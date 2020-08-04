Cascade Components Announces SB130 and SB150 Links



• 135 mm of travel with stock shock, 140 mm with 210x55 (lunch ride) shock

• Increased to 25% progression over 15% with stock link

• Slackens bike 0.5 degrees and lowers BB 7 mm

• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings (same as stock)

• CNC'd out of 6061-T6 in the USA

• $269USD

