Casey Brown's Dark Horse Invitational Set to Return Sept 21-24

Aug 24, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Photo: Hywel Williams

Revelstoke Mountain Resort announced today that Casey Brown's invitational freeride event, Dark Horse, will return to the venue September 21-24.

The event, brought to life through a partnership with Jigsaw Event Services, will bring up to 20 invited riders to session big features throughout the week, building to a spectator-friendly final day on Saturday, September 24th.

bigquotes“My vision is to create a women’s freeride event that is welcoming, inclusive and focused on progression. I've had a dream to build a proper jump line for a while. I’m happy that this event has become an annual celebration for women on bikes and has put a spotlight on women’s freeriding.Casey Brown

At the end of the week, one rider will win the peer-voted Dark Horse award, presented at a ceremony following the jam.

Last year, then-12-year-old Tayte Proulx-Royds took home the honor.

bigquotesI have never been to an event where I felt as included as Dark Horse. I was stoked to see my progression over the three days.Tayte Proulx-Royds

Catch up on all of last year's event coverage here, and stay tuned for more information as this year's Dark Horse Invitational approaches.

1 Comment

 Fully Sick Mate!





