Casey Brown's Dark Horse Invitational Set to Return Sept 21-24

Revelstoke Mountain Resort announced today that Casey Brown's invitational freeride event, Dark Horse, will return to the venue September 21-24.
The event, brought to life through a partnership with Jigsaw Event Services, will bring up to 20 invited riders to session big features throughout the week, building to a spectator-friendly final day on Saturday, September 24th.
|“My vision is to create a women’s freeride event that is welcoming, inclusive and focused on progression. I've had a dream to build a proper jump line for a while. I’m happy that this event has become an annual celebration for women on bikes and has put a spotlight on women’s freeriding.—Casey Brown
At the end of the week, one rider will win the peer-voted Dark Horse award, presented at a ceremony following the jam.
Last year, then-12-year-old Tayte Proulx-Royds took home the honor.
|I have never been to an event where I felt as included as Dark Horse. I was stoked to see my progression over the three days.—Tayte Proulx-Royds
Catch up on all of last year's event coverage
, and stay tuned for more information as this year's Dark Horse Invitational approaches.
