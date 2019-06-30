Day 2 Race Report: Carson City Off-Road

The start of the amateur Capital 35 and Capital 50 backcountry events on Saturday filled all of West Carson Street in the heart of downtown Carson City.

Threading the needle through one of the many aspen groves near Spooner Lake.

Between Lake Tahoe, Marlette Lake and Spooner Lake pictured here, there was no shortage of beauty along the Capital 35 and Capital 50 courses.

Nearly 400 amateur riders tackled the Capital 50 course on Saturday.

Look before you leap - although beautiful, Marlette Flume has some serious exposure in parts dropping 1,500 vertical feet straight down to the Caribbean blue waters of Sand Harbor on Lake Tahoe.

The iconic Marlette Flume trail was the visual highlight of both the Captial 35 and Capital 50 courses, with stunning views of Lake Tahoe and the snowcapped Sierra Nevada.

Riders making their way along the Marlette Flume trail, riding beneath towering slabs of granite.

After a winter for the record books, there was no shortage of water on course for riders to play in.

Top amateur women take the main stage podium after a hard day in the saddle.

The amateurs took to the Capital 35 and Capital 50 courses in the Carson City Off-Road, and some of the fiercest competition was in the junior categories.

Keller Williams and the Hillbenders performing on the main stage in downtown Carson City as the sun sets behind the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada.

Keller Williams and the Hillbenders perform "Petty Grass" in downtown Carson City, a full show of Tom Petty tunes in classic Keller bluegrass style.

The second day of the Carson City Off-Road featured the amateur Capital 35 and Capital 50 events (1 Capital = 1 mile) as well as a rare and entertaining performance by music headliner Keller Williams and the Hillbenders, playing an entire show of Tom Petty songs in classic Keller bluegrass fashion. The weather couldn't have been more ideal for riders, with temperatures barely reaching the low 80s. For those racing, the competition was quite fierce with a very competitive field, and for those enjoying, the views couldn't have been any better. Although there were nearly 7,000 feet of climbing, the miles of singletrack descending back to Carson City made all the effort worthwhile.Photos by Ryan Salm