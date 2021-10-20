Cascade Components Announces Norco Optic Link

Oct 20, 2021
by Cascade Components  
Raw Optic link


PRESS RELEASE: Cascade Components

bigquotesAnother oneDJ Khaled
Here we are again with yet another new link. Almost a year after putting out our first Norco link, we are now doing one for the Optic. As with all our links, this one makes the suspension more progressive, going from 17% up to 23%. It also increases travel by 5 mm, putting it at 130 mm even. What does this result it? The usual stuff. The suspension feels softer off the top and tracks over rougher terrain better then ramps up to deliver support as it gets into the latter half of its travel. Because this is a short travel bike that also needs to be able to pedal well, we made sure the link preserved the pedaling characteristics and didn’t turn it into a tank to pedal. Geometry also remains the same since that is one of the traits we enjoy the most about the Optic.

Optic link colors
The Optic link is available in black and silver

So, if you’re trying to change up the suspension to help smooth out that chatter and don’t mind 5 mm more travel, this might just be the ticket. Or maybe you want that 5 mm of travel too. Now, we read enough of the comments to know what the usual responses are. Let me tell you something, installing a different link doesn’t mean you have the wrong bike any more than installing volume spacers would mean you have the wrong shock. It’s a tuning tool. It doesn’t make the Optic not an Optic anymore, it just makes it a different version of itself.

Specs and Details:


• 130 mm of travel
• Progression increased to 23% compared to 17% with stock link
• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings
• CNC’d from 6061-T6 in the USA
• Colors: Black, silver
• Cost: $332 USD.
Leverage ratio comparison

So there you have it. If this seems like your jam we’ve got them.


For more information on any of our stuff click cascadecomponents.bike.

40 Comments

  • 44 1
 “ Let me tell you something, installing a different link doesn’t mean you have the wrong bike any more than installing volume spacers would mean you have the wrong shock. It’s a tuning tool.” well said!
  • 26 0
 Me: How progressive is that new bike?
Cascade Components: Not progressive enough!
  • 14 0
 I want to make crack jokes about how Cascade gives every bike gets the exact same treatment, except I then stuck one on my SJ Evo and it made the bike so much freakin' better. It's more plush, it has more midrange support & it bottoms a lot less often (which was a constant problem when stock).
These things really work well!
  • 1 0
 Exact same experience on my Meta, world of difference would be selling it short. I honestly thought I was wasting my money but the results made me a believer. I would buy again and recommend Cascade to everyone that will listen!
  • 4 0
 Maybe a section for new cascade links could be good? This will go on forever if they keep making new links.

Cascade makes link for…. And for…… and for……etc etc
  • 1 0
 A section where?
  • 1 0
 @mammal: Forum sticky / section or something?
  • 6 0
 @justanotherusername: maybe their website?
  • 2 0
 Like some sort of link to the links
  • 2 0
 Dear Cascade Components, Please make a link to 'mullet' the 2018-2021 Orbea Rallon R5. I tried mullet with the updated 2020 Rally On Linkage but the bottom bracket is too low even at the higher positon of the chip. All the best! Cheers
  • 1 0
 @cascadecomponents I would be interested in this. As would a few mates.
  • 2 1
 I bought the mullet link for the Hightower. So far I am not convinced mullet is the way forward. My Hightower will likely return to a full 29er and I still have my v3 Bronson for when I want something a little more Maneuverable. 2 bikes are better than 1 anyways, given I always seem to be breaking something.
  • 4 0
 If I run it upside down will I get 120mm and less progression?
  • 1 0
 Yes.
  • 1 0
 With a -20mm stroke shock, yeah Smile
  • 4 1
 FWIW I put the Cascade link on my Druid and its made the bike better in every way.
  • 3 1
 Same for my Ibis Ripmo AF. They've taken a bit of the "Ibis" out of the Ibis, and it's made the bike exactly what I was looking for when I first bought it.
  • 2 1
 It made my druid amazing. Cascade link, DHX2 and 160mm 36 turned this thing into an incredible bike.
  • 3 1
 Does anyone have one I can borrow to trace onto a piece of steel so I can measure the distance between the holes, drill them, press in the bearings, and tada.
  • 1 1
 @norcobicycles @cascadecomponents Looks great- any chance for a link built for the previous generation Range?

Lots of them out here on the shore and I would love to boost my travel a bit and add some small bump sensitivity without costing me too much mid stroke support and bottom out resistance.

Cheers!
  • 1 1
 @CascadeComponents
  • 1 0
 Any chance that there is a Niner RIP link in the making? Would love a bit more progressiveness and perhaps a few mm more travel.
  • 1 0
 Thank you, Cascade for making progressive linkages great again. All the new enduro bikes I’ve been seeing have gone more progressive than their previous iteration.
  • 2 0
 Link for the Marin Rift Zone!
  • 1 0
 Looking at this pregressivity curve can someone explain why this cant be acheived with air pressure and tokens?
  • 2 0
 You cannot change the ratio between wheel travel and shock stroke travel by either of those two methods.
  • 1 0
 @pcledrew: That makes sense. But to increase progressivity at the top and the bottom... wouldnt added air pressure, or a stiffer spring acheive this? Travel change aside.
  • 1 0
 @rbonnell: No. Progressivity is what pcledrew said, the ratio between how much the wheel moves and how much the shock compresses. The spring rate is determined by the lr and mass of the system.
  • 4 0
 @rbonnell: if you leave leverage curve alone, adding air pressure will increase bottom out resistance of course. It will also make the bike sag less and not perform so great on anything that isn't smooth. If you throw a bunch of volume slapacers in there it will be harder to bottom out and sort of sensitive off the top, but there are some caveats with rebound and what the actual spring rate is at the wheel that throw things off. Rebound speed is mostly driven by shock pressure so the rebound speed at top and bottom of travel will become quite different. This leads to the pogo stick feeling at the bottom of travel or slow rebound/packing up at the top of travel. Then for the stiffness at the whe bit, that's what the end-of-travel wall is. That doesn't exist with a more progressive link and a less progressive shock. Keeping the shock as linear as possible does a lot of nice things.
  • 2 0
 they should have made so the shock can be mounted the right side up
  • 1 0
 I'm just fired up for when the new Range Links come out, and we can all finally have some 200mm VHP goodness
  • 2 0
 Still waiting for hardtail links.
  • 1 0
 Wish they'd make one for my merida e-one sixty. It has a linear leverage curve and its hard to tune for.
  • 3 2
 These guys doing Gods work
  • 2 0
 Dressing up in lab coats, growing out their hair and holding out their hands with an ora around a new link they bestow upon us ?
I'm cool with that
  • 1 0
 I bet they could make it a three piece part and cut costs by 30%.
  • 5 0
 And then everyone would complain that it's three pieces. Pick your poison I guess.
  • 2 0
 @CascadeComponents: I would happily pay more for a one piece link for my Patrol!
Happily!
  • 1 0
 patrol mk1 link to increase progression would be nice.
  • 1 1
 ..

Post a Comment



