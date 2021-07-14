Cascade Components Announces More New Links

We’ll keep this one brief as well since the Ripmo AF shares its kinematics with the Ripmo V2. Because the Ripmo AF’s aluminum frame is less bulky around the BB and lower rear triangle area, all that is needed is the upper link, hence the lower cost. If you’re wondering why the yoke is so expensive, it all comes down to material and machine time. The upper link is quite small. Now if you’re wondering why the Ripmo AF has a little more travel and progression than the Ripmo V2, it’s because of the stock shock yoke. If there weren’t clearance issues with the stock yoke on the V2, it would have kept that as well. So the Ripmo AF receives 151 mm of travel and 31% progression.



Again, with the climbing this behaves similarly to our V2 link. Technically it sits a hair higher in the anti-squat curve than the set up on the V2 does, but that is not noticeable on trail. As for geometry, because the shock yoke is the same, the drop in BB height and slackening are practically eliminated.

