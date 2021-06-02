Cascade Components Announces V4 Santa Cruz 5010 Linkage

Jun 2, 2021
by Cascade Components  
Black link installed on bike

Press Release: Cascade Components

We are excited to announce our most recent addition to our link lineup! Our new Santa Cruz 5010 link brings the alterations we have made to the kinematics of other Santa Cruz models to the 5010 with the addition of a new adjustment. The link employs a flip chip that, instead of creating minor geometry changes, alters travel by 10 mm. What this yields is a link that can be set to 130 or 140 mm of travel with the stock shock. These two settings correspond to 31% and 29% progression, respectively, compared to 24% with the stock link.

Flip chips

As a bonus, for those that are interested in Bronson-like travel numbers, increasing the shock stroke to 55 mm results in 140 or 150 mm of travel depending on flip chip setting. So there are options... lots of options. Each setting improves on bottom-out resistance and small bump sensitivity. Due to travel changes, how they feel in the mid-stroke range varies. The short travel (ST setting) has a hair less ramp than the long travel (LT) setting, but because the ramp occurs over a smaller amount of wheel travel, the mid-stroke brings more pop. The LT setting has even better bottom out and small bump than the ST setting, but because of the travel increase, the mid-stroke range has a little less pop. If you look at mid-stroke support as a percentage of travel used during something like a berm or g-out, both settings will use a similar percentage of travel, but with the LT setting this correlates to more wheel travel to get to that point.

The link is available in black, red, and silver

Specs and Details:


• 140/130 mm of travel (LT/ST settings with stock shock)
• 150/140 mm of travel (LT/ST settings with 210x55 shock)
• Progression increased to 31/29% (LT/ST) compared to 24% with stock link
• +5 mm chainstay length
• Sealed Enduro MAX bearings
• CNC’d from 6061-T6 in the USA
• Colors: Black, silver, orange
• Cost: $337 USD.

Leverage curve comparison

Whether you are looking for more boost at the jumps, softer landings, less chatter, or a bit of everything, this link has something for you.

Jumping bikes in the woods

For more information click Product page.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Cascade Components


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Pole’s New 190mm Travel Bike
72935 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Has Geometry Changed in the Past 10 Years?
62567 views
The Importance of Handlebar Height & Why It's Often Overlooked
57288 views
Review: 6 of the Best Tire Inserts Ridden & Rated
56493 views
Trendspotting: 4 Predictions About the Near Future of Mountain Bike Tech
54088 views
Updated: Kate Courtney Announces Broken Arm Following Nove Mesto XC World Cup Crash
51484 views
Transition Releases New Alloy Patrol with Mixed Wheels & 160mm Travel
51184 views
Review: SRAM GX Eagle AXS Wireless Drivetrain
45296 views

36 Comments

  • 11 0
 Does this mean I can finally buy a 5010 and put a 40 on it?
  • 13 7
 337 dollars just for a link? Am i reading that correct? Pricing is getting insane.
  • 15 1
 You have to factor in cost of CNC machine to make the link, the hourly rate of someone working the machine, the engineering department (or person) who is designing the link. This all costs money and has to be made up somewhere.
  • 20 0
 I receive 337 dollars. You receive squishy
  • 4 2
 @Ryan2949: this is true, but comparing it to other machined parts, it's still pretty expensive.
  • 5 3
 trendy = expensive
  • 5 0
 @danielfloyd: I think there's more engineering involved with suspension linkage/curves/leverage/progression vs a CNC'd stem or pedals. Just think some flat pedals are $150-$400 and require much less engineering and design. Even most CNC'd stems are well over $100.

Not to mention they aren't selling a million of these, so they can't lower the price and make up for it with units sold.
  • 10 1
 @Ryan2949: as a former machinist I can't for the life of me sort out why these are as pricey as they are. Simple shapes and getting tight tolerances is not rocket science nor difficult for these shapes.

Also i think a lot people are convinced they need more 'progression' in their suspension when they really don't
  • 1 1
 @artistformlyknowasdan: I still 100% think these are expensive. But I do think a lot of the costs are in the design stages of it.

These are confusing to me, because I can't see many of their links selling. It's obviously a super niche product, but the only people I can see benefiting from things like this are the 1% of riders who actually notice the difference in their suspension settings lol.
  • 2 0
 £337 for us Brits which equals $477
  • 2 0
 @artistformlyknowasdan: Low volume
  • 1 3
 @Ryan2949: dunno about that. Most pedals or stems aren't costing way over a 100$ if we're talking about real world prices. And those that do have to be light and strong. Failure of a pedal or stem can be fatal so there's that.
  • 2 1
 @Ryan2949: I understand there is costs etc to producing these. But when i paid £90 (and i thought that was too much for a bit of metal) for a link for my Bird Aeris to increase travel it makes me wonder how they are making up these prices. I love the fact that bike companies are giving more options for their bikes, i just don't agree anyone should be overpaying for the stuff.
  • 2 1
 Do these void your warranty? I’m wary of how much design is really happening here. Their Forbidden links had fitment issues. It seems like he’s using customers as beta testers but cool product otherwise.
  • 1 0
 @artistformlyknowasdan: a volume spacer is a slightly cheaper method of adding progression, no?
  • 1 0
 @ReformedRoadie: 100% but adding progression via spring vs suspension design could result is a very different result
  • 1 0
 @artistformlyknowasdan: they probably do if they want to use a coil shock but agree, most people don't or wouldn't know why they might need it.
  • 2 1
 And no grease port. But at least it does come with crap bearings
  • 1 0
 @artistformlyknowasdan: this! people just drink the "progressive" kool-aid so hard. I would bet less than half the people that think they need to up the progressivity of their bike, don't even understand what that means...

protip: drastically changing the kinemetics of the bike without changing the shock valving is going to be a bad time, Mkay!
  • 2 0
 @Ryan2949: then the Druid link should have been $5.00 CAD because while they claimed it worked wonders for coils.. the release version didnt work with 99% of the coils out there due to clearance issues. To Cascades credit they were quick to send return labels and issued quick refunds for those that didnt want them.
  • 6 1
 “How to make a legendary bike even less playful then SC did in the last iteration” or “I just bought the wrong bike”
  • 1 0
 I go to bed dreaming of the V3 5010
  • 5 0
 I like options!
  • 1 2
 it would be intresting to test this kind of components "blindly" without knowing which bike is equiped, and by riders from all kind of levels and skills.
I am sure the results would be that nobody notice this kind of differences in the bike geometry, and most of us should keep these stupid 337$, and spend somewhere else
  • 1 0
 "As a bonus, for those that are interested in Bronson-like travel numbers" - buy a Bronson!
  • 1 0
 can I buy a bronson and put 29" wheels on it and a 120mm fork?
  • 1 0
 In a year or two these links are going to cost more than the frame!
  • 1 1
 hey its duthie hill mtb park. nice. totally have ridden that trail!
  • 1 1
 It's called "I bought the wrong bike" link.
  • 1 0
 Mmm graphs
  • 6 9
 Who buys this seriously?
  • 2 0
 Who posts comments seriously
  • 2 0
 Lot of people
  • 1 0
 Ehh, imagine you've already dropped 5k on a bike. You realize that the bike doesn't behave quite the way you would like. You buy a new shock for $700 which gives marginal improvement due to better sensitivity, tunability etc. Then you decide that it's not enough, so you go for an aftermarket linkage which makes a far bigger difference on the performance of the bike than a new shock would for half the price. Is it a lot for a hunk of aluminum? Not really when you consider it's designed and hand-built in the US. Is it a lot when considering how much it changes the way the bike rides (if that's what you want)? Definitely not when compared with the price of a new shock.
  • 1 0
 @trelleder: really? I see trolls, they pop up with a smile and kick you in the shin, then run and hide behind the Mommiters
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.011070
Mobile Version of Website