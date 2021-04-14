Carson Storch Fractures Tibial Plateau

Apr 14, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Carson Storch shared on Instagram that he fractured his tibial plateau trying a 720 tailwhip to an airbag.

He wrote that his MRI showed no ligament damage, but imaging did show a compression fracture to his tibial plateau, the top of the large bone right below the knee joint.


Luckily, the break is minor enough that Carson expects to be back in action in a few weeks, and says he's on a mission to land that trick on dirt this year.

We wish Carson the best and hope to see him back in action soon.

