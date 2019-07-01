Day 3 Race Report: Carson City Off-Road

Jun 30, 2019
by Epic Rides  
The Pro Women roll off the line Sunday morning in downtown Carson City at the start of the Capital 50 Backcountry event.
The Pro Women roll off the line Sunday morning in downtown Carson City at the start of the Capital 50 Backcountry event.

Day Three of the Carson City Off-Road showcased the Pro Men and Women in the Capital 50 Backcountry race (1 Capital = 1 Mile). Teammates Rose Grant and Keegan Swenson of the Stan's Pivot p/b Maxxis team took home top honors, with Swenson winning by nearly three minutes and Grant narrowly outsprinting her teammate Chloe Woodruff at the line. Weather couldn't have been nicer for the racers, with highs only reaching the low 80s in Carson City. As a testament to how popular the Carson City Off-Road has become with locals, a huge contingent of youth showed up to ride around downtown in the Shimano Kids' Fun Ride.

Ready to rumble down West Carson Street.
As evidenced by the big turnout for the Shimano Kids' Fun Ride, families in Carson City have embraced the event as an integral part of the community.

Game faces
Game faces

Focused
Focused

Reigning XC World Champion Kate Courtney leading the women up Ash to King s trail eventually finishing with a strong 3rd place on the day.
Reigning XC World Champion Kate Courtney leading the women up Ash to King's trail, eventually finishing with a strong 3rd place on the day.

The Pro Women leaders.
The Pro Women leaders.

With nearly a three minute gap on second place Keegan Swenson could have ridden an extra lap around downtown and still taken home the victory.
With nearly a three-minute gap on second place, Keegan Swenson could have ridden an extra lap around downtown and still taken home the victory.

A strong contingent of Carson City fans turned out to cheer on the Pro Men and Women.
A strong contingent of Carson City fans turned out to cheer on the Pro Men and Women.

After 50 miles of racing Rose Grant and Chloe Woodruff took it down to the final straightaway sprint with Grant edging out her teammate.
After 50 miles of racing, Rose Grant and Chloe Woodruff took it down to the final straightaway sprint, with Grant edging out her teammate.

Big hugs at the finish line after teammates Rose Grant and Chloe Woodruff laid out a one-two punch on the Pro Women s field taking 1st and 2nd respectively.
Big hugs at the finish line after teammates Rose Grant and Chloe Woodruff laid out a one-two punch on the Pro Women's field, taking 1st and 2nd respectively.

Rose Grant and Keegan Swenson took home top honors on the weekend for their Stan s Pivot p b Maxxis team.
Rose Grant and Keegan Swenson took home top honors on the weekend for their Stan's Pivot p/b Maxxis team.

The Pro Women s Capital 50 podium 5th Haley Batten 4th Catharine Pendrel 3rd Kate Courtney 2nd Chloe Woodruff 1st Rose Grant
The Pro Women's Capital 50 podium: 5th: Haley Batten 4th: Catharine Pendrel 3rd: Kate Courtney 2nd: Chloe Woodruff 1st: Rose Grant

The Pro Men s Capital 50 podium 5th Ryan Standish 4th Riley Amos 3rd Benjamin Sonntag 2nd Russell Finsterwald 1st Keegan Swenson
The Pro Men's Capital 50 podium: 5th: Ryan Standish 4th: Riley Amos 3rd: Benjamin Sonntag 2nd: Russell Finsterwald 1st: Keegan Swenson

Photos by Ryan Salm

Regions in Article
Carson City

Posted In:
Racing and Events Carson City Off Road XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Martin Maes Tests Positive for Masking Agent at EWS Rotorua & Tasmania, Receives 90 Day ‘Non-Intentional’ Suspension
95547 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2019
74823 views
Interview: Martin Maes - "I'm Not Guilty... I Just Made a Stupid Mistake"
62208 views
Bike Check: Sam Hill's Bare Aluminum Nukeproof Mega
59782 views
Review: Shimano's XTR 12-Speed Drivetrain Sets the Bar for Shifting Performance Under Power
52804 views
8 Bike Checks from Allos - French Enduro Series
52427 views
First Ride: ARC8 Extra - A New 160mm 29er From a Small Swiss Brand
43974 views
RockShox's Updated Reverb Stealth Gets the Squishy Post-Fixing Vent Valve
41418 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Dang, I missed this race! Nevada has so much mountain biking to offer nearby, it's hard to see and do everything. Congrats to all the participants.
  • + 1
 Good to see equal prize money for mens and womens.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.046330
Mobile Version of Website