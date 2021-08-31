Cascade Components Announces New Chain Guides

First off we’ve got our full guide. This delivers chain retention that is solid enough for bike park laps and at 93g doesn’t weigh much either. In fact, we believe this is the lightest full guide on the market. The design of the upper and lower guide make it physically impossible to drop a chain and ensure a good amount of chain wrap regardless of how rough the trail gets. No matter how hard your chain is flying side to side or up and down, it won’t come off. You can’t even get it to come off if you sit there and pull on your chain while spinning the pedals. Plus it’s built tough enough to take some serious impacts so that when you’re bouncing off things in a rock garden you don’t have to worry about your chainring at all.



The guide is built such that the back plate is universal and the plastics are chainring specific. This minimizes the amount of unnecessary hardware and keeps things looking refined. If you wish to switch to a different chainring size, all that must be done is bolt new plastics on and you’re good to go. No fiddling with alignment is necessary. The plastics are held in the perfect spot every time.

