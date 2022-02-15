close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Casey Brown Signs with Mons Royale

Feb 15, 2022
by Mons Royale  

PRESS RELEASE: Mons Royale

We are excited to announce Casey Brown as the newest member of our heavy-hitting team. Casey joins Mons bike athletes such as Robin Goomes, Conor McFarlane and Peter Kaiser. This partnership represents a shared vision for a sustainable future, and a fierce dedication to the process and progression.

Growing up on the wild west coast of New Zealand, Casey felt no separation between herself and nature. This close connection was the clincher for joining the Mons Royale family. The partnership is another stepping stone for Casey to live her values, encouraging bikers around the world to move from carbon-intensive synthetics to natural fibers.

Earlier in her career, securing any kind of sponsorship support was a feat in itself, but today, Casey has the credentials to choose partnerships that align to her values. Today, Casey still has her nose applied firmly to the grindstone. When she’s not taking the hits on a bike, Casey is dedicated to being a climate positive role model through her personal choices, her nonprofit work and the labour of love that is rewilding her 360 acre family farm.

bigquotesThis switch to a natural fibre brand is a very intentional decision for me. I had opportunities with bigger brands - but I’m so stoked that now I’m able to choose a sustainable partner that aligns with my values - I am ALL in!

by monsroyale
Views: 85    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Casey Brown is a global player on the leading edge of women’s biking - an incredible all-rounder with a predilection for the dark art of freeride. Casey has been twice crowned the Queen of Crankworx, boasts five whip-off titles and was the first woman invited to Proving Grounds. However, it’s not the titles or her Proving Grounds invite that fills her with pride, but that today, Proving Grounds hosts a full complement of women in their event.

Building her craft to progress the sport of freeride biking was also a monumental journey, riddled with highs and lows. Pursuing the elemental shift in attitude from event organisers and sponsors, Casey affected change in the industry’s perceptions of women’s biking. Casey’s Dark Horse event is what she has described as a crowning moment. Speaking to what drives her, Dark Horse is not a title but an event that she designed to progress her sport. Women’s progression. Advancement of environmental issues. These are the things that keep Casey motivated.



Casey says that a core function of her role is to inspire bikers to get out in nature, feel its benefits and advocate for its regeneration. Leading by example, Casey was involved in the Fairy Creek occupation. Joining teams of environmentalists, Casey sought the protection of old-growth in British Columbia’s Vancouver Island. Casey hopes that in addition to advocating for nature, she can inspire fans to vote with their wallets - by buying responsibly made products.

Environmentally, Mons Royale is making power moves in the right direction. Their partnership with ZQ merino has been a catalyst toward a more sustainable future. They are not perfect but today, the team is focused on measurement. From the impact of their products, ZQRX (regenerative wool), to circularity and supply chain transparency, Mons Royale is focused on continued progression, lowering their impact, and the impact of every rider on the planet.

Mons Royale, Casey Brown. Better, together. This partnership signifies a positive step for both the athlete, the planet, and the brand. It is underlined with a commitment to keep each other honest and striving toward progression.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Mons Royale Casey Brown


Must Read This Week
Video & Update: Bull Charges Multiple Riders at Long Distance Off Road Event
55168 views
Review: Starling Spur - No Derailleur, No Worries?
54886 views
Opinion: Muc-Off's New E-Bike Drivetrain Tool is Silly
52476 views
Starling Prototypes a New Kind Of Carbon Frame
44911 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - February 2022
40146 views
Throwback Thursday: 9 Bikes Turning 10 in 2022
38513 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Far Do You Drive to Ride?
37902 views
Slack Randoms: Full Suspension eGravel Bikes, Cycling Raps, World's Tallest Bike & More
32096 views

5 Comments

  • 13 0
 Wool is regenerative, just get the sheep to eat grass. Inspiring folks to get to nature. Oh I don’t need that, I pack my bike on V70 and burn gasoline to get to the trails already. I will burn loads of jet fuel to come to Canada this year and then drive a car to ride for a few hours. I will not pay for co2 compnsation of my flight because planting trees brainlessly God only knows where does not help. But! I do ride in wool I blught 10 years ago, it has holes everywhere and I don’t want a tiniest piece of anybodys credit for it. I don’t do it for the planet, I am a tight cnt. I also believe that planet will be just fine, our kids won’t.
  • 11 0
 Her instagram post promoting her diesel truck sponsorship seem to conflict against this climate/environmental imagine that always likes to be promoted.
  • 1 0
 I too thought this was a weird dichotomy.
  • 2 0
 Just another pro, forcing some half-baked message for brands that ultimately still push a consumerist agenda
  • 5 0
 There you go..put environmental and sustainable in a sentence and you've got me..let's buy some more shit!! Haha ..nope.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008706
Mobile Version of Website