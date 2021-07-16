Carson Storch Breaks Collarbone Jumping From Helicopter

Jul 16, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Carson Storch announced today on Instagram that he broke his collarbone jumping from a helicopter when the rotor wash caught his wheels before he landed. Luckily it seems like his recovery will be relatively straightforward and he should be back in action soon.


bigquotesWas good til it wasn’t! Rotor wash caught my wheels before I landed. Motivated as ever to come back strong! Little re-broken collarbone, few weeks I’ll be solid! Thanks for the opportunity @flybend. Postponing this project for a couple months.Carson Storch

Carson previously broke his collarbone at Joyride in 2015, and it seems like he re-broke some of the same spots this time and bent the plate that is installed. He also fractured his tibial plateau earlier this year, so hopefully he can stay in one piece for a long time once his collarbone heals.


Helicopter rotor wash is no joke. In the comments on Carson's post, both Ethan Nell and Fabio Wibmer said they have had similar experiences. We look forward to seeing Carson's finished media project, as it sounds like he'll be trying again once he is back on the bike, but we hope he and other riders can stay safe both in the air and on the ground.

14 Comments

 You think the Pinkbike employees have had a shitty week listening to our moaning, and then you see a headline like this! The MTB way of life is a crazy one, cheers all, it's Friday, there's no paywall, and I managed to manual about 5 metres today, yeeeaaaaahhhhh!
 Seems like they could've waited to wash the rotors until he landed -- were they super dirty?
 damn! hopefully you are back at it sooner rather than later, best of luck on a quick recovery
...was the heli needed to get to this location or simply for the drop (I assume a combination of both)? If only the latter....there has to be a better way to pull that off (though it is badass)
 Pretty sure if I jumped from a helicopter I’d come away with a bit more damage than a bust collarbone. Fortunately I don’t know anyone with a helicopter to try…..
 I stopped at "rotor" reading that as "his wheels got caught in the rotor" and thought WHAAAT!??

Glad he wasn't caught in the rotor itself!
 Next someone will try hucking out of a Cessna
 Pastrana already sorta did.
 Better outcome than when Maverick and Goose got caught in the wash.
 If PB didnt sell out and build a paywall Carson would’ve landed this. way to f*ckin go guys
 not gonna lie prolly the dumbest comment I've ever posted, sorry you had to read that
 @chickennuggetsaregreat: Meh, I laughed. Might be your own personal dumbest comment but it doesn't even hit the iceberg of stupid comments that've been posted over the years.
