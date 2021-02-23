Cascade Components Announces V2 Transition Sentinel and Santa Cruz Heckler Links

Press Release: Cascade Components

Transition Sentinel (2020-current)

The Sentinel link is currently available in black and purple

Specs and Details:



• 165 mm of travel with 205x62.5 shock• 155 mm of travel with 205x57.5 shock• Progression increased to 30% compared to 24% with stock link• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings• Stainless steel spiral retaining rings on each bearing• CNC’d from 6061-T6 in the USA• Colors: Black and purple• Cost: $337 USD

Santa Cruz Heckler/Heckler MX (2020-current)

Specs and Details:



• 158 mm of travel for 27.5” Heckler, 148 mm for Heckler MX• Progression increased to 35% compared to 27% with stock link• + 5 mm chainstay length• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings• CNC’d from 6061-T6 in the USA• Colors: Black only• Cost: $331 USD

We have a couple of new links to announce again! I know everyone is probably getting tired of this, but we’ve got a lot down the line so get used to it.Our link for the new Sentinel bumps up the progression to 30% from 24% and rear wheel travel is increased by 15 mm. With the Cascade Components link, the travel options become 165 mm with a 205x62.5 mm shock or 155 mm with a 205x57.5 mm shock. At 30% progression, this link works well with both large volume air shocks like the X2 and coils.What does this translate to on the trail? The biggest change is the bike’s ability to plow and maintain traction when things start getting wild. Because of the increased progression, there is also an increase in pop. This is due to the ramp up increasing mid-stroke support, which provides a better platform to push against going up the lip of a jump or railing a berm. As for pedaling, there is no discernable change. Geometry stays the same as with the stock link so you can expect pedaling related ergonomics to be the same as well.The Heckler link brings the performance tweaks behind our other Santa Cruz links to the E-bike lineup. As with our other Santa Cruz links, travel, progression, and chainstay length are all increased. The progression goes up to 35% from 27% while travel is increased by 8 mm and chainstays go up by 5 mm. The 5 mm increase in chainstay length isn’t especially noticeable on the trail, however. So why would you want to throw a link on an E-bike? The added weight can make the bike prone to diving deeper into its travel than desired. The increased ramp up/mid-stroke support helps keep it up in its travel, especially when things get chunky. Small bump sensitivity is increased as well, however with the amount of weight that’s behind the bike this link is more about keeping it composed.