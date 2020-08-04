Cascade Components Announces SB130 and SB150 Links

Press Release: Cascade Components
We are excited to bring you our SB130 and SB150 links. Both of these links improve the suspension's square edge performance, small bump sensitivity, mid-stroke support, and bottom out resistance. This is accomplished through an increase in progression and a slight increase in travel. The amount of speed these links will allow you to carry while being confident in traction for breaking and ability to absorb large impacts is quite confidence inspiring.
Both the SB130 and SB150 links are offered in black, silver, and orange
These links have been out for a little bit, but due to initial demand we have waited on the official release until stock levels have stabilized. We will have plenty in stock and available to ship next week. Because the links have been out for a little, if you're curious about whether or not the links really do what we claim you can find info on that in various forums and groups. As we've said before, if it isn't the real deal we don't make it.SB130 Link
Our SB130 link is designed to work with both the stock shock size and the longer stroke "lunch ride" shock size. Since both of these shocks are the same eye-to-eye length, the set ups share the same unweighted geometry. Keep in mind dynamic ride height is what really drives a bike's feel. If you run the same percent sag with the longer stroke shock it will sag a large distance at the wheel and result in a lower BB and less anti-squat at the sag height. Speaking of pedaling, this link is designed to have similar pedaling performance compared to the stock link, however it excels on technical climbs where better traction is nice.
SB150 Link
• 135 mm of travel with stock shock, 140 mm with 210x55 (lunch ride) shock
• Increased to 25% progression over 15% with stock link
• Slackens bike 0.5 degrees and lowers BB 7 mm
• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings (same as stock)
• CNC'd out of 6061-T6 in the USA
• $269USD
The SB150 link is designed around the stock shock size. One of the goals of this link was to improve performance with larger volume air shocks as well as coil shocks. Despite having a similar progression percentage to the SB130, this set up provides more bottom out resistance because it's used in conjunction with a longer stroke shock. If you have ever felt like the rear can get a little hung up on square edge hits, this eliminates that feeling.
• 155 mm of travel with stock shock
• Increased to 26% progression over 17% with stock link
• Slackens bike 0.5 degrees and lowers BB 7 mm
• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings (same as stock)
• CNC'd out of 6061-T6 in the USA
• $269USD
For more information please visit cascadecomponents.bike/yeti-linkages
One of the Yeti links on the machine
