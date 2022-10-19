Propain Shows Off Carson Storch’s Custom-Painted Spindrift CF for Red Bull Rampage

PRESS RELEASE: Propain
On October 21, it's that time of the year again. The biggest mountain bike freeride event of the year is coming to you: Red Bull Rampage. We are very happy to announce that, for the first time ever, a PROPAIN bike will be part of it. None other than Carson Storch
will be riding this unique Spindrift CF and doing things most mountain bikers can only dream of.
Carson Storch is no stranger to Rampage. 2022 will be his eighth time competing in Red Bull Rampage. His best result came in 2016 when he finished third. This year he wants to get back on the podium and will do everything to climb it again. For such a special rider it also requires a special bike. His choice for Rampage fell on the Spindrift CF with a double crown fork and we could not hold back to give this bike a very special paintjob. Here you can admire this work of art in detail:
Frame:PROPAIN Spindrift
CF Size MFork:
SR SUNTOUR RUX
(100 psi fork, custom progressive tune)Shock:
SR SUNTOUR Voro Coil
(650lb ti spring, custom progressive tune)Wheels:
DT Swiss FR 541 (27,5")Tires:
Michelin DH Front:22 Rear:34
(32 psi Front, 35 psi Rear)Drivetrain:
Shimano Saint
Brakes:
Shimano Saint 200 mm / 200 mm
Bar:
Title Reform 780 mm
Stem:
Title DM1
Grips:
Sensus
Seatpost:
Title CP1
Saddle:
Title JS1
Pedals:
Sensus
|I am beyond stoked on what PROPAIN came up with for my custom painted Rampage Spindrift frame. It was a little bit of a surprise, and the details really got me. From the tree layout, to the detail of my dog Bentley, it means a lot! So happy to represent the first PROPAIN in Rampage!!—Carson Storch
We can't wait to see Carson in action on October 21 and wish him all the best for his outstanding maneuvers. Watch the entire spectacle live on Red Bull TV
or ESPN+
if you live in the U.S.!
Photos by Nathan Hughes
