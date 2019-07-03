Carnage at Mountain of Hell as Bottleneck Leads to Huge Pile Up

Jul 3, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

The Mountain of Hell race lived up to its name this weekend as a bottle neck on the glacier section led to a huge pile up. The crash is fully documented in the video above, starting at about 40 seconds as a rider slides out and catches a few others in the process, starting a domino effect that lasts for more than 2 minutes.

With 700 riders all being funnelled into a tiny gap at claimed speeds of 100km/h, it feels inevitable that some kind of pile up like this was going to happen though. The riders were on the same course as last year and were probably expecting some carnage but as you can see from these screenshots from Killian Bron's YouTube channel, the bottleneck is much more severe this year.

2018
2019
Screenshots taken from Kilian Bron's YouTube, shot at roughly the same point using the pylon on the right as a frame of reference

We’re glad that no injuries have been reported so far, and most riders seemed to pick themselves up and carry on in the video. No doubt there will be plenty of riders feeling sore this week.

Terrible course marking decision? All part of racing? We've reached out to the organisers of the race for more details.

Mountain of Hell is a mini Megavalanche (Regulanche?), with the first 900 metres of the 24 kilometre course on snow before dropping the riders in Les Duex Alpes' trail network down to the finish, Kilian Bron's winning race run of the entire track is here.

23 Comments

  • + 8
 It's a video representation of heading to the comments section when the article mentions a downcountry bike
  • + 1
 Haha! Love this!!
  • + 1
 the only thing in mtb i can definitely say i wont do again: massstart dh racing -so dangerous and frustrating, even more if there are no qualies and you have to start in the last row.
  • - 1
 No qualies? Then man up and move further up
  • + 1
 @thesharkman: if you are given the last row what do you do -just drag your bike in the first row ?
  • + 3
 The guy that crash at 0:48, that broke its bike in half and starts crawling right after I think it's the most harmed...
  • + 1
 Looks in pretty bad shape, but still gives everything he has left to put himself in safety on the side. Good reflex.
  • + 1
 he's lucky he didn't snap his neck
  • + 1
 Great job of the race organizers of making every blooper reel on earth.
  • + 1
 You can see that at 2:42 a guy pick the broken bike and the guy still on the ground...hope he is ok
  • + 1
 Maybe no reported injuries, but at least a few destroyed bikes... A friend was in the first few to go down, helmet and bike are now properly out of use.
  • - 6
flag thesharkman (28 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 He kinda deserves it
  • + 3
 Looks like an ants nest forming around old food. lol
  • + 1
 R.I.P She got decapitated...
www.facebook.com/remy.absalon.14/videos/449306485849729
  • + 1
 Haha that's a "saving private Ryan" carnage scene
  • + 1
 That's why i'll never do this race....I love my bike way too much to torture it this way.
  • + 0
 YOUR BIKE IS A TOOL!!! USE IT!!
  • + 1
 @nug12182: Yeah....thanks for the advice. If I could avoid having my bike (and myself....) literally snaped it two by 50 riders speeding at mach 5, that'd be great.
  • + 1
 @jurassicrider: Sound a wee bit scared.To each their own.I look for carnage racing.Different kind of focus
  • + 1
 Would a Live Broadcast of this events surpass the SuperBowl ? Damn it would be close I guess...
  • + 1
 How do you find your own bike?
  • + 1
 One of the few times mountainbiking made it to Dutch television.
  • + 0
 Wow thats funny!

