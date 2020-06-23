Cascade Components Announces Transition Sentinel and Patrol Linkage

Jun 23, 2020
by Cascade Components  
Silver link


PRESS RELEASE: Cascade Components

We are pleased to finally officially announce our link for the V1 Transition Sentinel (2018-2020) and V3 Patrol (2018-2020)! The link adds a significant amount of progression for both frames while also increasing the travel slightly. The increase in progression improves small bump sensitivity, mid-stroke support, and bottom out resistance. This allows you to get, in the words of one of our testers, "at least 800% more pitted" than before. It's no wonder the new Sentinel happens to have relatively similar kinematics. Descending, the link allows the rear suspension to stay smooth and maintain traction through the rough while also greatly improving composure during large impacts. We designed the link to leave climbing unaltered, which it is for the most part, but the mid-stroke support the link creates happens to help with pedaling while standing.
Silver link
Black link
Blue link
The link is initially available in silver, black, and blue.

This link is not for just coil shocks or just air shocks, but if you are running a coil the increase in progression will be extremely appreciated. The leverage curves for the link with both the Sentinel and Patrol are such that the shock will not need to be retuned either. Shock speed, which is proportional to damping force, is directly related to the leverage curve. As leverage ratio decreases shock speed increases and for a given leverage ratio the shock speed is identical regardless of frame or linkage. As a result, assuming a certain input velocity the damping force for our link is equal to the damping force with the stock link at the point where the leverage curves intersect, lower at all points before the intersection, and higher at all points after. The built in damping on any shock should have a wide enough range for you to get it dialed in. If you have found settings or a tune that feels good with the stock link you can bet it will feel even better with this link.

On another note, Transition has been quite open to the idea of this link. They have stated that installing the link will not void your warranty.

Specs and Details

Sentinel

• Progression increases from 7% with stock link to 20% with our link
• Carbon frame travel: 146 mm (with stock 205×57.5 mm shock), 152 mm (with 205×60)
• Aluminum frame travel: 146 mm (with stock 205×57.5 mm shock)
• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings
• Machined from 6061-T6 in the USA
Sentinel leverage curve comparison

Patrol

• Progression increases from 11% with stock link to 24% with our link
• 168 mm of travel
• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings
• Machined from 6061-T6 in the USA
• Carbon frame not compatible with: RS Super Deluxe, DVO Jade, EXT Storia, Cane Creek DB shocks
Patrol leverage curve comparison

Why is it that the link is the carbon frame not compatible with so many shocks? The reservoir can hit the down tube. The link dimension that controls reservoir clearance is tied to progression. Reservoir clearance can't be maintained while also increasing progression significantly. We would rather produce a link that has really awesome performance than a link that can work with any shock but doesn't do much for the kinematics.

Cost: $315
For more details please visit: cascadecomponents.bike/transition-linkages/.

Testing the Sentinel link out in the Leavenworth area
Erik Hatch discovering he could get 800% more pitted


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Cascade Components Transition


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Trans Cascadia Cancelled]
137785 views
Commencal Unveils 2021 Meta AM 29
65309 views
Video: In-Depth Analysis of Flat Pedal Efficiency with the Strength Factory
45125 views
Updated: When Are Bike Parks Reopening?
36930 views
AbsoluteBlack Launches New Graphene Infused Chain Lube at $150 a Bottle
34492 views
Video: Semenuk, Lacondeguy, Zink, Bergemann, Bas and More Go Big in the Official Trailer for Accomplice
33085 views
Behind the Numbers: Yeti SB140
32839 views
Rocky Mountain Announces Recall of Alloy 2018 - 2020 Instinct, Instinct BC, & Pipeline
29905 views

8 Comments

  • 8 1
 The vitality looks off the charts for this one!
  • 6 0
 was hoping for 900% more pitted. oh well.
  • 2 0
 This thing is the real deal. I have had one on my aluminum Sentinel for the last 2 weeks. And holy crap--it has transformed the bike. Instead of having to choose between either way too much pressure in the rear (and the associated harshness) or the correct amount of pressure (30% sag) plus a bunch of LSC to keep the rear high enough in the travel (and also bottoming out all the goddamn time still) you can set the bike up correctly.

I was able to remove all that extra LSC and get all the associated activeness and bump sensitivity back. The increased mechanical progression means that I don't need that LSC support, even for pedaling. Instead of wallowing around in the travel while pedaling, the bike now sits on that progressive support in a controlled, happy way.

The best way I can put it is this: The back of the bike now can keep up with the front (the slack, long geo and the excellent grip2 36.) It feels cohesive and balanced and confidence-inspiring, while before it felt like the back of the bike was partying and doing its own unnecessary spicy things back there.
  • 2 0
 Is leverage rate the extent to which the frame exerts force on the shock? That is, higher leverage=more force transferred to shock? Lower leverage rate =less force is transferred to shock?
  • 2 0
 I have a couple rides with the new link on a 2019 Sentinel. Rides exactly as advertised. Great improvement in small bump compliance and way more bottom out support on bigger hits.
  • 1 0
 Nice jobb! Please do something for my MY18 Devinci Django 29er. More progression would be ace!
  • 1 0
 Nowt wrong with my ‘19 vintage Patrol, it’s a beast
  • 1 0
 The only question for me is whether to get it in blue or black....

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.043280
Mobile Version of Website