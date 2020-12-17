Cascade Components Announces Specialized Enduro and Norco Sight Links

Press Release: Cascade Components

Specialized Enduro (2020-current)

The Enduro link is currently available in black and silver

Specs and Details:



• 180 mm of travel

• Progression increased to 36% compared to 25% with stock link

• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings

• CNC’d from 6061-T6 in the USA

• Colors: Black and silver

• Cost:

Now I’m sure some of you are thinking “when are you going to make a mullet link for the Enduro?” Long story short, mulletting a horst link bike with the upper link makes the bike a fair bit less progressive so we won’t be making a mullet link for the Enduro. Fortunately for those of you who are keen on mulletting your Enduro, the solution is already out there! Williams Racing Products out of Australia make a mullet yoke for the Enduro. This yoke preserves the geometry without compromising the leverage curve like an upper link would. Essentially it increases the effective length of your shock, making the bike sit in a higher portion of its leverage curve. If you want to mullet your Enduro this is the way to do it.

Norco Sight (2020-current)

The Sight link is currently available in black, silver, and purple

Specs and Details:



• 155 mm of travel

• Progression increased to 25% compared to 18% with stock link

• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings

• CNC’d from 6061-T6 in the USA

• Colors: Black, silver, and purple

• Cost:

