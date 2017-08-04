RACING

Carlos Coloma's New Mondraker Revealed - Mont Sainte Anne XC World Cup 2017

Aug 4, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  

Carlos Coloma s Mondraker Prototype
BIKE CHECK
Carlos Coloma's
Full-Suspension
Mondraker Unveiled
Carlos Coloma's Mondraker dual-suspension prototype was camouflaged during early practice sessions.


Carlos Coloma recently earned a bronze medal at the Olympic XC in Brazil and is the current Spanish National Champion. The highly decorated Spaniard appeared at the MSA World Cup aboard a dual-suspension Mondraker wrapped in anti-recognition camouflage. We were in the pits when the new machine was exposed in its pre-production colors and graphics. Dubbed the Volume FS, the new design is radical by cross-country standards, with a Mondraker-length top tube, slack-for-cross-country geometry, and a rear suspension system that duplicates the wild-looking configuration of their latest, 150-millimeter-travel Foxy AM/trail bike. Carlos says we may see a production version by October 2017.


Carlos Coloma s Mondraker Prototype
Carlos Coloma shows off his new ride for Mont Sainte Anne - sans wrap.

The new bike has a SRAM drivetrain, powered by a Q-ring-equipped Rotor Rex crankset. Brake rotors and pads are by Galfer, another vanguard Spanish component maker. Wheels are Prototype brand Tram Carbon, rolling on Maxxis 2.2-inch Ikon tires. At 171 centimeters tall, Carlos is somewhat dwarfed by the Mondraker's rider-forward geometry, but the futuristic cross country chassis should give the Spanish superstar a leg up in the technical sections this Sunday.

Carlos Coloma s Mondraker Prototype
The shock is compressed by the lower link as well as by the upper rocker.

Carlos Coloma s Mondraker Prototype
The upper rocker link is carbon fiber. The Fox Step Cast fork and Float Factory shock have remote, cable-actuated lockouts.

Carlos Coloma s Mondraker Prototype
Internal headset cups and a recessed stem minimize the handlebar height of Mondraker's newest 29er.

Carlos Coloma s Mondraker Prototype
Wheels are Prototype brand 29R Team Carbon, rolling on Maxxis Ikon tires.


4 Comments

  • + 1
 Is purpose of the holes drilled into the shock linkage bolts to save weight? If so, man that's extreme. Gotta admit though, even for a XC bike that thing is beautiful!
  • + 1
 Such a weird looking recessed headset. Prolly rides like a dream but thing is funny looking.
  • + 2
 That's one sexy frame!
  • + 1
 A threaded bb?

