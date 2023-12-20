Casey Brown Announces 'Train 2 Bike' - An Online Gym Program for Female Riders

Dec 20, 2023
by Sarah Moore  


Casey Brown has collaborated with Revelstoke, BC-based Mountain Made Fitness Collective to build a training program specifically geared towards female mountain bikers.

The program is designed to improve on-the-bike performance as well as reduce your risk of injury by mixing functional fitness with bike-specific accessory work. The focus for the accessory work is to help develop bike-focused core stability and upper body strength. Brown says this is something she would have loved when she was establishing herself in the sport of mountain biking.

bigquotesI aim to create what I would have wanted as an up and coming athlete. When I was coming up in the sport I spent a fortune on bike specific training, I would seek out trainers from motocross, surf, and well-established mountain bike trainers. As a team, we’ve combined our knowledge and built out a program to target specific areas for female MTB athletes.Casey Brown

The program delivers daily workouts in an app where you can interact with Brown, Mountain Made Fitness Collective's Turner Moyse and Stephanie China, and other athletes. It costs $14.99 per month with a yearly commitment, $19.99 per month with a six-month commitment, and $24.99 with a month-to-month commitment.

There is a full gym option that requires access to a fully equipped gym set up including barbell, dumbbells, kettlebells, a pull up bar, skipping rope, and cardio equipment such as a rower and a bike, as well as a home/tavel option that requires minimal equipment.

The program includes:
- 5 training sessions per week
- 3x strength sessions Monday/Wednesday/Friday
- 5x conditioning sessions
- 5x bike specific accessory work
- Daily mobility sessions
- Movement video library / Scaling substitutions
- In app communication and coaching
- Access to fitness community pages


bigquotesFrom my years riding professionally I have spent a lot of time training in the gym. Now working with Mountain Made Fitness Collective for the last 3 years I have seen the benefit and difference from following a full body program focussed on functional fitness with bike specific accessories.Casey Brown

Casey Brown leads Hannah Bergemann up the ridgeline to the top of their line at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 30 May 2021.
Casey Brown leads Hannah Bergemann to the top of their line at Red Bull Formation in Virgin, Utah in 2021. Photo by Catherine Aeppel

The program starts January 1, 2024, but pre-sales are available now.

More details can be found here.

Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Fitness Casey Brown PBWMN


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,207 articles
1 Comment
  • 3 0
 This is tremendous news and I look forward to more women led initiatives.







