Cascade Components Announces Specialized Stumpjumper Link

PRESS RELEASE: Cascade Components
After a winter full of prototyping through mud and snow, we are pleased to officially announce our new Stumpjumper link. This link is compatible with ALL current generation Stumpjumpers (Stumpjumper EVO, Stumpjumper, and Stumpjumper ST). We designed the link to offer a substantial increase in progressivity along with increased travel. This most notably allows a coil to be run with much greater success.
The link allows you more bottom out resistance, more small bump sensitivity, and more mid travel support. As a result, the bike feels more planted through rough terrain while also having more pop off jumps and a more solid platform to push against in g-outs and corners. This translates to a more confidence inspiring ride that lets you push the bike even further. These improvements are apparent regardless of whether you are running an air or coil shock. That said, for coil users especially, this link is the missing piece of the puzzle. Our Stumpjumper link accomplishes all this without having to change any of the bike's geometry and of course pedaling performance remains the same as before.
The Stumpjumper link is currently available in black, silver, and blue
Along with the link we are also publishing specifications for how much travel is achieved by different shock sizes. Between all the various configurations as little as 125 mm of travel (Stumpjumper ST) and as much as 167 mm of travel (27.5" Stumpjumper/EVO) can be ran. This range of travel makes it easy for anyone to set their bike up specifically for their riding. Coil users keep your eye out for the DHX2 and Super Deluxe spring retainers that we are working on which will allow the shock stroke to be modified in 2.5 mm increments without having to remove the shock eyelet. If you deviate from the stock shock size just be sure to cycle the bike through its travel before running it. Every bike is a little different and an abundance of caution is always good here. For example the regular Stumpjumper can't run a 55 mm stroke shock in the low setting or the seat stay arch might contact the seat tube at full compression. Specs and Details
• All links come with sealed Enduro MAX bearings pressed in and are a direct replacement for the stock link. No extra or different hardware necessary.
Pricing and Availability
Stumpjumper travel specifications
The links are $235 USD and can be shipped anywhere in the world.
For more information visit cascadecomponents.bike/stumpjumper-lt-link-2018-current/
or email info@cascadecomponents.bike
"No extra or different hardware necessary." For $235, it better not need an extra purchase/parts. Probably should be stock on the SJ...
