Words & Film: Caleb Eby

Sunset trains down Utah ridge lines

The NIKE swoosh berm in Syncline by Austin Hemperley

Evening dirt jump session in Bend, Oregon with Matt Edleston (Oatman)

All smiles on the hike back to the drop in

Long ski lines in Big Water ridden by Jacob Guthrie

Tables with unbeatable views in Hood River

Dropping into a steep line with Ryan Mcnulty

Cascade Armory, Ablis CBD and Deschutes Brewing present RESET - A full feature MTB movie showcasing the talents of the Cascade Armory crew. This film showcases what incredible riding the West Coast has to offer in Syncline, WA. Hood River, OR. Bellingham, WA. Green River, UT. Virgin,UT. and Bend, OR. Featured riders include Austin Hemperly, Talus Turk, Arlie Connelly, Jacob Guthrie, Ryan Mcnulty, Devon Bumstead, and Matt Edleston.