Cascade Components Announces Santa Cruz Megatower LT Linkage

Since the energy stored by a spring is proportional to the amount it is compressed squared, running a 230 x 60 shock allows up to a 8% lighter spring to be run and with a 230 x 65 shock up to a 12% lighter spring. This opens up a wider range of spring rates so that that aspect of the suspension can be tuned without having worry about bottoming out. For example, if you were running a 500 spring with a 57.5 mm stroke shock then a 450 spring with a 65 mm stroke shock would have the same bottom out resistance. The 180 mm and 170 mm travel options also allow rear travel to be balanced with longer than 160 mm forks.

