Cascade Components Announces New Chain Guides

Aug 31, 2021
by Cascade Components  
Prototype full guide


PRESS RELEASE: Cascade Components

We are excited to announce our first official foray into non-link related products with the release of our chain guide lineup! This consists of three different chain guide variations: a full guide, an upper guide, and a lower guide. Each of these feature our patent-pending chain guide geometry that allows for top of the line chain retention while being entirely non-contact, keeping weight down, and the keeping overall packaging of the guide minimal.

Full Guide
Full guide

First off we’ve got our full guide. This delivers chain retention that is solid enough for bike park laps and at 93g doesn’t weigh much either. In fact, we believe this is the lightest full guide on the market. The design of the upper and lower guide make it physically impossible to drop a chain and ensure a good amount of chain wrap regardless of how rough the trail gets. No matter how hard your chain is flying side to side or up and down, it won’t come off. You can’t even get it to come off if you sit there and pull on your chain while spinning the pedals. Plus it’s built tough enough to take some serious impacts so that when you’re bouncing off things in a rock garden you don’t have to worry about your chainring at all.

The guide is built such that the back plate is universal and the plastics are chainring specific. This minimizes the amount of unnecessary hardware and keeps things looking refined. If you wish to switch to a different chainring size, all that must be done is bolt new plastics on and you’re good to go. No fiddling with alignment is necessary. The plastics are held in the perfect spot every time.



Attempting to drop a chain

by CascadeComponents
Specs and Details:
• UHMW upper guide
• Delrin lower guide/bash
• Weight: 92g (32T), 93g (30T)
• Designed, CNC’d, and assembled in the USA
• Cost: $177 USD.

A note on compatibility… This guide is designed to work with bikes that have mounting tabs designed to the ISCG-05 standard. If your bike is built to this standard it will fit, but not all bikes are. For more info on compatibility please visit our website.

Full guide close up

by CascadeComponents
Upper Guide
Upper guide

Our upper only version of the guide takes the full guide and trims off the bottom guide and bash as well as that third mounting point. This is intended for those that want the most minimal chain guide solution possible or don’t have a third mounting point and can only run an upper guide. Weighing only 28g or 31g depending on chainring size makes this one extremely light guide. Even though this guide doesn’t have a lower portion, it’s still truly impossible to get your chain to drop. Some upper only guides out there will drop the chain if you back pedal (like to drop a pedal entering a turn), but this one won’t. Even if you derail the chain from the bottom of the ring, that will never make it past the guide so pedaling forward is all it takes to get it completely back on.

As with the full guide, the back plate is universal and the plastic guide is chainring size specific.

Specs and Details:
• UHMW upper guide
• Weight: 28g (32T), 31g (30T)
• Designed, CNC’d, and assembled in the USA
• Cost: $90 USD.

Lower Guide
Lower guide

Last but not least, there’s our lower only version of the guide. This one is for the bikes out there that have an idler or have an upper guide incorporated into the frame. Forbidden owners please note that this is not compatible with your bike, but we will have one specifically for it soon. Like the upper guide, this features the same geometry as the full guide but trimmed down to only contain the lower portion.

Again, the back plate is universal and the plastic bit is specific to chainring size.
Specs and Details:
• Delrin lower guide/bash
• Weight: 65g for both 30T and 32T
• Designed, CNC’d, and assembled in the USA
• Cost: $118 USD.

For more information click cascadecomponents.bike.

16 Comments

  • 10 0
 $177 is a lot more than every other chainguide that does the same job.
  • 4 0
 In CAD, the E.Thirteen race carbon chainguide is $230.99....which after converting funds, is about $7 more than the Cascade chainguide. That's not half-bad value for something made by a boutique company.

The only drawback I see is not having a lower tensioner pulley - which, for high speed tech riding here in BC, is an absolute must in order to reduce the back end chatter.
  • 2 1
 @SpecSRAM: The E13 also weighs 72 grams more, which makes the Cascade a bargain for all the gram counters out there.
  • 1 0
 @stonant: which ain't bad, considering the E13 has a carbon backplate and polycarbonate everything else lol.

If this came with a tensioner, I'd be all over it.
  • 1 0
 More accurate comparison is either the e13 TRS+ ($89/119g) or MRP AMG ($99/111g). Both have alloy backplates and no lower armature like the cascade unit. Welcome to the reality of domestic manufacturing. Nothing wrong with this reality and props to cascade for making em domestically. American consumers sure love to hype "just make it in the US" only to complain about price and go fill up our shopping carts at walmart full of disposable cheapest crap possible...... because #freedumb!
  • 1 0
 These have been on their website for a week or two . They also have some brake parts that the link goes nowhere .

That being said, these aren’t compatible with my Santa Cruz so I’m bummed. It’s really Santa Cruz’s fault , bastards
  • 1 0
 This is great. Well done Cascade! With what you have been doing so far I'm looking forward to seeing what other cool stuff you come up with!
  • 1 0
 Lol I could make a chain guide that appears to never drop a chain too if I stop trying to derail it as soon as it gets to the chainring
  • 1 0
 Looks awesome. Similar to the MRP sxg which I love and have been using for years. Too bad this one only comes in a 32 tooth max size.
  • 1 0
 Mine is coming soon, and it’s going on a Druid. Hopefully it resolves the drag issue with the stock chain guide
  • 1 0
 Also, can i run the lower bash guard only on my Hightower V2?
  • 1 0
 Lets hope not...
  • 1 0
 I don’t think so , the tolerances for this device to work require round chainrings
  • 1 0
 It probably works as well as the stock one, but it sure looks nicer.
  • 1 0
 The front of the bash guard looks like it could get hung up on a rock.
  • 1 0
 Does this work with oval chainrings?

