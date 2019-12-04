Carson Storch - Slayer Raw

Dec 4, 2019
by Rocky Mountain  

Words: Rocky Mountain

When we introduced the new Slayer back in August, we released “Oscillation” featuring Thomas Vanderham, Rémi Gauvin, and Carson Storch. That video showed the three riders tackling the dry and dusty trails in of BC’s interior, the wet and rooty trails on Vancouver Island, and the big moves and lines of Virgin, Utah. From that shoot, we shot enough footage to cut together three raw videos in a mix of the best clips and never before seen footage. One for each rider in the locations they helped choose.

For Carson’s section we went to Virgin, Utah, known for its massive features and big mountain lines. This project was shot in the spring, which gave Carson a chance to put his tires in the dirt a few months before this year’s Red Bull Rampage. 2019 marked Carson’s 6th year competing at Rampage, and in that time, he’s stomped some massive spins, drops, and unique features. For this project he wanted to push it outside of a contest environment and land switch spins, flip combo’s, and fresh lines on a brand-new bike.


Utah Landscape Photo by Margus Riga
Utah Landscape Photo by Margus Riga
Utah Landscape Photo by Margus Riga

Carson Storch riding in Virgin Utah Photo by Margus Riga
Carson Storch riding in Virgin Utah Photo by Margus Riga

Carson Storch riding in Virgin Utah Photo by Margus Riga

Carson Storch s in Utah

Carson Storch riding in Virgin Utah Photo by Margus Riga

Carson Storch riding in Virgin Utah Photo by Margus Riga

Utah Landscape Photo by Margus Riga
Utah Landscape Photo by Margus Riga

Carson Storch riding in Virgin Utah Photo Margus Riga
Carson Storch riding in Virgin Utah Photo Margus Riga
Carson Storch riding in Virgin Utah Photo Margus Riga

Carson Storch riding in Virgin Utah Photo Margus Riga

Carson Storch riding in Virgin Utah Photo Margus Riga
Carson Storch riding in Virgin Utah Photo Margus Riga
Carson Storch riding in Virgin Utah Photo Margus Riga

Carson Storch riding in Virgin Utah Photo by Margus Riga

Carson Storch in Utah Photo Margus Riga
Carson Storch s Slayer in Utah

Presented by Rocky Mountain

Directed by: Liam Mullany
Cinematography: Harrison Mendel, Liam Mullany
Colourist: Sam Gilling
Post-production Sound: Keith White Audio
Still photography: Margus Riga
Thanks: Matt Edleston, Dylan Cobern

