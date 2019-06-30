Day 2 Race Report: Carson City Off-Road

The second day of the Carson City Off-Road featured the amateur Capital 35 and Capital 50 events (1 Capital = 1 mile) as well as a rare and entertaining performance by music headliner Keller Williams and the Hillbenders, playing an entire show of Tom Petty songs in classic Keller bluegrass fashion. The weather couldn't have been more ideal for riders, with temperatures barely reaching the low 80s. For those racing, the competition was quite fierce with a very competitive field, and for those enjoying, the views couldn't have been any better. Although there were nearly 7,000 feet of climbing, the miles of singletrack descending back to Carson City made all the effort worthwhile.
Photos by Ryan Salm
