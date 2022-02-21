Cascade Components Announces V4 Bronson Link

Press Release: Cascade Components
Things have been busy as usual, so we are just getting around to officially announcing our link for the V4 Santa Cruz Bronson (2021 and up). As with our other links, this one makes the new Bronson more progressive and increases travel a little... Or a lot. Similar to our 5010 link, the Bronson link has a flip chip that, instead of controlling geometry, controls the amount of travel that the link delivers. So, depending on shock stroke, the link can achieve 160mm, 170mm, or 180mm of travel. That just about covers the entire range of “I want a little extra out of the rear end” to “I want a mullet Nomad”.
The link is available in black, silver (clear ano), and blue
Depending on shock stroke flip chip setting, the amount of progression ranges anywhere from 34% to 42%, with 34% being the short travel setting with the stock shock size and 42% being the long travel setting with a 5mm longer shock stroke. For reference, the stock set up is 27% for progression. Both of these progression numbers ride well with both air and coil shocks, but people may find themselves taking out volume spacers or wanting a larger volume air can with the higher progression settings. This is a good thing as it makes rebound more consistent though.
Now I’m sure a lot of you are wondering what the deal with geometry is since the flip chip doesn’t change geometry. Regardless of what setting the link is in, the bottom bracket height is the same as what it is in the low position with the stock link. This also means you can expect very similar climbing characteristics to the Bronson in its stock low setting. Specs and Details:
• 160mm in ST setting with stock shock(230x60)
• 170mm of travel in LT setting with stock shock
• 170mm of travel in ST setting with 230x65 shock
• 180mm of travel in LT setting with 230x65 shock
• Progression increased to 34%-42% depending on setting compared to 27% with stock link
• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings
• CNC’d from 6061-T6 in the USA
• Colors: Black, silver, blue
• Cost: $337 USD
Yes, there are indeed two 170mm settings. That is not a mistake. If you are looking for 170mm of travel you can choose how you want to go about that based on whether you want the leverage curve higher or lower and whether or not you want to change the shock stroke. Heavier riders will be better served by increasing their shock stroke in order to keep the necessary spring rate/air pressure required to get proper sag down.
Mega Bromad. 180mm on a coil out back and 170mm up front.
For more information click cascadecomponents.bike/collections/santa-cruz-linkages/products/v4-bronson-lt-link
The real question is why such links have to exists in the first place, why manufacturers cannot make it right just from the factory? Sure they make compromises but I think then nowadays they are trading downhill performance to gain uphill. All those lively, poppy bikes that feel harsh (or sporty) are just bikes with shocks tuned towards uphill performance.
