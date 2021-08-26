Bike Check: Kade Edwards' & Casey Brown's Trek Sessions - Audi Nines 2021

Aug 26, 2021
by Samantha Saskia Dugon  

Audi Nines is well underway this year, and so are the bike checks. For this one, we have a double whammy bike check on Casey Brown and Kade Edwards' Trek Session Park bikes. Two riders, both known for their style and steeze on big jumps, but with two very different setups.

We've done a comparison to see the ways in which Casey Browns and Kade Edwards setups differ, as well as what traits they share. They are two different riders with different dimensions but do they share any common ground when it comes to setup?
Rider: Casey Brown
Age: 30
Height: 5ft 3
Weight: 56kg
Instagram: @casey__brown__

Trek Session Park

Frame: Trek Session Park, Size Small
Fork: Rockshox Boxxer Ultimate, 200psi, 3 volume spacers, 105psi. 1 click HSC, 11 clicks LSC, Rebound: 7 clicks from slow.
Rear Shock: RockShox Ultimate Super Coil 492 lb spring
Wheels: Bontrager Line DH30
Tires: Bontrager G5 Team Issue Tires 27.5 x 2.5” 40psi rear, 35psi front
Drivetrain: SRAM XO, 36t chainring, MRP Chainguard
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC, 200mm rotor front & back
Cockpit: Title AH1 35mm handlebars, 760mm width, Title DM1 Stem, 46mm forwards, 35mm clamps, 10mm rise. Sensus Disisdaboss Grips
Pedals: Prototype Title Pedals
Saddle & Seatpost Title JS1 saddle and Title CP1 Seatpost

Casey Brown sending the Jam line in the sunrise session

Casey Brown's Trek Session Park

From a Title MTB cockpit, to new prototype Title pedals

Sensus Disisdaboss grips

Casey Brown's custom Mandala print

Stealth black Bontrager hubs and SRAM cranks

A 7-speed SRAM drivetrain is the weapon of choice

Bontrager G5 Team tires and Code RSC brakes keep Casey planted on the run ins


Kade is not only a junior world champion in downhill but is also no stranger to huge jumps. He shares a lot of the same sponsors as Casey with a few exceptions. He and Casey do share similar fork pressures, since both riders are running their Boxxers at the maximum allowable pressure, a testament to how hard they are both are hitting the jumps and landings.
Rider Name // Kade Edwards
Age: 21
Height: 5ft 10/11
Weight: 90kg
Instagram: @kade_2000

Trek Session Park

Frame: Trek Session Park, Size Large
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate, 200psi, full rebound & full LSC
Rear Shock: RockShox Ultimate 550 lb spring
Wheels: Bontrager Line DH30
Tires: Bontrager G5 Team Issue Tires 27.5 x 2.5” 50psi
Drivetrain: SRAM XO and MRP Chainguard
Brakes: Sram Code RSC, 200mm rotor front & back
Cockpit: Title AH1 35mm handlebars, 760mm width, Title DM1 Stem, 46mm forwards, 35mm clamps, 10mm rise. ODI Longneck Grips
Pedals: Crankbrother Stamp Pedals
Saddle & Seatpost Title JS1 saddle

Kade Edwards whipping the Big Air line

Kade Edward's Trek Session Park

Kade's paint splash design.

Title JS1 saddle

The pedals and bars that help Kade with his huge whips and renowned style


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Trek Trek Session Casey Brown Kade Edwards Audi Nines


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The New Intense Tracer 279
68948 views
Opinion: Are New Bike Component Standards Really That Bad?
51932 views
Review: 2022 Scott Spark 900 Tuned AXS - A Hidden Shock & All the Integration
43566 views
Tech Randoms & Custom Bikes - Val di Sole World Championships 2021
41377 views
Spotted: Prototype Antidote Darkmatter 29er Downhill Bike
40751 views
10 Days Left to Complete Pinkbike's Annual Community Survey - Your Chance to Be Heard
39798 views
Review: BikeYoke Revive 2.0 Dropper Post
37150 views
Bike Check: The 95% Made in Europe Kavenz VHP16
36859 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Looks like a Session. And another Session.
  • 1 0
 Saddle is slightly off center. This kills me.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008025
Mobile Version of Website