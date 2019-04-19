VIDEOS

Video: Spring Time Shredding on Vancouver Island

Apr 19, 2019
by Cole Nelson  
Carter Kransy and I teamed up to film some prime spring conditions on Vancouver Island. After multiple days of clearing the trail from the winter debris with the DAWG House crew, and squeezing in shooting days between classes at UVIC, the Green Room was born. Carter used this opportunity to prepare for his upcoming season in the Enduro World Series.

Behind The Scenes of Green Room
Behind The Scenes of Green Room

Behind The Scenes of Green Room


Instagram: @carterkransy @colenelsn

NorcoBicycles, SmithOptics, Blueprint.athlete.development, GiroSportDesign, Camelbak #DAWGHouse

 That dirt looks like you could pull it back like a soft blanket and sleep under it

