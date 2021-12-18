Carson Storch & Rocky Mountain Part Ways

Photo: Margus Riga

Words: Rocky Mountain

Carson's mind-blowing 360 drop led to him winning the best trick and 3rd at the 2016 Rampage. Photo: Margus Riga

Carson showed a dedication to the sport through his organization of Black Sage. Photo: Trevor Lyden

Carson, being your teammate for the past 6 years has been a blast. From cheering you on at the Rampage to hanging in Bend for Black Sage, I've always been amazed by your confidence on the bike and your humility off of it. Looking forward to watching your incredible talent and creativity for years to come. — Thomas Vanderham

Always a good time riding in New Zealand. Photos: Tyler Roemer

Riding with Carson has always been a riot. The guy oozes style on a bike and his wicked sense of humor and positive attitude always made freeride trips more fun. My favorite memories of riding with Carson were from a trip we did to the Yukon, where he sent some big hits in an ultra-remote location. On a few of the features, he set in first tracks and some of them ended in major crashes. But - Carson always picked himself up and went back for more, which is what it means to be a true freeride legend! — Wade Simmons

From the banks of the Tatshenshini to the mountains of the Arctic Circle Carson's video projects always left us in awe. Photos: Scott Serfas and Blake Jorgenson / Red Bull Content Pool

I'd like to say thank you to Rocky Mountain for believing in me over the past 6 years. Throughout the course of our relationship, my career has shifted from slopestyle to big mountain freeride, and Rocky Mountain had my back through all of the ups and downs. It's been an honour to ride for Rocky Mountain, and I’m proud of what we've accomplished together. Freeride ain’t dead! — Carson Storch

Carson put in the time for the Slayer launch video, "Oscillation", building this steep chute line and then sending it at dusk. Photo: Margus Riga

A signature flat 3. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Photo: Blake Jorgenson / Red Bull Content Pool

After a successful career with Rocky Mountain, Carson Storch is moving on in 2022. Carson joined the Rocky Mountain program in 2016 and has since grown into an internationally recognized freerider. From podium finishes at the Red Bull Rampage to logging first descents in the remote Arctic, he’s been an inspiration year after year.Carson lives for riding and his passion for pushing the limits has given him an amazing career. From riding backcountry scree to slopestyle contests, singletrack trail rides to the Red Bull Rampage. His love for two wheels has brought him around the world, earning him incredible results and unforgettable memories.Looking back over the years, we’re proud of Carson and thank him for sharing the past six years. We put together a photo set to highlight some of the big moments and we’re wishing him all the best in 2022 and beyond!