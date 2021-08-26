Bike Check: Kade Edwards' & Casey Brown's Trek Sessions - Audi Nines 2021

We've done a comparison to see the ways in which Casey Browns and Kade Edwards setups differ, as well as what traits they share. They are two different riders with different dimensions but do they share any common ground when it comes to setup?

Rider: Casey Brown

Age: 30

Height: 5ft 3

Weight: 56kg

Instagram: @casey__brown__

305ft 356kg

Trek Session Park



Frame: Trek Session Park, Size Small

Fork: Rockshox Boxxer Ultimate, 200psi, 3 volume spacers, 105psi. 1 click HSC, 11 clicks LSC, Rebound: 7 clicks from slow.

Rear Shock: RockShox Ultimate Super Coil 492 lb spring

Wheels: Bontrager Line DH30

Tires: Bontrager G5 Team Issue Tires 27.5 x 2.5” 40psi rear, 35psi front

Drivetrain: SRAM XO, 36t chainring, MRP Chainguard

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC, 200mm rotor front & back

Cockpit: Title AH1 35mm handlebars, 760mm width, Title DM1 Stem, 46mm forwards, 35mm clamps, 10mm rise. Sensus Disisdaboss Grips

Pedals: Prototype Title Pedals

Saddle & Seatpost Title JS1 saddle and Title CP1 Seatpost



Casey Brown sending the Jam line in the sunrise session

Casey Brown's Trek Session Park

From a Title MTB cockpit, to new prototype Title pedals

Sensus Disisdaboss grips

Casey Brown's custom Mandala print

Stealth black Bontrager hubs and SRAM cranks

A 7-speed SRAM drivetrain is the weapon of choice

Bontrager G5 Team tires and Code RSC brakes keep Casey planted on the run ins

Kade is not only a junior world champion in downhill but is also no stranger to huge jumps. He shares a lot of the same sponsors as Casey with a few exceptions. He and Casey do share similar fork pressures, since both riders are running their Boxxers at the maximum allowable pressure, a testament to how hard they are both are hitting the jumps and landings.

Rider Name // Kade Edwards

Age: 21

Height: 5ft 10/11

Weight: 90kg

Instagram: @kade_2000

//215ft 10/1190kg

Trek Session Park



Frame: Trek Session Park, Size Large

Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate, 200psi, full rebound & full LSC

Rear Shock: RockShox Ultimate 550 lb spring

Wheels: Bontrager Line DH30

Tires: Bontrager G5 Team Issue Tires 27.5 x 2.5” 50psi

Drivetrain: SRAM XO and MRP Chainguard

Brakes: Sram Code RSC, 200mm rotor front & back

Cockpit: Title AH1 35mm handlebars, 760mm width, Title DM1 Stem, 46mm forwards, 35mm clamps, 10mm rise. ODI Longneck Grips

Pedals: Crankbrother Stamp Pedals

Saddle & Seatpost Title JS1 saddle



Kade Edwards whipping the Big Air line

Kade Edward's Trek Session Park

Kade's paint splash design.

Title JS1 saddle

The pedals and bars that help Kade with his huge whips and renowned style

Audi Nines is well underway this year, and so are the bike checks. For this one, we have a double whammy bike check on Casey Brown and Kade Edwards' Trek Session Park bikes. Two riders, both known for their style and steeze on big jumps, but with two very different setups.