Cascade Components Announces Kona Process 153 Link

Sep 20, 2020
by Cascade Components  
Orange Process 153 link


PRESS RELEASE: Cascade Components

Who remembers the Dangerboy rockers you used to be able to buy for the Stinky just shy of two decades ago? We are pleased to bring you our addition to the history of Kona rocker links with our Process 153 link. We have designed our link to increase the progression to 24% from the stock 11% and bump the travel up to 160 mm. These changes transform the suspension, giving you more grip over rough terrain, significantly improved bottom-out resistance, and more mid-stroke support. As a bonus, we have increased the size of the shock pivot bearings in order to increase their longevity. In line with our other links, the climbing performance of the bike remains unchanged.

Process 153 link colors
The Process 153 link is available in black, orange, and silver

The Process 153 link is designed around the stock size shock, so no new shock is needed to run the link. At 24% progression you can run either air or coil depending on what you ride and how you ride it. The link is compatible with both the carbon and aluminum frames. Because of the seat stay bridge, the stock shock size is the largest shock size you can run with the link.

Specs and Details

• Travel: 160 mm with stock shock
• Progression increases to 24% from 11%
• Larger size 6900 Enduro MAX bearings
• CNC'd out of 6061-T6 in the USA
• Cost $352 USD
Kona Process 153 leverage curve comparison

Is the Process 153 link worth the cost? That’s up to you. However, the link creates a more notable improvement than any other alteration you can make to the 153’s rear suspension and comes in at much less than the price of a shock. Doesn't stuffing your shock full of volume spacers accomplish the same thing? Definitely not. We have tried many configurations and volume spacers don’t come close to mimicking the changes this link makes to the kinematics. What should you expect your initial impression to be if you get the chance to ride a link? It’s like new bike day in the best kind of way.

Aluminum Process 153 with prototype link
The aluminum Process 153 with a prototype link installed

For more information please visit cascadecomponents.bike/products/process-153-link.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Shocks Cascade Components


Must Read This Week
Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2
130072 views
Disabled Rider Calls for Empathy and Kindness After Being Challenged on Trails
85282 views
11 of the Best New Flat Pedal Shoes Ridden & Rated
68364 views
Final Results: EWS Pietra Ligure 2020
58403 views
Video: Giant's New Trance X Advanced Pro 29 - First Look
53540 views
Video: Salsa's New Blackthorn Trail Bike - First Look
52488 views
Slack Randoms: Spokeless e-Bikes, XC Carnage & Faked Bike Flips?
43707 views
Rose Bikes Stops Selling Bikes in the UK Due to Brake Lever Laws
40755 views

9 Comments

  • 11 0
 If it's to easy to drastically improve a bike with just a new linkage, why do the manufacturers get it wrong so often?
  • 1 0
 Because the avaerage buyer wont give a damn about more progressivity or small bump compliance.

People who are into that kind of stuff are not the majority.

Doesnt fully explain why manufactures dont make the best out of their bikes.
Maybe to improve it 10% every year? Cost cutting?
Who knows


My Stumpjumper CC link works way better than stock and I absolutely believe that every rider benefits from a better linkage..
  • 2 0
 Because they think we all want to run cheap crappy shocks
  • 4 0
 FYI "bike brand", we have improved your bike. It was meh, but now it's great. Cheers... CASCADE
  • 2 0
 Just like Betd did for Stinky and Stab in the old days Smile
  • 1 0
 Cheaper than upgrading to a Process X
  • 1 0
 I will trade my kidney for a mullet link for Meta AM 29.
  • 2 1
 Process 160... I like
  • 1 1
 This is the first time I've considered riding a Process.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009702
Mobile Version of Website