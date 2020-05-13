Cascade Components Announces V2 Hightower LT Link

Hightower LT, Minimega, Highesttower. Call it what you want. Cascade Components is excited to announce the newest addition to our lineup of linkages. The V2 Hightower LT link started as a search for the perfect race bike for the PNW. The Megatower was a little too much and the Hightower was a little too little. The link stretches the capabilities of a solid all-around bike even further. The changes to the bike’s leverage curve help the suspension absorb chatter even better while also soaking up large hits with ease. This allows the bike tracks better and stays composed through big impacts, creating a more confidence-inspiring ride that lets you push as if you were on an enduro rig while still maintaining excellent pedaling ability.
For us, the bike is our go-to setup for big pedal days with big descents. The Hightower LT link also adds mid-stroke support, coupled with some slight geometry changes, allowing the bike to corner even better. Coupled with this link, the Hightower V2 is the perfect enduro race bike for all but the most gnarly of locations (Whistler & such).
The Hightower link is currently available in silver, black, and red
The Hightower LT link is designed around the stock shock size, so no changes to the shock are necessary. You can increase the stroke of the shock to 55 mm without frame clearance issues, but tire-seat clearance gets tight for all but the largest frames. Changes to the shock mount location on the link also increase the clearance between the shock and the top of the shock tunnel. This is one of the tightest spots when fitting a coil with the stock link. Increasing clearance here allows coils to fit more comfortably and makes the shock tunnel width the only limiting factor in coil size.
Because the Hightower uses a short stroke shock, the required spring rate to avoid harsh bottom outs results in very little sag with the stock link. By increasing the progression and raising the initial leverage ratio the suspension sags properly with the stiffer spring. The Hightower LT link improves descending performance noticeably with an air shock as well, so whether you want to run a coil is up to you. We actually prefer running air with it on our local trails.
Specs and Details
• Travel: 150 mm with stock shock • +5 mm chainstay length • Sealed Enduro MAX bearings • Increased clearance between shock and top of shock tunnel (helps clear coil shocks) • 8 mm x 30 mm eyelet spacing • Material: 6061-T6 Al • Cost: $249.00 USD
Take a look at what's influencing our link designs every day. Recently we took advantage of a stretch of good weather to film a typical after work Hightower LT ride with the engineer behind the links and his dog. The bike might be fast, but the dog has the inside lines down. And as always, the links are designed, tested, and made in house here in Washington.
Some of you may be wondering how the leverage curves for the Hightower V2 stack up against those of the Megatower. We've taken the liberty of throwing both on the same graph. As you can see, the Hightower is, in a way, a mini-Megatower. The Hightower has a tiny bit more mid-stroke support and more anti-squat through the first half of its travel, though.
