Carson Storch’s Custom Painted Rocky Mountain Maiden - Red Bull Rampage 2018

Oct 22, 2018
by Rocky Mountain Bicycles  
Carson Storch custom Maiden

Rocky Mountain’s history at the Red Bull Rampage starts back in 2001 when Wade Simmons won the very first Rampage. Over the next 17 years, our riders competed every single year but one, including an impressive eight-year stint from Thomas Vanderham. Now, Carson Storch is carrying the freeride torch in the Utah desert and is ready to battle it out for his fifth Rampage appearance.

Carson’s custom painted Maiden was a collaboration between Rocky Mountain, Carson and his friend, KC Badger. Carson and KC are both from Bend, Oregon, and they wanted to bring elements from their hometown into the WW2 bomber themed paint job. Taking inspiration from both eastern Oregon and the Utah desert, details of the artwork include a Rocky Mountain rattlesnake headtube, a “Maiden” cowgirl with an Oregon shaped body, rivet details, and five bombs signifying each of Carson’s Rampage appearances. The frame is hand painted from start to finish using enamel paint, just as they would’ve done on the original planes.

Carson Storch custom Maiden
Carson Storch custom Maiden

Carson Storch custom Maiden

Carson Storch custom Maiden
Carson Storch custom Maiden

Carson Storch custom Maiden

Carson Storch custom Maiden

bigquotesSure, it would have been easier to just design some custom decals, have the bike painted and slap them on, but we wanted to try and emulate Carson’s riding through the paint job – NO SHORTCUTS.” – KC Badger

Carson Storch custom Maiden
Carson Storch custom Maiden

Carson Storch custom Maiden

Carson Storch custom Maiden

Carson Storch custom Maiden

Carson Storch custom Maiden

bigquotesI’m beyond thankful to Carson for trusting me to do this bike for him. I hope it brings him good luck, keeps him safe, and I think it’s going to look even better with a 1st place medal strung around it!” – KC Badger



Carson Storch custom Maiden
Carson Storch custom Maiden

Carson Storch custom Maiden

Carson Storch custom Maiden

Carson Storch custom Maiden

bigquotesI’m a big fan of both KC’s riding skills and his artistic abilities, so for him to hand paint me this frame for Rampage truly is an honour. It’s based off a WW2 plane I saw at the Museum of Flight in Seattle…and I can’t wait to get it up in the air this week!” – Carson Storch

Carson Storch custom Maiden

29 Comments

  • + 34
 And that ladies and gentleman is how it should be done. Looks rad.
  • + 4
 randy loves lamp
  • + 3
 It's a bit funny to see years and years carbon development and finally make it look raw metal imitating heh Big Grin
  • + 23
 I heard Randy custom paints his own frames
  • + 2
 I heard that too, but he's sponsered by Rocky mountain and Monster energy,thats why .....ahem....
"Rocky's Randy recieved redbull rampage redcard"
I'll get my coat.....; ).
  • + 6
 Randy doesn’t ask women for their numbers at a bar, women take a number and get in line.
  • + 11
 Once in Leogang, Randy did a lap on Gwinnys Tues... and according to Shockwiz he bottomed it out 65 times.
  • + 1
 He started his own frame brand: Randy Mountain.
  • + 1
 WHO THE f*ck IS RANDY?
  • + 10
 That B-17 WW2 Bomber style is always a winner, Steve Petes Spitfire style bike was another bitchen bike. Go bomb the hell out of Rampage Mr Carson!
  • + 8
 2018 - when carbon frames are painted to look like aluminum
  • + 6
 That head tube badge has me all worked up.
  • + 2
 i like it.. i'd consider a rocky if that was the actual normal headtube badge
  • + 4
 So Carson on Carbon looking like Alu without a welding Storch in sight
  • + 1
 sweet to see KC badger is still kicking around in the bike industry. Used to rock the same orange/sea foam green BMX paintjob as him back in the day. all his bikes were so good looking!
  • + 2
 Wow is that ever cool......love the time and effort put into that work of art. Best of luck to you out there Mr. Storch......sending good vibes your way.
  • + 2
 Looking forward to seeing the custom yt Tues' as well.
  • + 2
 Still looks like a session! Yeah yeah bring it on
  • + 1
 Skeleton Cowgirl in place of the pin-up girl nose art is a nice touch.
  • + 2
 Oh she bad!
  • + 1
 That paint job is riveting!
  • + 1
 Lol. Pretty awesome looking bike. We pulling for you out here in the Hood!
  • - 2
 That is an incredible paint job. It should be mandatory that every Rampage bike be painted to honor the WWII vets and their machines. Good luck...Aces High!!
  • + 1
 So sick!
  • - 1
 Probably refrain from painting your bikes to look like animals! Hunter's in the USA are more trigger happy than Europeans!
  • + 0
 This years Rampage winner .
