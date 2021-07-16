Carson Storch Breaks Collarbone Jumping From Helicopter

Carson Storch announced today on Instagram that he broke his collarbone jumping from a helicopter when the rotor wash caught his wheels before he landed. Luckily it seems like his recovery will be relatively straightforward and he should be back in action soon.
|Was good til it wasn’t! Rotor wash caught my wheels before I landed. Motivated as ever to come back strong! Little re-broken collarbone, few weeks I’ll be solid! Thanks for the opportunity @flybend. Postponing this project for a couple months.—Carson Storch
Carson previously broke his collarbone at Joyride in 2015, and it seems like he re-broke some of the same spots this time and bent the plate that is installed. He also fractured his tibial plateau
earlier this year, so hopefully he can stay in one piece for a long time once his collarbone heals.
Helicopter rotor wash is no joke. In the comments on Carson's post, both Ethan Nell and Fabio Wibmer said they have had similar experiences. We look forward to seeing Carson's finished media project, as it sounds like he'll be trying again once he is back on the bike, but we hope he and other riders can stay safe both in the air and on the ground.
...was the heli needed to get to this location or simply for the drop (I assume a combination of both)? If only the latter....there has to be a better way to pull that off (though it is badass)
Glad he wasn't caught in the rotor itself!
