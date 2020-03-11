Cascade Components Announces Specialized Stumpjumper Link

Mar 11, 2020
by Cascade Components  
Black Stumpjumper link


PRESS RELEASE: Cascade Components

After a winter full of prototyping through mud and snow, we are pleased to officially announce our new Stumpjumper link. This link is compatible with ALL current generation Stumpjumpers (Stumpjumper EVO, Stumpjumper, and Stumpjumper ST). We designed the link to offer a substantial increase in progressivity along with increased travel. This most notably allows a coil to be run with much greater success.

The link allows you more bottom out resistance, more small bump sensitivity, and more mid travel support. As a result, the bike feels more planted through rough terrain while also having more pop off jumps and a more solid platform to push against in g-outs and corners. This translates to a more confidence inspiring ride that lets you push the bike even further. These improvements are apparent regardless of whether you are running an air or coil shock. That said, for coil users especially, this link is the missing piece of the puzzle. Our Stumpjumper link accomplishes all this without having to change any of the bike's geometry and of course pedaling performance remains the same as before.

Stumpjumper link color options
The Stumpjumper link is currently available in black, silver, and blue

Along with the link we are also publishing specifications for how much travel is achieved by different shock sizes. Between all the various configurations as little as 125 mm of travel (Stumpjumper ST) and as much as 167 mm of travel (27.5" Stumpjumper/EVO) can be ran. This range of travel makes it easy for anyone to set their bike up specifically for their riding. Coil users keep your eye out for the DHX2 and Super Deluxe spring retainers that we are working on which will allow the shock stroke to be modified in 2.5 mm increments without having to remove the shock eyelet. If you deviate from the stock shock size just be sure to cycle the bike through its travel before running it. Every bike is a little different and an abundance of caution is always good here. For example the regular Stumpjumper can't run a 55 mm stroke shock in the low setting or the seat stay arch might contact the seat tube at full compression.

Specs and Details

• All links come with sealed Enduro MAX bearings pressed in and are a direct replacement for the stock link. No extra or different hardware necessary.

Stumpjumper travel specs
Stumpjumper travel specifications

29 Stumpjumper leverage curve
.
27.5 Stumpjumper leverage curve

Pricing and Availability

The links are $235 USD and can be shipped anywhere in the world.

For more information visit cascadecomponents.bike/stumpjumper-lt-link-2018-current/ or email info@cascadecomponents.bike

Silver Stumpjumper link on a stump
Stumpjumper link engraving


38 Comments

  • 13 1
 Pinbikers be like can I run air shock with this link.
  • 5 0
 I applaud companies that are willing to make something different to add a benefit to something that already exists. Especially if that something isn't broken and works fine. SJ's are great bikes, but that doesn't mean they can't be improved, and who doesn't want to make their bike better? People spend far more for less gain all the time. I'll be sending a link to this article to my friend who rides a SJ ST.
  • 2 0
 @CascadeComponents eagerly awaiting hearing about your attempt with a Sentinel link (still in the works, yay nay?). I've modeled it for a one-off and couldn't make a progressive travel bump work with the stock stays (or cutting the seat bridge off) but you guys seem to have magic dust on tap
  • 2 0
 @cascadecomponents: yep. Sentinel link would be a no brainer
  • 5 1
 You call it a “Missing Link,” but when I attached it to my KMC chain, it destroyed my drivetrain.
  • 1 0
 Assuming this will also fit on the Levo, it would be really nice to get a more progressive spring rate when using a coil shock.
  • 2 0
 Voids bike warranty in 3-2-1..
  • 5 0
 Keep the old shock and link, problem solved.
  • 1 0
 wait, so they're saying this can increase frame travel without f*cking up the geometry? how would that work?
  • 1 0
 Reminds me of the old BETD days.
  • 1 0
 Had the Mountain Speed(MRP) X-link on my 2000 Sworks FSR.
  • 1 0
 About time, Stumpy's are waaaay too linear.
  • 1 0
 Please, in Green or Purple or Orange... Please Smile
  • 1 0
 More!
  • 1 1
 This link is broken!
  • 4 7
 Just cut your loses and buy an Enduro, SJ is obsolete
  • 2 0
 Heard that 2020 Enduros, at least size S4, are sold out for the year.
  • 2 4
 For real. Don’t know why they down vote you.
  • 2 0
 @PJSANAB: If you bought a SJ you’d understand. It’s not because it’s not untrue.
  • 3 0
 Wow you mean a 170mm travel bike would be better than 130mm travel bike for rolling hills and 800-1000 ft elevation changes. Thanks man really best advice I ever got.
  • 1 0
 @Caddz: I already own a Stumpjumper.
  • 1 0
 @TheOriginalTwoTone: I rather ride my bmx and hit jumps than to ride a boring xc trail. Typically I have to ride 2hrs or more to find the right kind of trail. 3-1/2hrs to Windrock where the 2020 Enduro will be perfect.
