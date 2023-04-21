Cascade Components Announces Jekyll MX Link

Press Release: Cascade Components
In collaboration with Cannondale, Cascade Components is excited to announce the release of the Jekyll MX link for use with 27.5” rear wheels on 2021 to current frames! This linkage is designed to preserve near-stock geometry when swapping to a smaller 27.5” rear wheel. BB height and all the various angles are preserved. The only real difference is chainstay length and wheelbase are effectively 3mm shorter.
Jekyll MX link in the wild
There are some minor changes to kinematics that also occur when using this link, however, it is more intended to preserve geometry than create a different suspension feel. That said, the link does increase both travel and progression a slight amount. Kinematics are size dependent on this bike. Across the board progression increases by four percentage points meanwhile travel increases by about 9mm. Note progression with the 29” link is between 12% and 20% depending on size. This is a little more modest than other Cascade links because this is intended to deliver a similar feel to the stock 29” link. With the rolling properties of a 27.5” rear wheel, we and Cannondale believe these changes make it roll through rough terrain similarly.
Another change worth mentioning is the axle path. In moving the rear axle down to accommodate the smaller rear wheel, a more rearward axle path is created. It isn’t a massive change, but by end of travel, the rear axle has moved about 5mm more rearward than it does when using the 29” link.Specs and Details:
• Maintains geo when installing a 27.5” rear wheel
• Progression increases by 4 percentage points.
• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings
• Made from 6061-T6 in the USA
• Colors: Black, silver
• Cost: $325 USD
Engraving and tool paths are neat
