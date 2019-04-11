VIDEOS

Video: Carson Storch, Reed Boggs, Kilian Bron, Isabeau Courdurier & More Ride New Hutchinson Griffus Racing Lab Tires

Apr 14, 2019
by Hutchinson  

We are releasing heavy artillery on the gravity segment. Alongside enduro elite such as Cécile Ravanel and Isabeau Courdurier, we have created a new weapon for demanding riders looking for big thrills on every kind of hardpack and dry condition: rocks, roots, dust or big flagstones of British Columbia... With the Griffus, the idea is to go faster, further, with a solid grip and a performance worthy of the amazing riders who participated in its development: Kilian Bron, Rémy Métailler, Yoann Barelli, Kevin Miquel, Theo Galy…

The Griffus is also the first model of our new Hutchinson Racing Lab range: tires resulting from the brand’s work in the competitive segment and made in France.

This video highlights the amazing journey that the Griffus provides in different gravity segments from the perspective of our Hutchinson riders Carson Storch, Reed Boggs, Kilian Bron, Isabeau Courdurier, Rémy Métailler, Nicolas Lau, Antoni Villoni, Romain Baghe and Hugo Schoonheere.


GRIFFUS RIDERS



CARSON STORCH



REED BOGGS




KILIAN BRON



NICOLAS LAU




ISABEAU COURDURIER




MENTIONS: @hutchinson-tires


