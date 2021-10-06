Cascade Components Releases New Brake Calipers - Sea Otter 2021

Not content with making aftermarket shock links for what seems like nearly every bike in existence, Cascade Components have now added brake calipers to their catalog of CNC machined components. The new North Fork calipers are compatible with all of SRAM's Code levers, and are said to deliver 20% more power than the stock Code calipers.



That increase in power is achieved via the use of larger diameter pistons – the North Fork caliper uses 16 and 18mm phenolic pistons, compared to the 15 and 16mm pistons in a standard Code caliper. The lever throw remains the same in order to maintain a familiar feel, just with more available power.



North Fork Caliper Details



• 6061-T6 aluminum

• 18mm and 16mm pistons

• Designed for use with any Code levers

• Colors: Black, purple, electroless nickel

• Made in USA

• Price $283 each / $530 USD pair

