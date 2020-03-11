Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize

Apply Now for the 2020
PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY SHIMANO
10 Riders. 2 Weeks. 1 Pro Contract + $25k
There are so many incredible enduro riders out there struggling to break through on their skill and potential alone. We want to change that, so for 2020 we've created the Pinkbike Academy presented by Shimano
.
We are choosing 10 riders, five men
and five women
, from around the world to travel to BC this summer to battle it out against each other in a series of riding-related challenges. Riders will be eliminated through a series of challenges as the 10-part series progresses, and the winner will come away with a Pro Contract from Orbea
as well as a $25,000 Grand Prize
!
We're excited to produce our first reality show and introduce the world to a whole new wave of riders.Want in?
The show will be judged by some well-known industry insiders and pros, but the riders we select for the Academy will need more than just speed and fitness to take the win. Do you have the style, personality, and perseverance to make it through?
This could be your opportunity
to make some real money riding your bike. Not just free product and small travel budget, but a proper chance at a professional contract and the incredible support that comes with it. Apply Now
We are seeking to cast five men and five women aged 19-39 from around the world who are available June 14th–30th, 2020 (exact dates to be confirmed). If you're selected for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy we will handle all your travel and accommodation costs. That's right, at the very least you'll get a free trip to British Columbia, an incredible experience, and some great swag. The winner of the show will receive a Pro Contract with Orbea as well as the $25,000 Grand Prize. Please note: it will be a level playing field and all participants will be riding bikes and kit provided by the sponsors who have made this project possible.Step 1:
Film a 1–5 minute video showcasing your riding and explaining why we should choose you. Show us what your day-to-day looks like, what your secret skills are, etc. Bonus points for creativity. The best videos will help you stand out as a unique candidate for the show. Step 2:
Complete the entry form here
.
We can't wait to hear from you and to get this project rolling.
Applications must be received by Friday, April 3rd
