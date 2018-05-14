Casey Brown & Vaea Verbeeck Hit New Dream Track Jumps For The First Time - Video

Casey Brown and Vaea Verbeeck are world class mountain bike shredders, and hitting big jumps and sending whips is part of what they do. Queenstown is the home of the biggest public jumps in the world, known as Dream Track. The jumps that they hit for the first time are part of the new extended section at the top of the slope. Having never sent them before, Casey and Vaea invited us up to shoot them hitting them for the first time.
MENTIONS: @pinkbikeproductions
14 Comments
I've been convinced for a while there is a style gene and female riders just don't have it....this clearly shows otherwise
These two just have bigger balls than most or what's the deal?
And I've seen plenty of female WC racing...that was kind of the point...show me a female racer doing a proper scrub...
lmao already down voted into the ground, not surprised
Post a Comment