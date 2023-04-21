Cascade Components Announces Jekyll MX Link

Apr 20, 2023
by Cascade Components  

Press Release: Cascade Components

In collaboration with Cannondale, Cascade Components is excited to announce the release of the Jekyll MX link for use with 27.5” rear wheels on 2021 to current frames! This linkage is designed to preserve near-stock geometry when swapping to a smaller 27.5” rear wheel. BB height and all the various angles are preserved. The only real difference is chainstay length and wheelbase are effectively 3mm shorter.

Jekyll MX link in the wild

There are some minor changes to kinematics that also occur when using this link, however, it is more intended to preserve geometry than create a different suspension feel. That said, the link does increase both travel and progression a slight amount. Kinematics are size dependent on this bike. Across the board progression increases by four percentage points meanwhile travel increases by about 9mm. Note progression with the 29” link is between 12% and 20% depending on size. This is a little more modest than other Cascade links because this is intended to deliver a similar feel to the stock 29” link. With the rolling properties of a 27.5” rear wheel, we and Cannondale believe these changes make it roll through rough terrain similarly.

Another change worth mentioning is the axle path. In moving the rear axle down to accommodate the smaller rear wheel, a more rearward axle path is created. It isn’t a massive change, but by end of travel, the rear axle has moved about 5mm more rearward than it does when using the 29” link.

Specs and Details:

• Maintains geo when installing a 27.5” rear wheel
• Progression increases by 4 percentage points.
• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings
• Made from 6061-T6 in the USA
• Colors: Black, silver
• Cost: $325 USD.


Engraving and tool paths are neat

For more information click HERE.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Cascade Components


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Shimano's Auto-Shifting XT Di2 Linkglide Drivetrain
60146 views
Slack Randoms: Square Wheeled Bikes, Sam Hill Shredding a DH Bike & More
46641 views
First Look: Atherton AM.170
40957 views
The Oceanian Bike Project: Bamboo Handlebars, Gearbox Frames, & More
38441 views
First Look: 2023 Specialized Epic World Cup
38212 views
Staff Rides: Matt Beer's Nukeproof Giga 297
36286 views
The Oceanian Bike Project: Steel Hardtails, Trail Building Tools, New Brakes, & More
35283 views
First Look: Nukeproof Dissent Carbon Downhill Bike
34538 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Cascade - please make a link for my Orange Five, needs more progression.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.043490
Mobile Version of Website