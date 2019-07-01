Day 3 Race Report: Carson City Off-Road

The Pro Women roll off the line Sunday morning in downtown Carson City at the start of the Capital 50 Backcountry event.

As evidenced by the big turnout for the Shimano Kids' Fun Ride, families in Carson City have embraced the event as an integral part of the community.

Game faces

Focused

Reigning XC World Champion Kate Courtney leading the women up Ash to King's trail, eventually finishing with a strong 3rd place on the day.

The Pro Women leaders.

With nearly a three-minute gap on second place, Keegan Swenson could have ridden an extra lap around downtown and still taken home the victory.

A strong contingent of Carson City fans turned out to cheer on the Pro Men and Women.

After 50 miles of racing, Rose Grant and Chloe Woodruff took it down to the final straightaway sprint, with Grant edging out her teammate.

Big hugs at the finish line after teammates Rose Grant and Chloe Woodruff laid out a one-two punch on the Pro Women's field, taking 1st and 2nd respectively.

Rose Grant and Keegan Swenson took home top honors on the weekend for their Stan's Pivot p/b Maxxis team.

The Pro Women's Capital 50 podium: 5th: Haley Batten 4th: Catharine Pendrel 3rd: Kate Courtney 2nd: Chloe Woodruff 1st: Rose Grant

The Pro Men's Capital 50 podium: 5th: Ryan Standish 4th: Riley Amos 3rd: Benjamin Sonntag 2nd: Russell Finsterwald 1st: Keegan Swenson

Day Three of the Carson City Off-Road showcased the Pro Men and Women in the Capital 50 Backcountry race (1 Capital = 1 Mile). Teammates Rose Grant and Keegan Swenson of the Stan's Pivot p/b Maxxis team took home top honors, with Swenson winning by nearly three minutes and Grant narrowly outsprinting her teammate Chloe Woodruff at the line. Weather couldn't have been nicer for the racers, with highs only reaching the low 80s in Carson City. As a testament to how popular the Carson City Off-Road has become with locals, a huge contingent of youth showed up to ride around downtown in the Shimano Kids' Fun Ride.Photos by Ryan Salm