Carnage at Mountain of Hell as Bottleneck Leads to Huge Pile Up

The Mountain of Hell race lived up to its name this weekend as a bottle neck on the glacier section led to a huge pile up. The crash is fully documented in the video above, starting at about 40 seconds as a rider slides out and catches a few others in the process, starting a domino effect that lasts for more than 2 minutes.
With 700 riders all being funnelled into a tiny gap at claimed speeds of 100km/h, it feels inevitable that some kind of pile up like this was going to happen though. The riders were on the same course as last year and were probably expecting some carnage but as you can see from these screenshots from Killian Bron's YouTube channel, the bottleneck is much more severe this year.Screenshots taken from Kilian Bron's YouTube, shot at roughly the same point using the pylon on the right as a frame of reference
We’re glad that no injuries have been reported so far, and most riders seemed to pick themselves up and carry on in the video. No doubt there will be plenty of riders feeling sore this week.
Terrible course marking decision? All part of racing? We've reached out to the organisers of the race for more details.
Mountain of Hell is a mini Megavalanche (Regulanche?), with the first 900 metres of the 24 kilometre course on snow before dropping the riders in Les Duex Alpes' trail network down to the finish, Kilian Bron's winning race run of the entire track is here
