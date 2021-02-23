Cascade Components Announces V2 Transition Sentinel and Santa Cruz Heckler Links

Feb 23, 2021
by Cascade Components  
Unanodized link installed on bike

Press Release: Cascade Components

We have a couple of new links to announce again! I know everyone is probably getting tired of this, but we’ve got a lot down the line so get used to it.

Transition Sentinel (2020-current)

Our link for the new Sentinel bumps up the progression to 30% from 24% and rear wheel travel is increased by 15 mm. With the Cascade Components link, the travel options become 165 mm with a 205x62.5 mm shock or 155 mm with a 205x57.5 mm shock. At 30% progression, this link works well with both large volume air shocks like the X2 and coils.

Black link installed on bike

What does this translate to on the trail? The biggest change is the bike’s ability to plow and maintain traction when things start getting wild. Because of the increased progression, there is also an increase in pop. This is due to the ramp up increasing mid-stroke support, which provides a better platform to push against going up the lip of a jump or railing a berm. As for pedaling, there is no discernable change. Geometry stays the same as with the stock link so you can expect pedaling related ergonomics to be the same as well.

Black and purple V2 Sentinel links
The Sentinel link is currently available in black and purple

Specs and Details:

• 165 mm of travel with 205x62.5 shock
• 155 mm of travel with 205x57.5 shock
• Progression increased to 30% compared to 24% with stock link
• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings
• Stainless steel spiral retaining rings on each bearing
• CNC’d from 6061-T6 in the USA
• Colors: Black and purple
• Cost: $337 USD.
V2 Sentinel leverage curve comparison

Santa Cruz Heckler/Heckler MX (2020-current)

Black Heckler link

The Heckler link brings the performance tweaks behind our other Santa Cruz links to the E-bike lineup. As with our other Santa Cruz links, travel, progression, and chainstay length are all increased. The progression goes up to 35% from 27% while travel is increased by 8 mm and chainstays go up by 5 mm. The 5 mm increase in chainstay length isn’t especially noticeable on the trail, however. So why would you want to throw a link on an E-bike? The added weight can make the bike prone to diving deeper into its travel than desired. The increased ramp up/mid-stroke support helps keep it up in its travel, especially when things get chunky. Small bump sensitivity is increased as well, however with the amount of weight that’s behind the bike this link is more about keeping it composed.


Specs and Details:

• 158 mm of travel for 27.5” Heckler, 148 mm for Heckler MX
• Progression increased to 35% compared to 27% with stock link
• + 5 mm chainstay length
• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings
• CNC’d from 6061-T6 in the USA
• Colors: Black only
• Cost: $331 USD.
Heckler leverage curve comparison


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Cascade Components Santa Cruz Heckler Transition Sentinel


16 Comments

  • 7 0
 What's the disadvantage to installing one of these links? I'd like to know why bike designers didn't design the suspension like this in the first place.
  • 6 0
 This is a common question every time they release a new link. I think the bottom line is that the manufacturer has to make compromises to capture as many buyers as possible. Then buying one of these links allows the individual to make changes that suit their particular riding style and terrain.
  • 7 0
 less aggressive riders would probably think the bike would feel harsher
  • 1 0
 it ups leverage rates, so if you're already around 100 kilos, it could start to put you in a problematic place, spring-rate wise (but also damping wise)
  • 2 0
 I have Cascade links on both my Tallboy and my Megatower and the day I installed them both bikes were transformed. I'm sure the change would be subtle for some, but for me it changed the bikes just enough that they now ride exactly like I wish they did out of the box.
  • 1 0
 I have the tb4 and have been eyeing this link. I’d love to hear your thoughts on how it changed the character of the bike.
  • 1 0
 @vaedwards: I switch between my TB4 and Megatower a lot and going back to the TB I always felt it lost composure at high speed in rough terrain (rocks and choppy DH) and the link really shines when I'm pushing the bike in these conditions. It takes the harsh edge off when really pushing hard and makes it more composed at speed.
  • 2 0
 I don’t own one of those frames but that is some gorgeous machine work! Would love to see some links machined like that for a knolly.
  • 1 0
 They have definitely stepped their game up recently. I've always been a fan of the concept but when they started producing their first links the finishing tool paths were messy, these are beautiful. Does Knolly fully machine their rocker links? Most companies have those forged(cast?) then finished machined due to the cheaper costs at high volume. These links are a small batch product where they have the ability to update easily and that is reflected in their price tag. As someone who prices machined parts for a living I'd say their product is worth every penny if the changes in suspension feel suit your riding.
  • 1 0
 looks nice and seems to work well, but far too expensive... maybe one day, when my transition is perfectly fitted and there is money left!
  • 1 1
 Cascade Components I would love to test the sentinel link on my bike and a understand the extra shipping cost to europe and the exchange rate.. but 315 usd +/- 260 euros on US store and 362 Euros on EU store.. c’mon
  • 1 0
 Every time a new Cascade link comes out it makes me feel like I own the wrong bike... Because it's never my bike
  • 1 0
 Or perhaps the right one. The company did it right the first time.
  • 1 0
 Does the frame warranty remain?
  • 1 0
 Will it work the scout????
  • 1 0
 Please do Gt lts links!

