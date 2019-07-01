Day 3 Race Report: Carson City Off-Road

Day Three of the Carson City Off-Road showcased the Pro Men and Women in the Capital 50 Backcountry race (1 Capital = 1 Mile). Teammates Rose Grant and Keegan Swenson of the Stan's Pivot p/b Maxxis team took home top honors, with Swenson winning by nearly three minutes and Grant narrowly outsprinting her teammate Chloe Woodruff at the line. Weather couldn't have been nicer for the racers, with highs only reaching the low 80s in Carson City. As a testament to how popular the Carson City Off-Road has become with locals, a huge contingent of youth showed up to ride around downtown in the Shimano Kids' Fun Ride.
Photos by Ryan Salm
