Cascade Components Announces 2019-2020 Commencal Meta AM and 2018-2020 Transition Scout Links

Press Release: Cascade Components
Here we are again with a couple of new links. This time around we’ve got a link for the 2019-2020 Commencal Meta AM 29 and the 2018-2020 Transition Scout.2019-2020 Commencal Meta AM 29 Link
One of the most under-rated enduro bikes now has the Cascade Components treatment. If you like slapping corners, hitting jumps and riding fast, our link and yoke combination for the 2019 to 2020 Commencal Meta AM turns the bike into the bike you always wanted.
The Meta link is available in black and red
Rear wheel travel is bumped up to 165mm and progression is bumped up to 23% compared to the stock link at 17%. How does this all translate to the trail? As with our other links, bottom out resistance is increased which is noticed when hitting larger drops and jumps. An increase in mid-stroke support helps the bike maintain composure when hitting G-outs, berms and jumps. An increase in small bump compliance helps the rider hold better traction across smaller rocks and roots. This bump in progression also helps the frame pair better with coil and large can air shocks while also reducing the need to run an excessively stiff spring rate or excessive compression damping. All perfect for getting your bike ready for a rematch with the Grim Donut.Specs and Details:
• 165 mm of travel with the stock shock
• Progression increased to 23% compared to 17% with stock link
• Includes linkage and yoke
• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings
• CNC’d from 6061-T6 in the USA
• Colors: Black, red
• Cost: $369 USD
.
2018-2020 Transition Scout Link
We figured it was about time to adapt the design philosophy behind the V1 Sentinel link to the 2018-2020 Scout. As with the V1 Sentinel link, this link increases progression as well as travel to deliver a ride that simultaneously has more pop and traction while being much harder to bottom out. The amount of progression is increased to 21% from 11% and the travel is bumped up to 140 mm. These changes are all done using the stock shock size and without altering the geometry. If you are looking to breathe new life into your Scout look no further. As we’ve said before, the link transforms the handling in a way that can’t be duplicated by a shock, volume spacers, or damping tune.
Specs and Details:
The Scout link is available in black and silver
• 140 mm of travel with the stock shock
• Progression increased to 21% compared to 11% with stock link
• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings
• CNC’d from 6061-T6 in the USA
• Colors: Black, silver
• Cost: $319 USD
.
For more information on our links visit cascadecomponents.bike
.
1 Comment
Post a Comment