rex crankset. Brake rotors and pads are by Galfer, another vanguard Spanish component maker. Wheels are Prototype brand Tram Carbon, rolling on Maxxis 2.2-inch Ikon tires. At 171 centimeters tall, Carlos is somewhat dwarfed by the Mondraker's rider-forward geometry, but the futuristic cross country chassis should give the Spanish superstar a leg up in the technical sections this Sunday.





The shock is compressed by the lower link as well as by the upper rocker.





The upper rocker link is carbon fiber. The Fox Step Cast fork and Float Factory shock have remote, cable-actuated lockouts.





Internal headset cups and a recessed stem minimize the handlebar height of Mondraker's newest 29er.





Wheels are Prototype brand 29R Team Carbon, rolling on Maxxis Ikon tires.






