Casting Call Deadline for Pinkbike Academy Extended to May 1st, Production Rescheduled

We knew that producing Pinkbike Academy presented by Shimano
was an ambitious project, but a global pandemic has made the logistics even more challenging. That said, we still believe this project can make a huge difference in the careers of up-and-coming riders, so we're forging ahead to make it happen this year—safety permitting. Timelines for filming have been pushed back from June, and because ensuring the health of everyone involved is a top priority we're staying flexible with our shoot-dates. The deadline for applications is now Friday, May 1st
.
We've also altered our expectations for submission videos and encourage everyone to get even more creative with their applications with all the extra time at home. We've uploaded a mock submission video above with Christina Chappetta to give you a better idea of what we're looking for if you're stuck inside. You don't need to head out to the trails to show us your skills. In fact, please follow all local health authority directives, and DO NOT take risks when filming your video submission.
We're happy for you to make a compilation of your best old clips from Instagram, re-edit an old video or make a slideshow. Or, wow us with your on-camera presenting skills in a touching monologue about why you're an ideal candidate for the show and leave the rest of your application to speak for your riding. Please remember that mountain biking irresponsibly during the COVID-19 pandemic puts you and others at risk and riding injuries put unnecessary stress on medical systems that need all available resources to fight the virus.
If you haven't heard about the Pinkbike Academy yet, here's the synopsis: we are choosing 10 riders, five men and five women, from around the world to travel to BC to battle it out against each other in a series of riding-related challenges. Riders will be eliminated through a series of challenges as the 10-part series progresses, and the winner will come away with a Pro Contract from Orbea
as well as a $25,000 Grand Prize
! More info here
.
Full details on how to apply are below. How to Apply Step 1:
Film a 1–5 minute video showcasing your riding and explaining why we should choose you. Show us what your day-to-day looks like, what your secret skills are, etc. Bonus points for creativity. The best videos will help you stand out as a unique candidate for the show. Step 2:
Complete the entry form here
.
Applications must be received by Friday, May 1st
11 Comments
Post a Comment