Day 1 Race Report: Carson City Off-Road

The 4th Annual Epic Rides Carson City Off-Road kicked off Friday afternoon in Nevada's State Capital with cool weather and hot racing action from the Pro Men and Women in the El Yucateco Fat Tire Crit. West Carson Street in the heart of downtown Carson City was lined several rows deep with spectators, watching some of the country's top talent go wheel to wheel through Carson City's Historic District, including reigning Cross Country World Champion Kate Courtney. Earlier in the day, the Capital 15 Fun Ride (1 Capital = 1 Mile) took participants of all ages up King's Canyon Road from downtown to the award-winning Ash to King's trail, finishing with a fun and flowing seven-mile singletrack descent back to town.
Photos by Ryan Salm
