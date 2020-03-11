Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize

Mar 11, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


Apply Now for the 2020
PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY SHIMANO


10 Riders. 2 Weeks. 1 Pro Contract + $25k




There are so many incredible enduro riders out there struggling to break through on their skill and potential alone. We want to change that, so for 2020 we've created the Pinkbike Academy presented by Shimano.

We are choosing 10 riders, five men and five women, from around the world to travel to BC this summer to battle it out against each other in a series of riding-related challenges. Riders will be eliminated through a series of challenges as the 10-part series progresses, and the winner will come away with a Pro Contract from Orbea as well as a $25,000 Grand Prize!

We're excited to produce our first reality show and introduce the world to a whole new wave of riders.





Want in?

The show will be judged by some well-known industry insiders and pros, but the riders we select for the Academy will need more than just speed and fitness to take the win. Do you have the style, personality, and perseverance to make it through?

This could be your opportunity to make some real money riding your bike. Not just free product and small travel budget, but a proper chance at a professional contract and the incredible support that comes with it.


Apply Now

We are seeking to cast five men and five women aged 19-39 from around the world who are available June 14th–30th, 2020 (exact dates to be confirmed). If you're selected for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy we will handle all your travel and accommodation costs. That's right, at the very least you'll get a free trip to British Columbia, an incredible experience, and some great swag. The winner of the show will receive a Pro Contract with Orbea as well as the $25,000 Grand Prize.

Please note: it will be a level playing field and all participants will be riding bikes and kit provided by the sponsors who have made this project possible.

Step 1: Film a 1–5 minute video showcasing your riding and explaining why we should choose you. Show us what your day-to-day looks like, what your secret skills are, etc. Bonus points for creativity. The best videos will help you stand out as a unique candidate for the show.

Step 2: Complete the entry form here.

We can't wait to hear from you and to get this project rolling.

Applications must be received by Friday, April 3rd




Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Shimano, Orbea, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, GoPro, Garmin,
Pro Bike Gear, Maxxis, Stan's NoTubes and Ride Concepts.

Eligibility requirements and online agreement and release can be found in the application.




Posted In:
Contests and Deals Pinkbike Academy Fox Clothing Fox Racing GoPro Maxxis Orbea Shimano Garmin Ride Concepts Stans Sponsored Enduro Racing


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Evil's New Long Travel Bike
70662 views
Spotted: Canyon's New Sender Breaks Cover in Rotorua
55459 views
8 XC Racer Set Up Tricks
54626 views
Lousã Portugal World Cup Postponed
48853 views
Tech Randoms Part 2 - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
39772 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides e-MTB Trials on a Deserted Scottish Island
37369 views
Prototype Enduro Fork - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
37225 views
Deviate Cycles Releases Highlander High Pivot Trail Bike
37116 views

58 Comments

  • 79 2
 This is your big break @WAKIdesigns !
  • 29 3
 I’m in!
  • 7 19
flag ostia (30 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Is this "from around the world" thing including Wuhan, China?
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns: Chance to huck to flat on a Blur in front of the whole Pinkbike community. Dreams really do come true. I'll send an architect to Gothenburg (or may Fiji now) to cover your duties at "work."
  • 49 1
 all the guys but one get eliminated. Then all the girls fall in love with the one guy left. They start going on dates and doing wild and ridiculous things to win his love. At the end he chooses one girl. Spoiler it’s his bike.

That’s my take on what’s going to happen with a Pinkbike reality show.
  • 30 0
 @jasonlucas write that down! write that down!
  • 7 22
flag Luis-Sc (35 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @brianpark: he just did - he turned it into a post - the one you replied to. . ... .
  • 1 0
 @Luis-Sc: fair comment...not sure why he got upvotes and you got downvotes but it's a funny old world we live in...
  • 39 12
 I've replied back to several casting calls in my life and they always end up with my butt hurting afterwards. Not this time, Pinkbike, not this time.
  • 10 1
 Trying to break into porn is a long road, but you'll get there. You're gonna get cast as the catcher for a while, but once you land a few roles, you'll get your shot at being pitcher. Relax.
  • 3 0
 You know what they say, you catch more bees with honey but you'll catch a lot more D's with desperation.
  • 2 0
 @blowmyfuse: Your name is entirely appropriate for this comment.
  • 1 0
 @Kiotae: Best advice ever - "Find your lane...and stay in it." Dead Horse
  • 20 0
 "We've all wondered what it's like to be a professional mountain biker. To get paid to travel the world and ride the best destinations..." 95% of professional mountain bikers wonder this too. Smile
  • 1 0
 Yup, bc theyre stuck to the race program.
  • 1 0
 That is thoroughly ironic
  • 12 0
 I'm slow, not talented, not sociable, and have a very boring day to day life, but sign me up!
  • 2 0
 Ditto so there's absolutely no point in me signing up.
  • 11 0
 Damn why Netflix hasn’t come up with a show like this!! Shout to pinkbike for being a game changer
  • 13 1
 Props to Pinkbike and Shimano, this is awesome.
  • 1 0
 Let's wait and see...could be a great or not so great. Depends on editing really.
  • 1 0
 Of course riding bikes for $ is great tho lol
  • 12 2
 why the age cap at 39??? Man!
  • 3 0
 For some flipping reason, I get AARP Magazine and literally yesterday it came with the cover article being about age discrimination in the workplace & how they can help.

I say we call AARP's attorneys and force our way in. Pimp
  • 6 0
 My typical day consists of waking up. Going on Pinkbike. Poop. Go on PB..go to work. Go on PB. 30 mins later, refresh, repeat. Go home. Ride or workout. Go on Pinkbike. Poop. Sleep.
  • 3 0
 I.B.S. is debilitating huh?
  • 8 1
 winner gets to review the grim doughnut
  • 3 0
 Ultimate Freeride Challenge all over again if anyone remembers i think Sorge won $25k and a race face deal as a little grom. This should be good.
  • 4 0
 The highest compliment. Wayne Goss and Trond Hansen were so sick in that.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: legendary contest
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: don’t forget Cam Mc Caul ;-) and super T
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: even if I think mc caul never won, it also brought Matt Hunter
  • 4 0
 canceled due to corona Frown
  • 1 0
 Cancelled due to too many coronas
  • 1 0
 Wait, Pinkbike wants us to watch reality television now?!

Please, mountain bikers, don't fall for this! The Real World needs to stay a memory in my past!
  • 1 0
 One truly great thing came of that show & that is Theo Von's stand up & YouTube clips. I'll take that.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwgV9df7BpQ
  • 1 0
 Paging long lost @Protour. Limited travel as you're already in Vancouver. Show us how a suspension is supposed to be set up and how it should be ridden.
  • 3 1
 i can ride 26, 27.5 and 29ers
  • 2 1
 This is pretty awesome, indeed. Too bad I'm farty years old (almost farty-one). Waiver?
  • 1 1
 I think PB used my idea to make a series of people competing to become the next Privateer. I posted it in the comments. Do I get some monetary kickbacks?
  • 1 0
 As long as this will be filmed it will be a blockbuster like "The Privateer". Looking forward to watch it!
  • 2 1
 The Real World Squamish. Sponsored by the Grim Donut.
  • 1 0
 I was born 15 years to early for this sport.
  • 1 0
 RC retires,,,and here we are.
  • 1 0
 Coronavirus: well yes but actually no
  • 1 0
 Next year.. Masters Version ;p
  • 1 0
 Casting call? If there’s a couch involved count me in.
  • 1 0
 Ok this is gonna be pretty fun to watch.
  • 2 3
 why does being and actor/film producer/editor give bonus points? this is an mtb show/competition not film school.
  • 17 0
 Because being a professional athlete in 2020 means doing more than just your sport, and there's already a competition out there to determine the fastest bike rider. Smile
  • 1 2
 @brianpark: Yes, I suppose im being rhetorical.

I suppose the real question is: whats included in the contract?
  • 9 0
 @jaycubzz: Probably won’t include you.

No need to respond, just being rhetorical.
  • 1 2
 The winner is purely based on speed right? I'm not even going to enter, Waki will take this easily...
  • 1 2
 It is to soon to propose Thomas Lapeyrie or Becky Cook? Big Grin

downvote me all you want Smile
  • 1 0
 I just turned 40.. BOOO
  • 1 0
 The Privateer 2.0
  • 2 3
 I'm past 39, but I will ride the wheels off an E-bike?!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013739
Mobile Version of Website