Cascade Components Announces Specialized Enduro and Norco Sight Links

As mid-winter rolls around we a pleased to announce two new links! We have developed links for the current Specialized Enduro and Norco Sight models. As with our existing lineup, both links deliver an increase in progression as well as travel to help keep your suspension buttery over chop while increasing bottom out resistance.Specialized Enduro (2020-current)
Our Specialized Enduro link has been designed to take a bike that’s already known for its all-out speed and need for rowdy trails and push those capabilities a step further. With 36% progression and 180 mm of travel, this links brings the bike into mini-dh territory without making the bike any more cumbersome than before. Whether you are riding this bike in the park, pedaling to the chunkiest descents, or shuttling, we believe this link takes the ride quality to the next level. Through our testing on bikes with 230x60 shocks and between 160 and 190 mm of travel, we have found around 35% progression to be a sweet spot for aggressive riding with coils and large volume air shocks. This link puts the kinematics right in that range without altering the geometry.
The Enduro link is currently available in black and silverSpecs and Details:
• 180 mm of travel
• Progression increased to 36% compared to 25% with stock link
• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings
• CNC’d from 6061-T6 in the USA
• Colors: Black and silver
• Cost: $358 USD
Norco Sight (2020-current)
Now I’m sure some of you are thinking “when are you going to make a mullet link for the Enduro?” Long story short, mulletting a horst link bike with the upper link makes the bike a fair bit less progressive so we won’t be making a mullet link for the Enduro. Fortunately for those of you who are keen on mulletting your Enduro, the solution is already out there! Williams Racing Products
out of Australia make a mullet yoke for the Enduro. This yoke preserves the geometry without compromising the leverage curve like an upper link would. Essentially it increases the effective length of your shock, making the bike sit in a higher portion of its leverage curve. If you want to mullet your Enduro this is the way to do it.
The Norco Sight link applies our learnings from the V2 Hightower link to Norco’s layout. This link stretches the Sight’s capabilities such that when it comes to descending it straddles the line between Norco’s all mountain and enduro offerings while handling more rolling terrain just as well as ever. The progression is upped to 25% from 18% while maintaining the stock geometry. Additionally, the travel is increased to 155 mm. We believe these changes make for a more active top of travel, allowing it to glide over roots better, while providing the support needed deeper in travel to pump, boots, and rail corners. As with our other links, pedaling remains unaffected by this one as well.
The Sight link is currently available in black, silver, and purpleSpecs and Details:
• 155 mm of travel
• Progression increased to 25% compared to 18% with stock link
• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings
• CNC’d from 6061-T6 in the USA
• Colors: Black, silver, and purple
• Cost: $358 USD
For more details on these links or any of our others please visit cascadecomponents.bike
