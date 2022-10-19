Propain Shows Off Carson Storch’s Custom-Painted Spindrift CF for Red Bull Rampage

Oct 19, 2022
by PROPAIN-Bicycles  
Red Bull Rampage 2022 Carson Storchs Custom PROPAIN Spindrift CF

PRESS RELEASE: Propain

On October 21, it's that time of the year again. The biggest mountain bike freeride event of the year is coming to you: Red Bull Rampage. We are very happy to announce that, for the first time ever, a PROPAIN bike will be part of it. None other than Carson Storch will be riding this unique Spindrift CF and doing things most mountain bikers can only dream of.

Red Bull Rampage 2022 Carson Storchs Custom PROPAIN Spindrift CF

Carson Storch is no stranger to Rampage. 2022 will be his eighth time competing in Red Bull Rampage. His best result came in 2016 when he finished third. This year he wants to get back on the podium and will do everything to climb it again. For such a special rider it also requires a special bike. His choice for Rampage fell on the Spindrift CF with a double crown fork and we could not hold back to give this bike a very special paintjob. Here you can admire this work of art in detail:

Red Bull Rampage 2022 Carson Storchs Custom PROPAIN Spindrift CF

Red Bull Rampage 2022 Carson Storchs Custom PROPAIN Spindrift CF
Red Bull Rampage 2022 Carson Storchs Custom PROPAIN Spindrift CF


Frame:
PROPAIN Spindrift CF Size M

Fork:
SR SUNTOUR RUX
(100 psi fork, custom progressive tune)

Shock:
SR SUNTOUR Voro Coil
(650lb ti spring, custom progressive tune)

Wheels:
DT Swiss FR 541 (27,5")

Tires:
Michelin DH Front:22 Rear:34
(32 psi Front, 35 psi Rear)

Drivetrain:
Shimano Saint

Brakes:
Shimano Saint 200 mm / 200 mm

Bar:
Title Reform 780 mm

Stem:
Title DM1

Grips:
Sensus

Seatpost:
Title CP1

Saddle:
Title JS1

Pedals:
Sensus


bigquotesI am beyond stoked on what PROPAIN came up with for my custom painted Rampage Spindrift frame. It was a little bit of a surprise, and the details really got me. From the tree layout, to the detail of my dog Bentley, it means a lot! So happy to represent the first PROPAIN in Rampage!!Carson Storch

Red Bull Rampage 2022 Carson Storchs Custom PROPAIN Spindrift CF

We can't wait to see Carson in action on October 21 and wish him all the best for his outstanding maneuvers. Watch the entire spectacle live on Red Bull TV or ESPN+ if you live in the U.S.!


Red Bull Rampage 2022 Carson Storchs Custom PROPAIN Spindrift CF

Photos by Nathan Hughes

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Press Releases DH Bikes Propain Propain Spindrift Carson Storch Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2022


11 Comments

  • 13 0
 Propane accessories?
  • 3 0
 Strickland has you covered!
  • 10 0
 That's a beauty!
  • 6 0
 I like how Suntour always steps up and does color matching. bike looks killer.
  • 4 1
 this motherfucker looks good.
  • 1 0
 Supported by Bentley? Posh bike!
  • 1 0
 Spindrift CF AF!
  • 1 0
 So clean!
  • 1 0
 Light the Storch
  • 1 2
 Wheel size would be a good addition. Sick build.
  • 4 0
 try reading the part that says "wheels 27,5"





