Cascade Components Announces V4 Santa Cruz 5010 Linkage

Press Release: Cascade Components
We are excited to announce our most recent addition to our link lineup! Our new Santa Cruz 5010 link brings the alterations we have made to the kinematics of other Santa Cruz models to the 5010 with the addition of a new adjustment. The link employs a flip chip that, instead of creating minor geometry changes, alters travel by 10 mm. What this yields is a link that can be set to 130 or 140 mm of travel with the stock shock. These two settings correspond to 31% and 29% progression, respectively, compared to 24% with the stock link.
As a bonus, for those that are interested in Bronson-like travel numbers, increasing the shock stroke to 55 mm results in 140 or 150 mm of travel depending on flip chip setting. So there are options... lots of options. Each setting improves on bottom-out resistance and small bump sensitivity. Due to travel changes, how they feel in the mid-stroke range varies. The short travel (ST setting) has a hair less ramp than the long travel (LT) setting, but because the ramp occurs over a smaller amount of wheel travel, the mid-stroke brings more pop. The LT setting has even better bottom out and small bump than the ST setting, but because of the travel increase, the mid-stroke range has a little less pop. If you look at mid-stroke support as a percentage of travel used during something like a berm or g-out, both settings will use a similar percentage of travel, but with the LT setting this correlates to more wheel travel to get to that point.
Specs and Details:
The link is available in black, red, and silver
• 140/130 mm of travel (LT/ST settings with stock shock)
• 150/140 mm of travel (LT/ST settings with 210x55 shock)
• Progression increased to 31/29% (LT/ST) compared to 24% with stock link
• +5 mm chainstay length
• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings
• CNC’d from 6061-T6 in the USA
• Colors: Black, silver, orange
• Cost: $337 USD
.
Whether you are looking for more boost at the jumps, softer landings, less chatter, or a bit of everything, this link has something for you.
Jumping bikes in the woods
For more information click Product page
.
36 Comments
Not to mention they aren't selling a million of these, so they can't lower the price and make up for it with units sold.
Also i think a lot people are convinced they need more 'progression' in their suspension when they really don't
These are confusing to me, because I can't see many of their links selling. It's obviously a super niche product, but the only people I can see benefiting from things like this are the 1% of riders who actually notice the difference in their suspension settings lol.
protip: drastically changing the kinemetics of the bike without changing the shock valving is going to be a bad time, Mkay!
I am sure the results would be that nobody notice this kind of differences in the bike geometry, and most of us should keep these stupid 337$, and spend somewhere else
Post a Comment