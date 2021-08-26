Bike Check: Kade Edwards' & Casey Brown's Trek Sessions - Audi Nines 2021

Audi Nines is well underway this year, and so are the bike checks. For this one, we have a double whammy bike check on Casey Brown and Kade Edwards' Trek Session Park bikes. Two riders, both known for their style and steeze on big jumps, but with two very different setups.
We've done a comparison to see the ways in which Casey Browns and Kade Edwards setups differ, as well as what traits they share. They are two different riders with different dimensions but do they share any common ground when it comes to setup?
From a Title MTB cockpit, to new prototype Title pedals
Stealth black Bontrager hubs and SRAM cranks
Bontrager G5 Team tires and Code RSC brakes keep Casey planted on the run ins
Kade is not only a junior world champion in downhill but is also no stranger to huge jumps. He shares a lot of the same sponsors as Casey with a few exceptions. He and Casey do share similar fork pressures, since both riders are running their Boxxers at the maximum allowable pressure, a testament to how hard they are both are hitting the jumps and landings.
Kade's paint splash design.
The pedals and bars that help Kade with his huge whips and renowned style
