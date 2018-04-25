VIDEOS

Casey Brown's Way of the Wildcard - Video

Apr 25, 2018
by Red Bull Bike  


‘Way of the Wildcard’ is released every Wednesday and tells the story of unexpected athletes succeeding in the most unlikely circumstances. Brought up in near solitude within the New Zealand wilderness, Casey Brown and her brother kept themselves entertained by honing their skills on the FMB track with the aim of making it pro.

Casey’s world changed when her family moved to Canada, and she was faced with integrating herself into society as well as battling to the top of the world stage.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


13 Comments

  • + 6
 I remember the story about her brother, but never put those two together. Wow! Super inspiring Casey, keep up the good life, I know I am rooting for you!! Cheers
  • + 3
 Oxford English Dictionary

steez
stiːz/
noun: steeze
a person's distinctive and attractive or impressive style. The quality of being effortlessly stylish.

"Casey Brown rides a bike with some serious steeze"
  • + 6
 Casey, you rock.
  • + 2
 Tear jerker for sure. Feeling that connection every time you're in the wilderness on your bike, heavy. She really is one tough chick!
  • + 3
 A thrilling vid about a passionate woman. Best 12 minutes I've spent on PB today.
  • + 3
 I always admired Casey, and now I have a much greater respect. Style for miles!
  • + 2
 Crocodile Dundee eat your heart out.
  • + 2
 Super inspiring!! Awesome work Casey!
  • + 2
 Rad!
  • + 2
 Damn shes a savage
  • + 2
 Humbled...
  • + 1
 super woman
  • + 1
 Brilliant!

Post a Comment



