Casey Brown & Vaea Verbeeck Hit New Dream Track Jumps For The First Time - Video

Casey Brown and Vaea Verbeeck are world class mountain bike shredders, and hitting big jumps and sending whips is part of what they do. Queenstown is the home of the biggest public jumps in the world, known as Dream Track. The jumps that they hit for the first time are part of the new extended section at the top of the slope. Having never sent them before, Casey and Vaea invited us up to shoot them hitting them for the first time.