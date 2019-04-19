Video: Spring Time Shredding on Vancouver Island

Carter Kransy and I teamed up to film some prime spring conditions on Vancouver Island. After multiple days of clearing the trail from the winter debris with the DAWG House crew, and squeezing in shooting days between classes at UVIC, the Green Room was born. Carter used this opportunity to prepare for his upcoming season in the Enduro World Series.Instagram: @carterkransy @colenelsnNorcoBicycles, SmithOptics, Blueprint.athlete.development, GiroSportDesign, Camelbak