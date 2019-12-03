Cascade Components Announces Santa Cruz Megatower LT Linkage

Dec 4, 2019
by Cascade Components  
Megatower LT silver


PRESS RELEASE: Cascade Components

We are pleased to announce that our Megatower LT link is finally available. The link provides 180 mm of travel with a 230 x 65 shock, 170 mm with a 230 x 60 shock (stock Nomad size), and 166 with a 230 x 57.5 shock. The link increases the initial leverage ratio slightly to help offset some of the harshness some have noticed with the Megatower as well as lowering the final leverage ratio to provide more support deeper in the travel and give the suspension a bottomless feel. As with our other links, the Megatower LT link is designed to maintain the same pedaling performance as the stock link so that it can still pedal all day. This means that, even when set up to provide 180 mm of travel, the link will pedal equally as well as the stock link. If you pedal to DH bike worthy trails and ride a Megatower look no further.

Megatower LT black
Megatower LT red
Megatower LT silver
The Megatower LT link is being offered in black, red, and silver.

The link also increases the chainstay length by 5 mm for a little more stability at speed. We are offering the Megatower LT link in black, silver, and red currently. All links come with sealed Enduro MAX bearings pressed in so the link is fully ready to swap onto the bike. All mounting hardware remains the same as well.

Since the energy stored by a spring is proportional to the amount it is compressed squared, running a 230 x 60 shock allows up to a 8% lighter spring to be run and with a 230 x 65 shock up to a 12% lighter spring. This opens up a wider range of spring rates so that that aspect of the suspension can be tuned without having worry about bottoming out. For example, if you were running a 500 spring with a 57.5 mm stroke shock then a 450 spring with a 65 mm stroke shock would have the same bottom out resistance. The 180 mm and 170 mm travel options also allow rear travel to be balanced with longer than 160 mm forks.
Megatower LT tool path details

We have been getting a lot of questions lately about why we don't use the flip chip so we'll take a moment to address that here as well. Our links are designed with a very specific leverage curve and travel specification in mind. The lower link VPP layout that Santa Cruz uses is highly tunable and also highly sensitive to dimensional changes. This means something as seemingly small as the flip chip can create surprisingly large changes beyond how low and slack the bike sits. Putting the stock link in low actually decreases the bike's travel and makes it slightly more progressive at the same time. We don't keep the flip chip because it would allow the link to be run in a configuration with unintended specifications.

Specs and details:

• Travel: 180 mm (230×65 shock), 170 mm (230×60 shock), 166 mm (stock shock)
• +5 mm chainstay length
• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings
• Increased clearance to BB shell for larger BBs such as Chris King
• 8 mm x 30 mm eyelet spacing
• Material: 6061-T6 Al
• Cost: $249.00 USD

Megatower LT leverage curve
Leverage ratio comparison

For more information visit cascadecomponents.bike/megatower-lt-link/ or email info(at)cascadecomponents.bike

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Cascade Components Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz Megatower


14 Comments

  • 4 0
 Assume installing this link would void any warranty from
Santa Cruz?
  • 8 0
 Keep your original link for warranty purposes?
  • 3 0
 Doing sh.t and try to trick afterwards, ha ha ha
  • 6 2
 Just what a frame that cost 4 grand needs.
  • 1 0
 You can buy Ferrari for 400 grand and still tune it..
  • 1 1
 If all of these performance traits could be achieved by manipulating a couple little dimensions of the stock suspension link, you'd think Santa Cruz would've already done it...
  • 2 0
 Or, like maybe, the manufacturer positions the bike to be in a certain segment and marketing term. Have you ever heard about the LT models?
  • 2 0
 Linkage change on the fly... ou yeah
  • 3 4
 Why don't Chinese make something like this. I guess there's not much demand. Considering the cost of material and machining is pretty low, they'd be selling it for less than 50$.
  • 2 0
 Considering they'll not sell many of them, the development costs probably make up a big chunk of the $250. Probably a fair price really.
  • 3 1
 ‘The chinese’....
  • 4 0
 What a pathetic comment. If you don't see a value in product that someone had to create and test first, but you rather look for a cheap crap copy, I'm really sorry for you. This obsession with possessions, ideally cheap crap is really sad...
  • 1 0
 Can you make a link for the Tallboy3 ? I would buy that to avoid trading frame to a hightower
  • 1 0
 V10 LT?

