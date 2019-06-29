Day 1 Race Report: Carson City Off-Road

The Capital 15 Fun Ride featured a seven-mile climb up King's Canyon, then a super fun seven-mile singletrack descent down Ash Canyon back to Carson City.

Lower Ash Canyon trail was the final descent for riders in the Capital 15 Fun Ride.

There isn't a lot of shade available on the Ash to King's trail, but thankfully the mostly cloudy conditions on Friday kept the summer sun from beating down on riders.

The Klunker Crit drew costumes, smiles and highboys while the snowcapped eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada lived up to its namesake.

The Pro Women out of the saddle from the starting gunshot in front of the Nevada State Capitol Building.

West Carson Street in downtown Carson City was lined with spectators to watch the Pro Women in the El Yucateco Fat Tire Crit.

Sofia Gomez-Villafane attacked early and was off the front for the majority of the race until getting reeled in by the field with a few laps to go. Stans Pivot p/b Maxxis teammate Chloe Woodruff laid down a counterattack that shattered the field, with Woodruff eventually finishing third and Gomez-Villafane finishing 12th.

Haley Batten holds off a charging Chloe Woodruff and World Champion Kate Courtney to win the El Yucateco Fat Tire Crit on Friday evening in downtown Carson City.

The Pro Men take to the streets of downtown Carson City in the El Yucateco Fat Tire Crit.

The Pro Men in the El Yucateco Fat Tire Crit attacked repeatedly to get a group off the front, but no breakaway could stick to the finish.

Hammer down for Russell Finsterwald, stretching out the field of the Pro Men's Fat Tire Crit like a rubber band.

After numerous attacks from the group and a few short-lived breakaways in the El Yucateco Fat Tire Crit in downtown Carson City, the group came back together on the final lap and Keegan Swenson attacked with a few turns remaining for a commanding victory.

Pro Women's Podium for the Carson City Off-Road El Yucateco Fat Tire Crit 5th: Catharine Pendrel 4th: Amy Chandos 3rd: Kate Courtney 2nd: Chloe Woodruff 1st: Haley Batten

Pro Men's Podium for the Carson City Off-Road El Yucateco Fat Tire Crit - 5th: Payson McElveen 4th: Russell Finsterwald 3rd: Tristan Uhl 2nd: Bryan Lewis 1st: Keegan Swenson

The 4th Annual Epic Rides Carson City Off-Road kicked off Friday afternoon in Nevada's State Capital with cool weather and hot racing action from the Pro Men and Women in the El Yucateco Fat Tire Crit. West Carson Street in the heart of downtown Carson City was lined several rows deep with spectators, watching some of the country's top talent go wheel to wheel through Carson City's Historic District, including reigning Cross Country World Champion Kate Courtney.

Photos by Ryan Salm