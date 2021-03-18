Cascade Components Announces 2021 Stumpjumper EVO & Evil Insurgent Links

Press Release: Cascade Components

2021 Stumpjumper EVO Link

Specs and Details:



• 158 mm of travel• Progression increased to 26% compared to 19% with stock link• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings• CNC’d from 6061-T6 in the USA• Colors: Black, silver, orange• Cost: $235 USD

Evil Insurgent Link

Specs and Details:



• 155 mm of travel• Progression increased to 33% compared to 21% with stock link• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings• CNC’d from 6061-T6 in the USA• Colors: Black, silver, orange• Cost: $249 USD

2021 Stumpjumper link part way through machining for those of you that like looking at shiny metal things

Here we are again with two new links. One for something new and one for something that has been around for a bit. Both of which build off a link we already have in our lineup.For the newest rendition of the EVO, Specialized pushed the kinematics from the previous iteration. Some of you might wonder ‘if the new EVO has surprising similar kinematics in terms of progression and travel compared to your link for the previous Stumpjumper so why do a link for this one?’ The answer is that we are always going to be pushing the envelope whenever we think it’s possible to create a benefit for riders who are asking a lot of their frame. Our link for the new Stumpjumper EVO increases the progression to 26% from 19% with the stock link and increases travel to 158 mm.What does this extra progression and travel mean in terms of ride? The answer is the usual. Bottom out resistance is increased, which will help those who are pinning it and going big. Mid-stroke support is also increased, which can help with composure in corners, g-outs, and poppier lips. We have found this makes it easier to attain a suspension set up that doesn’t blow through its travel while also having excellent small bump sensitivity. No over-springing or excessive damping necessary.As with the Stumpy EVO link, our link for the Insurgent and Insurgent LB increases the amount of progression as well as travel. The progression goes up to 33% from 21% and the travel goes to 155 mm. This nets you the same bottom out resistance, small bump, and mid-stroke support changes that our Offering link provides. Notably, the link also makes the suspension progressive over the entirety of its travel, as it no longer has the flat portion of the leverage curve that spans the last half of travel with the stock link.